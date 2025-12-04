Siya Mhlongo's ex-boyfriend recently opened up about the abuse he suffered at the hands of the former Ukhozi FM host

Recounting the horrifying incident, the former partner revealed that their relationship was marred by constant arguments, with one altercation escalating terribly

The online community was both heartbroken and enraged by the revelations, with many expressing disappointment in the radio personality

Siya Mhlongo’s ex-boyfriend opened up about his abuse. Image: SundayWorldZA

Source: Twitter

In August 2024, South African radio personality Siya Mhlongo was at the centre of an assault scandal after his ex-boyfriend exposed his alleged abusive behaviour.

Speaking on the Engineer Your Life Podcast with Lungelo KM on 2 December 2025, Njabulo Duma opened up about his relationship with the former Ukhozi FM host and how things almost instantly went sour between them.

Duma revealed that he met and exchanged Instagram handles with his ex in January 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 lockdown.

He revealed that within just weeks of getting to know each other, he and Mhlongo, who was 36 at the time, began a romantic relationship. Duma described it as a "beautiful love story." However, this soon changed months later, and so the constant arguments began.

“Even the slightest things, like not answering your phone immediately, would turn into a huge issue."

According to Duma, he and an acquaintance blew each other goodbye kisses after a night out, which upset his apparent jealous partner.

"When we got to the car, the argument started over the kiss. As we were driving home, he called that friend’s number and said, 'Here is your man, talk to him,’ and passed the phone to me. I told the guy that there was no reason for the call and ended the call."

He said that when he ended the call, the car had already stopped in the middle of the road. Duma claims Mhlongo struck him with a Savannah bottle on his head, which led to the radio host physically assaulting him.

"While this is happening, I kept complaining that there are pieces of glass in my eyes."

He revealed that after two men approached the car to help him, Mhlongo told them he was "fighting off a hijacker."

Former ‘Ukhozi FM’ host Siya Mhlongo’s former partner, Njabulo Duma, said his ex broke a bottle on his head and proceeded to assault him. Image: FIRSTNEWS134898

Source: Twitter

In November, Mhlongo was found guilty of assaulting his former partner and sentenced on 27 November.

The revelations resurfaced weeks after the nationwide anti-gender-based violence shutdown, and it's clear how many of these incidents live and thrive in the shadows.

Duma's story horrified many people who know and supported the Ukhozi FM star, taking to the comment section to share their thoughts on the allegations.

Briefly News contacted Siya Mhlongo for a comment. This is a developing story.

Watch Njabulo Duma's interview below.

Social media reacts to Siya Mhlongo allegations

Online users sympathised with Njabulo Duma on the horrific experience. Read some of their comments below.

minoe_joko said:

"To think I thought he was an innocent sheep. Only to find that he's a wolf in sheep's clothing."

ladytee_33_2 wrote:

"Sies, man, I'm furious, yho!"

mzwa_ngomz posted:

"Sending love and healing, Njabulo."

_ubheka added:

"I have been waiting for him to speak up on this. Super proud of him."

octagon_321 responded:

"We must just be single at this point."

didi.noni was shocked:

"Wait, I thought Siya Mhlongo was a man of God, like umzalwane."

Kelly Khumalo opens up about raising her abuser's child

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kelly Khumalo speaking about her experience of having a child with the person who abused her.

She spoke about constantly being taunted and seeing her abuser when she looks at her child, and her statements shook many people to the core.

Source: Briefly News