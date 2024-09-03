Ukhozi FM presenter Siya Mhlongo is accused of allegedly attacking his partner on Saturday

A video of the terrifying incident of the two lovers has been circulating on social media

An assault case was reportedly opened by the boyfriend, who said he was attacked with a bottle

Disturbing allegations of abuse have surfaced, with Ukhozi FM radio presenter Siya Mhlongo being at the centre of them. It is alleged that a fight broke out between Mhlongo and his boyfriend before he attacked him with a cider bottle.

Siya Mhlongo has allegedly attacked his partner after a scuffle erupted between them. An assault case has been opened against the radio presenter.

Siya Mhlongo allegedly beats boyfriend

The Ukhozi FM presenter is facing assault charges after he allegedly attacked his partner on Saturday. TshisaLIVE reports that the couple had not been on the same page of late and were even suspecting each other of infidelity.

A video of the terrifying incident between the two lovers has been circulating on social media. In it, Siya can be seen refusing to leave with his boyfriend after the incident.

Assault case opened against Siya

The news publication reports that the police confirmed that an assault case was opened by the boyfriend. It is alleged that Siya attacked him with a bottle of Savanna.

It is further reported that Siya had plans to leave the relationship, putting the blame on infidelity and lack of trust.

It is said that Siya Mhlongo deeply regrets how things unfolded.

“A case has been opened against Siya, and he regrets the events that took place on Saturday. He [the partner] said he was beaten and injured by the broadcaster after the argument.”

