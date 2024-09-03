The South African Police Service will act against the police officer who helped a man sell mpesu in a police van

A video of the incident went viral, and it shows the man in the police vehicle instructing the driver to sound the sirens as he promotes the herb

South Africans called for strict action to be taken against the police officer, and a few recommended that he forfeit his pension

SUNNYSIDE, GAUTENG — The South African Police Service in Gauteng will drag a police officer through disciplinary action for using state resources to advertise a business.

Mpesu-selling officer in trouble

According to TimesLIVE, a police officer went viral in a video showing him driving a passenger in the backseat. The passenger was promoting his Mpesu products while in the vehicle, and the video also shows him sharing the prices of his products.

He then asks the police officer driving the vehicle to sound the sirens, which the officer does. Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni was displeased with the incident and slammed the officer. He said an internal disciplinary process has been instituted.

Netizens angered by the video

Netizens on Facebook were infuriated by the video.

Matume Kgatla said:

"This entire debacle will vanish into thin air, leaving no trace behind, as if it never transpired."

Theo Khumalo said:

"He should be fired and have his providence fund forfeited to the state."

Joseph Baloyi said:

"They must be dismissed and forfeit the 2 pot system."

Rulani Cyprian said:

"I'm happy that SAPS no longer has time for misbehaving members. Soon, such members will be history."

Carl Taylor said:

"The SAPS is infested with criminals and cannot be trusted anymore."

