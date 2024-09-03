The South African Police Service in Limpopo is on the lookout for suspects who bombed two ATMs in the province

The robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of money after they bombed two ATMs at a filling station in Thohoyandou

South Africans expressed faith in the police, while others believed the suspects may have already skipped the country

Limpopo police launched a manhunt for ATM bombing suspects. Images: South African Police Service/ Facebook and Igor Ferreira/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

THOHOYANDOU, LIMPOPO — A group of suspects bombed two ATMs in Limpopo and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

SAPS on the lookout for suspects

According to SABC News, the suspects recently targeted two ATMs at a filling station in Tshakhuma outside of Thohoyandou. The suspects reportedly forced the employees and the security personnel to the back of the station before detonating the ATMs.

When the police arrived on the scene, they found cartridges, a face mask and a detonator battery. Nobody was injured, and the police are still investigating.

South Africans discuss the incident

Netizens on Facebook expressed various opinions, from praising the police to guessing where the suspects may have escaped.

Steve Boshomane said:

"They will get them sooner than we think. I trust SAPS's specialised units when it comes to hunting extremely dangerous criminals."

Lepuku Waka Vaal said:

"Maybe they are already in Zimbabwe."

Blessings Lutepo said:

"If we don't hear any news from KZN, we'll hear the news from Limpopo."

Abel Bigjohn claimed:

"So these mansions built on dust in Venda are built from stolen ATM money."

Mzwah Mabaso said:

"Unemployment can make you do things you don't want."

Thabiso Mbonambi said:

"That's nothing. Politicians are stealing billions of rands."

1 dead during shootout with ATM bombing suspects

