Meet Brett Cooper's husband, Alex Tombul: Inside their love life and wedding

Brett is among the most rising celebrities in the United States today. However, even after gaining such notoriety in the media industry, The Daily Wire actor has kept her dating life quiet. We have defied the odds to bring you lesser-known facts about Brett Cooper's husband.

Brett Cooper and her husband, Alex Tombul. Photo: @imbrettcooper (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Brett Cooper started making vague allusions to a certain person in her life in 2022 when she mentioned her "partner" in passing on her show without providing many specifics. It was, however, not until October 2023 that she announced her engagement on Instagram, posting a picture of her gorgeous diamond ring.

Profile summary

Name Brett Cooper Date of birth October 12, 2001 Place of birth Bellingham, Washington Age 23 years (August 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Height 168 cm Occupation Conservative political commentator, media personality, and actress Current residence Tennessee Education University of California, Los Angeles (BA) Spouse Alex Tombul Social media Instagram

Who is Brett Cooper's husband?

Brett and Alex Tombul married in April 2024. Brett, a founder of a new Nashville ad agency, prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

Brett Cooper's relationship

Brett and Alex initially met in April 2022 while in the line of duty in Nashville, TN, USA. The Conservateur claimed Cooper fell head over heels in love with Tombul the moment she saw him, primarily because of his confidence and unexpectedly loud laugh.

But before that, their paths had crossed for more than 15 years. Only a few miles separated them as children. Alex also went to high school with Brett's brother.

Alex proposed to her while in Budapest

In the fall of 2023, Brett Cooper had been in Budapest, Hungary, for six months. She was filming The Pendragon Cycle, a fantasy series for The Daily Wire.

Brett Cooper while in the line of duty in Austin, Texas. Photo: @imbrettcooper (modified by author)

Source: Original

On Fisherman's Bastion's fanciful terrace, that is where Alex proposed to her. Their dream wedding was the ideal precursor to the passionate proposal. As stated by Secret Stories By Daalarna, she remembers:

"He took me there at sunset one evening and proposed there on the steps. My close friend was hiding in the bushes taking pictures, and it was so special."

The wedding

On April 6, 2024, Brett Cooper wed Alex Tombul at The Venue at Birchwood in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Cooper initially objected to getting married because he had always preferred the idea of eloping.

But the groom thought it was necessary to publicly swear before God and their community, not simply the city clerk. Only close family and friends attended the quiet wedding.

Brett's eldest brother, Chase, carried out a long-standing family custom by leading her down the aisle. With his black cowboy hat and fine suit vest, he exuded a presence that immediately demanded respect.

Numerous personal touches were included in the wedding, such as a memorial service for Brett's late brother David. She was five years old when he died.

Alex Tombul's age, education, and net worth

Alex Tombul was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 1, 1995. His parents, Mr. and Mrs. Tombul, encouraged his curiosity and sent him to the University of Dreams to study philosophy.

Brett Cooper and her husband, Alex Tombul. Photo: @imbrettcooper (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Alex Tombul developed a strong interest in marketing and entrepreneurship while in college. He gained notoriety for planning creative gatherings and publicity gimmicks that delighted his instructors and fellow students.

Alex maintains his own independent life filled with hustle and personal pursuits. Alex entered the advertising field prepared to make his mark. The City Celeb estimates that he has a net worth of $6 million.

Despite playing a big part in her life, he would rather remain anonymous. Tombul's relatives claimed he had always been extremely selective when it came to women. They joked that his seventh-grade girlfriend was his last "real" girlfriend.

Brett Cooper's career and future

Cooper was born in Bellingham, Washington, on October 12, 2001. After growing up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, she relocated to Los Angeles, California, at the age of ten, where she started pursuing a career in professional acting.

She performed in plays, television shows, and movies for nearly ten years. In 2012, she appeared as an extra in the movie Parental Guidance, a film also featuring Marisa Tomei. She also served as an ambassador for PragerU and Turning Point USA and wrote for the Foundation for Economic Education.

Which recent films is she featuring?

One of Brett's recent roles is Snow White in the Snow White and the Evil Queen produced by Ben Shapiro and his team. In addition to hosting The Comments Section on The Daily Wire, she has acted in several TV series and movies, such as Lady Ballers and Gortimer Gibbons's Life on Normal Street.

Brett Cooper attends the Mr. Birchum Series Premiere on May 07, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny

Source: Getty Images

At 23 years old (as of August 2024), Brett Cooper has attained significant accomplishments as a conservative political commentator and media personality. She studied at the University of California, Los Angeles.

How much money does Brett Cooper make?

Cooper makes $2.8 million a year from her acting profession, podcasts, and YouTube channel, according to CAclubindia. As of 2024, her net worth is $10 million.

Frequently asked questions

Fans of Brett Cooper responded to the news of her engagement with mixed emotions, similar to what happens with any other star. Many were disappointed that the 23-year-old celebrity was no longer available on the market. Here are a few questions that people want to know about her:

Who is Brett Cooper married to? She is married to Alex Tombul.

She is married to Alex Tombul. Where did Brett Cooper meet her fiance? Through work in Nashville.

Through work in Nashville. Who are Brett Cooper's parents? Her parents are Diana and Mike Cooper, both of American nationality.

In spite of her increasing notoriety and the numerous questions surrounding Brett Cooper's husband, the Washington-born media star has not allowed her career to collapse. Her spouse, Alex, is also still a powerful force in the advertising industry.

READ ALSO: Jennifer Hudson's net worth today: A detailed look at her fortune

Briefly published an article about Jennifer Hudson's net worth. The American has become one of the most prosperous people in the entertainment industry.

Hudson won an Oscar for her role in the movie Dreamgirls, an achievement that kept her name in people's minds for many years. Discover how this success has translated to her net worth.

Source: Briefly News