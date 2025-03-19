Bobbi Althoff's net worth explained: How The Really Good Podcast made her rich

The American podcaster Bobbi is well known for her deadpan behaviour, humour, and awkward interviews with celebrities like Drake and Offset. Behind Bobbi Althoff's net worth and fame is a story of grass to grace.

I didn't grow up with money, so I am on a long-life journey to make money.

Bobbi Althoff making a presentation. Photo: @bobbi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Bobbi became popular on TikTok with Mommy content.

She launched The Really Good Podcast in April 2023 .

in . Bobbi's podcast episode with Drake received over 11 million views on YouTube.

on YouTube. She made the list of Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2024.

Profile summary

Full name Bobbi Althoff Gender Female Date of birth 31 July 1997 Age 27 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Weight 55 kilograms (121 lbs) Siblings 5 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Cory Althoff Children 2 Profession Podcaster, entertainer, YouTuber, influencer Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube

What is Bobbi Althoff's net worth?

As Celebrity Net Worth estimated, Bobbi Althoff's net worth in 2025 is $4 million. She has made this success through TikTok, brand deals, influencing, and podcasting. She was on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2024.

She celebrated her win with an Instagram post in December 2024. It was captioned:

So honoured to be selected for this year's @Forbes 30 Under 30 List in the media category.

Facts about Bobbi Althoff. Photo: @bobbi (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much does Bobbi Althoff make?

Bobbi Althoff's salary was $300,000 annually before she began hosting her podcast. In 2024, she signed with Studio71 and earned $2.9 million from brand deals. She also earned between $5,000 and $10,000 per video for branded content.

In an interview granted Wired in October 2024, Bobbi Althoff's earnings for 2023 were revealed. She said:

Last July I was making around $250,000 to $300,000 a year. From brand deals on TikTok and from the Creator Fund. I was doing pretty well for myself. I thought I had really made it. I didn’t know there was a level above that. I was like, “I did this, guys."

What does Bobbi Althoff do for a living?

Bobbi's net worth stems from her career as a TikTok celebrity. She is also a YouTuber and podcast host.

How did Bobbi Althoff build her wealth?

Bobbi went from being a nanny and face mask seller on Esty to a TikTok and Podcast queen. She began posting videos in November 2020, after she had her first daughter. Her first video was the one she had dancing with a banana which later got two million views.

Bobbi Althoff during VeeCon 2024 in August 2024. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino

Source: Getty Images

She told Steve Bertoni of Forbes Top Creators Show in December 2024, how it all began. She said:

I started, I just wanted to see what would pick up...I was a nanny before I sold face masks. So I posted on how to become a nanny. Nobody cared about that and it got like 100 views. I posted on how to clean my house, and videos of me cleaning my house... Nobody cared about that either... It was actually my engagement. That's the first viral video I have ever had.

The TikTok girl became known in 2021 after jokingly introducing her daughter as Pistachio. Videos about her second pregnancy and comedic and sarcastic tips about parenting and married life shot her into a TikTok star.

In 2023, she opened a second TikTok page dedicated to comedic content and then pushed for launching her podcast.

What is Bobbi's podcast called?

It is called The Really Good Podcast. The podcast is known for humorous and often uncomfortable interviews with celebrities and influencers.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2023, she revealed how she transitioned from a TikToker to a podcast host. She said:

I was burnt out from being on my own. I wanted to collaborate with other people, and I was trying to figure out how to make my TikTok page more of a career. Then, I was on TikTok one day and I saw Jenna Palek’s video about how doing podcasts paid all her bills. That night, I was like, I’m going to start a podcast.

Bobbi Althoff at the 2024 ChainFEST Los Angeles VIP Night in October 2024. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Bobbi Althoff's podcast was launched in 2023. Her first episode was with actor Rick Glassman. She then got her second episode with comedian Funny Marco after she posted about giving anyone $300 if they can comment and get her a celebrity on her show.

She also got an exclusive interview with Drake on his bed in July 2023, making her popular with over 11 million views. After the interview, she signed up with a talent company named WME. Her relationship with Drake went bad and she deleted his videos from her YouTube page.

Althoff's podcast has featured interviews with high-profile guests such as Mark Cuban, Shaquille O'Neal, and Jason Derulo. She appeared in Offset and Cardi B's Jealousy video.

She also performed at Live Nation Comedy's joint show with Marco Funny and hosted a live comedy show at the Wiltern.

Why is Bobbi Althoff so famous?

Her unique style of interviewing guests on her podcast made her famous. Her deadpan look and dry humour are top-notch. Being a "momfluencer" on TikTok and interviewing rapper Drake also caused widespread popularity.

She has over 3.8 million followers on Instagram, 8.3 million followers on TikTok, and 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Bobbi Althoff at the 2024 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit in September 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

A look at Bobbi Althoff's house and cars

Bobbi Althoff's brand deals and other incomes have earned her enough to get a house and care for her children. She posted a video on TikTok where she was supervising her newly organised house.

The podcaster also kept a BMW X7, a Honda CRV, and bank accounts after divorcing her husband Cory in August 2024.

Bobbi Althoff's net worth grew fast over a short time in entertainment. The young mother is passionate about her career and keen to earn more.

Source: Briefly News