Is Thet Thinn really Jared Leto's girlfriend? Details you should know

Given his history of high-profile flings and rumoured romances the buzz surrounding Jared Leto's girlfriend has intensified. He has recently been linked to Burmese model Thet "Beauty" Thinn, whom he praised after her appearance in the Thirty Seconds to Mars Stuck music video:

Beauty brought with her an elegance, grace, and gravitas that helped to make the video so much more special.

Thet Thinn and Jared Leto. Photo: @jaredleto on Facebook, @splashnews on X (modified by author)

The Burmese model, also known as "Beauty," gained international recognition after finishing fourth in the sixth season of Asia's Next Top Model in 2018 .

. Jared Leto and Thet Thinn were first spotted in Los Angeles in April 2023 .

. Thinn has modelled for high-profile brands like Gucci and Victoria Beckham Beauty , establishing herself as a rising star in the fashion industry.

for high-profile brands like and , establishing herself as a rising star in the fashion industry. Born in 1996, Thet Thinn is 24 years younger than Jared Leto, born in 1971.

Profile summary

Full name Jared Joseph Leto Gender Male Date of birth 26 December 1971 Age 53 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Bossier City, Louisiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Sexuality Straight Height 5'9" (175 cm) Weight 70 kg (154 lbs) Shoe size 10 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Constance Leto (née Metrejon) Father Anthony L. Bryant Siblings 3 School Emerson Preparatory School University University of the Arts, School of Visual Arts, Corcoran School of the Arts and Design Profession Actor, musician Net worth $90 million Social media Instagram Facebook TikTok

Is Thet Thinn Jared Leto's girlfriend?

The Morbius actor is rumoured to be dating Burmese model Thet Thinn, though neither has confirmed nor denied the speculation. While they have been seen together multiple times, Leto is known for keeping a private life. In a 2016 Rolling Stone interview, he stated:

Even if I was in a relationship or maybe if I was having kids, I don't know if I would share that information publicly.

Facts about Jared Leto. Photo: @jaredleto (modified by author)

How did Thet Thinn and Jared Leto meet?

It is unclear how Thet Thinn and the Hollywood star met. They made their first public appearance in April 2023, when they were spotted grabbing coffee in Los Angeles, according to Page Six.

The following month, Thet appeared in the Thirty Seconds to Mars Stuck music video, which may have played a role in bringing them closer. Sharing his thoughts on the project, the famous musician spoke highly of her on Instagram, saying:

Born in Myanmar, a beautiful but war-torn country in the middle of a violent conflict, Beauty brought with her an elegance, grace, and gravitas that helped to make the video so much more special.

They have been seen together multiple times since then, including in Germany and New York City.

Who is Thet Thinn?

Thet Thinn, also known as Beauty, is a Burmese model and social media influencer. She rose to fame in 2018 after competing in the sixth season of Asia's Next Top Model, where she secured fourth place.

Over the years, she has collaborated with renowned luxury brands such as Gucci, Kate Spade, Vogue, and Victoria Beckham.

Thet shares glimpses of her modelling career and personal life with her followers. Her Instagram account has attracted over 120,000 followers, reflecting her growing influence in the fashion industry.

Model Thet Thinn. Photo: @Beautyishername222 on Facebook (modified by author)

Are Jared Leto and Valery Kaufman still together?

They are no longer together, as Kaufman married commodities trader Dimitri Varsano on 11 May 2024, per Vogue.

Once projected as Jared Leto's partner, the Russian model had an on-and-off relationship with the Suicide Squad actor that began in 2015 and reportedly ended in September 2022. Entertainment Tonight cited a source stating:

Jared Leto and Valery Kaufman broke up. He is single and has been dating around.

In February 2014, Us Weekly reported the Oscar-winning actor was "hooking up" with Wrecking Ball singer Miley Cyrus, fueling Jared Leto's dating speculation.

Although they were seen together at events, neither confirmed the relationship. Sources claimed she stayed at his house while they bonded over shared interests.

Musician-actor Jared Leto. Photo: @jaredleto on Facebook (modified by author)

Did Lupita Nyong O and Jared Leto have a relationship?

Lupita Nyong’o and the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman were rumoured to be an item after their Oscar wins in 2014, but both denied it. Although he once jokingly called her his future ex-wife, Jared Leto’s wife was never a title she held, as their bond remained a friendship.

As cited by Glamour in 2024, the 12 Years a Slave actress admitted she did not like the speculation, as it was a distraction from their work. She added:

It was drawing attention away from the work. I didn’t want that sort of attention. I didn’t want all that chatter to deter me from the joy I was having in becoming his friend.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Jared Leto dating? He is allegedly in a relationship with Myanmar-born model Thet Thinn, though neither has confirmed it.

He is allegedly in a relationship with Myanmar-born model Thet Thinn, though neither has confirmed it. Is Jared Leto married? The Hollywood star is not married.

The Hollywood star is not married. What is Thet Thinn’s age? Born on 19 April 1996, she is 28 years old as of March 2025.

Born on 19 April 1996, she is as of March 2025. What is Thet Thinn’s height? She stands 5 feet 9 inches tall or approximately 176 cm.

Although Thet Thinn has been rumoured to be Jared Leto's girlfriend, neither has confirmed the relationship. With the Hollywood star’s preference for privacy, speculation persists as they are frequently seen together, fueling curiosity about the nature of their connection.

