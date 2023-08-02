Is Jared Leto gay or just acting? Here is everything we know

Jared Leto is an American on-screen star and musician best known for starring in Panic Room, Lord of War and The Little Things. He is the co-founder of the rock band, Thirty Seconds to Mars. Due to such popularity, details about Jared’s life are subject to public scrutiny. This article answers the many searches of ‘’Is Jared Leto Gay?’’

Actor Jared Leto at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The Hollywood star is not gay. If we were to make assumptions based on the fact that he has exclusively dated women, it would be safe to say that Jared is straight. Although various sources claim he could be bi, no evidence supports this claim.

Jared Leto’s profile summary and bio

Full name Jared Joseph Leto Nickname Bartholomew Cubbins, Angakok Panipaq Gender Male Date of birth 26 December 1971 Age 52 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Bossier City, Louisiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater School of Visual Arts Height in feet 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in kilograms 69 Weight in pounds 152 Body measurements in inches 43-32-14 Shoe size 11(US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Constance Leto Brother Shannon Profession Actor, musician Years active 1992-present Net worth $90 million Social media Instagram Twitter Facebook

How old is Jared Leto?

Jared Leto at the Morbius Premiere at Gaumont Champs Elysees. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Jared Leto (aged 52 as of 2023) was born on 26 December 1971 in Bossier City, Louisiana, USA. His zodiac sign is Capricorn. Leto’s parents divorced when he was young, and he lived with his mother and maternal grandparents, Ruby and William Lee Metrejon.

Sadly, his father died of suicide when he was eight. Regarding his education, Leto attended Emerson Preparatory School. He later proceeded to the School of Visual Arts, where he wrote and starred in his short film Crying Joy.

Jared Leto’s siblings

Leto’s older brother, Shannon Leto, is a musician popularly known as the drummer of the Thirty Seconds to Mars band. He also has two younger half-brothers from his father’s second marriage.

Jared Leto’s sexual orientation

In a 2006 interview, the actor said he was gay as a goose. His publicist later came out to say that Leto was kidding. In another interview in 2014, he revealed that he did not mind being referred to as queer.

Jared’s flair for gender non-conforming fashion and outlandish creative expression have always aroused rumours about his sexuality.

Jared Leto’s relationships

Jared Leto at the European Premiere of Suicide Squad in London, England. Photo: Anthony Harvey

Jared began dating American actress Cameron Diaz in 1999 and became engaged in 2000. In 2003, the duo ended their four-year relationship, citing irreconcilable differences. From 2015 to 2022, Leto was in a relationship with Russian model Valery Kaufman.

Professional career

With a career spanning over three decades, Leto has won Academy and Golden Globe Awards. Some of his acting credits include:

How to Make an American Quilt (1995)

(1995) Prefontaine (1997)

(1997) Fight Club (1999)

(1999) Girl (1999)

(1999) Alexander (2004)

(2004) Chapter 27 (2007)

(2007) Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

(2013) Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

(2017) House of Gucci (2021)

(2021) Morbius (2022)

Additionally, he is widely recognized for his eccentric stage persona as the lead vocalist and primary songwriter for Thirty Seconds to Mars. The band has sold over 15 million albums worldwide.

How much is Jared Leto’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Louisiana native has an estimated net worth of $90 million as of 2023. He has accumulated this wealth from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

Social media presence

The actor is active on social media. He has 7 million followers on Facebook and 4 million Twitter followers.

Jared Leto at the 10th Annual LACMA Art Gala in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

In addition, Jared Leto’s Instagram has 11.4 million followers at the time of writing.

Is Jared Leto gay? This is a question that most of his fans keep on asking. Although there are many allegations about him being queer, the actor has never publicly revealed his sexuality.

