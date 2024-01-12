Miley Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who gained fame as Miley Stewart on the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, which began in 2006. Besides her flourishing career, she is also famous as the queen of tattoos. Get to know Miley Cyrus' tattoos, meanings, and location.

The celebrated singer got her first piece of ink in 2009, at 17. Photo: @Miley Cyrus (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Miley Cyrus has numerous tattoos and is known for her extensive body art. The celebrity singer has them all, from large, intricate ink to dainty little tats. She credits her tattoos to honour her siblings and to immortalize her late pets, among other meanings, as seen below.

What are Miley Cyrus' tattoos?

Miley Cyrus has a vast collection of tattoos, each with its unique meaning. Here are some of her tats and their meanings:

1. Just Breathe

Just Breathe tattoo. Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

This tattoo is a tribute to her friend Vanessa, who passed away from cystic fibrosis. The phrase Just Breathe serves as a reminder to appreciate life and breathe through difficult times.

2. Freedom

Freedom tattoo. Photo: @winterstone (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She has a new tattoo on her knuckle that reads freedom. It is a nod to her single Mother's Daughter.

3. Dreamcatcher

Dreamcatcher. Photo by James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Cyrus has a tattoo of a dreamcatcher on her right ribcage. The dreamcatcher is a Native American symbol believed to protect its owner from bad dreams and negative energy.

The purpose of a dreamcatcher is to filter out and trap negative dreams, allowing only positive dreams to pass through and reach the dreamer. The tangled negative dreams are believed to be evaporated when the morning sunlight hits the dreamcatcher.

4. Anchor

Miley Cyrus's arm anchor tattoo. Photo by Axelle

Source: Getty Images

She has a symbol of an anchor on her right wrist as a symbol of stability and strength. Just as a physical anchor keeps a ship steady, a person might choose an anchor tattoo to represent their stability and strength in navigating life's challenges.

5. Love

Love tattoo. Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

A tiny tattoo inside her right ear reads LOVE. The tattoo is discreet and not always immediately visible, given its location. It expresses the importance of love.

6. OM (Left Wrist)

OM tattoo. Photo: @winterstone (modified by author)

Source: UGC

OM is a sacred sound and a spiritual icon in Indian religions. It signifies the essence of the ultimate reality, consciousness, or Atman.

7. Motorcycle

Motorcycle tat. Photo: @Yahoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She has a tattoo of a motorcycle inked on her shoulder. This is in memory of her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

8. Mary Jane

Mary Jane tattoo. Photo by J. Merritt

Source: Getty Images

On her right forearm sits a portrait of her pit bull, Mary Jane. It is about her love for animals.

9. I'm proud of u

I'm proud of u. Photo: @Tattoofilter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She has a tattoo, I'm proud of u, on her shoulder blade. It was a handwritten note from Yoko Ono.

10. Smiley face

Smile face tat. Photo by C Flanigan

Source: Getty Images

She has a smiley face on her left ankle. It was done by her best friend, Cheyne Thomas.

11. Floyd tribute (Ribcage)

Miley Cyrus' Floyd tattoo. Photo by Frazer Harrison

Source: UGC

A tribute to her late dog, Floyd, featuring a portrait and the words With a Little Help From My Fwends.

12. Rose

A rose tat. Photo: @Popsugar (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The rose tattoo on her arm is probably her most delicate yet simple, beautiful rose. It was inspired by her partner, Cody Simpson.

13. A skull

A skull tattoo. Photo by Jeffrey Mayer

Source: Getty Images

She boasts a skull on her right ankle. She did it together with her ex, Liam Hemsworth.

14. Heart (Pinky finger)

Heart tats. Photo by Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

A small heart on the pinky finger can discreetly symbolize love or affection. It is a subtle way of expressing emotions without being overly conspicuous.

15. Avocado (Upper left arm)

Avocado tattoo. Photo by @Laurenwinzer

Source: Getty Images

She has an avocado tattoo on her left arm. She got this done for her love of avocados.

16. Crossed arrows

Crossed arrows. Photo by James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

She boasts crossed arrows on her right elbow. The tat represents the Native American symbol of friendship.

17. Rolling $tone

Rolling $tone. Photo by Miley Cyrus

Source: Getty Images

She has a Rolling $tone tattoo on the soles of her feet. This is to commemorate her first cover for the music publication Rolling Stone.

18. Claw

Claw tats. Photo by Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

On her right bicep, she has a drawing of a curved claw. It is for her love for animals.

How many tattoos does Miley Cyrus have?

Miley Cyrus is known for her love of body art. According to reports, she has over 74 known tattoos in various locations, each with a unique meaning. Miley Cyrus' arm tattoos are small and subtle, while others are more prominent and elaborate.

Above is everything we know about Miley Cyrus' tattoos, their locations, and their meanings. The celebrated singer got her first piece of ink in 2009, at 17, and she has not stopped since. Tattoos are personal expressions, and their meanings can vary widely based on an individual's experiences, beliefs, and intentions.

READ ALSO: 35 best African tattoo ideas: popular styles and meanings

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the best African tattoo ideas and their connection with the traditions and cultures of the people. Some believe African-inspired inkings protect them against spiritual attacks, while others choose them for decorations or style.

Different tribes in the African culture have unique tribal emblems they consider valuable. Some of them are deities, warriors, and shields. Before settling for a design, you should know its meaning.

Source: Briefly News