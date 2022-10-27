If you are contemplating getting a new tattoo, you may feel overwhelmed with choices on design and where to put it. Whether it is your first one or you want to add to your ever-growing pieces, getting artwork inked on your hand is a unique, standout way to add to the collection. So, what are the best designs for this area?

Getting inked in some areas can be painful. Photo: Anna Efetova

Source: Getty Images

Pretty hand tattoos can completely transform your look, giving you an edge and a sense of uniqueness, depending on which piece you get. Although the area can be tricky since it is such a specific area to get inked, you can still find designs that are unique to what you like and look good.

Before we get into the best hand tattoos for females, there is some other useful information surrounding the process, including if pieces on this area last and the pain level.

Do tattoos on hands last?

One of the biggest questions people have regarding this area is whether or not the ink lasts on the skin. Unfortunately, artworks on your hand tend to fade much faster than on other body parts since you use them constantly and are constantly washing them, too, causing frequent cell turnover in the area.

If you want them to last longer, wear latex gloves for the first week or so, especially when it comes to avoiding constant washing, and use an unscented soap throughout the healing process and beyond. Consider future touch-ups if necessary.

Are hand tattoos painful?

What to expect when it comes to pain levels is another nagging question since it is known that some areas are considerably agonising compared with others. Areas with more bone and nerve endings are sorer than general areas, making the hand area more painful than many other parts. But you can also opt for numbing cream if you are afraid of high pain levels.

60 female hand tattoo ideas

So, now that we know some critical information surrounding the process, here are some of the best designs for ladies to choose from:

60. Rose

Roses are a simple classic. Photo: @taylorlafortuna and @jollyboy and on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A rose is symbolic in many ways, from romantic to religious reasons. It can represent a bond between you and someone you love, or it can be related to the Garden of Eden, Mary or passion and love.

59. Sword

For a tougher look, you can opt for a sword design. It can be symbolic or just for aesthetic pleasure, but its meaning is powerful. Commonly associated with warriors throughout the years, it can represent strength, honour, freedom and power.

58. Evil eye

The evil eye stems from Greek culture. Photo: @vasia and @merakitattooco on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Despite its name, the evil eye is symbolic of a positive connotation. In Greek culture, an evil eye is a bad omen passed on through jealousy. Tattoos of the icon can symbolise protection from it.

57. Vine

A vine can represent various things. Photo: @liquidink13 and @summertats on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A vine design can be used for various reasons, from its gorgeous visual appeal to its representation and meaning behind it. Often related to Christian analogy, the concept refers to endurance, strength, partnership, friendship and faith in the process and future.

56. Lynx

A lynx is a unique take on a wild cat design. Photo: @matteo_leozappa and @hipner.magdalena on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A lynx is a unique take on a wild cat design, giving you a more creative form of the concept. These wild cats are native to Asia, Europe, and the northern part of North America.

55. Wolf

Although commonly seen as a more male design, this works well for ladies. Photo: @ng.ringvean and @carouselcustomtattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Like the lynx, the wolf has a strong significance in certain cultures, including the Native American culture and belief system. Depicting protection, strength, loyalty, luck, and love, a wolf is considered a strong, loyal companion that thrives on its own and with others.

54. Henna

The concept may usually be done temporarily, but many, including musician Rihanna, have permanently inked these designs. Photo: @rrihannavy and @weinbagel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Although used temporarily to adorn your body, this design can be made permanent with some interesting origins. Otherwise known as Mehndi (the temporary concept), this skin decoration is done mainly in India to celebrate special occasions.

53. Bouquet

A general bouquet is relevant in ancient cultures. Photo: @hoperosie and @vvstattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A bouquet may seem like a concept with a deeper meaning, but they are surprisingly significant. Ancient cultures, in particular, have used them to represent God's delight.

52. Skeleton

A skeleton can reference a lack of fear of impending death. Photo: @jdee_tattz and @elmagoartem on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You could take an edgier approach to designs with a skeleton. You can approach this concept in various ways, from a skeletal design of your bones to a small-scaled skeleton piece.

51. Eye

A realistic eye design can represent protection from God. Photo: @Roberts.zach.art and @inkandhoneytattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Unlike an evil eye, this is a more literal take on the concept. A realistic take on the eye design can represent a more spiritual aspect, such as the protective, watchful eye of God and general guidance.

50. Angel wings

Angel wings are directly related to spirituality and religion for clear reasons. They can represent the eternal remembrance of a loved one who has passed.

49. Stars

Stars can mean protection and guidance. Photo: @wecanberainbows.bink on Instagram and @moonblindd on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Those fans of the night sky or astronomy, in general, can get stars to pay homage to that love or for a more meaningful reason. It can mean divine guidance, protection and trust.

48. Galaxies

Galaxy concepts can be an extension of star designs. Photo: @gabrieltenneson and @helen_tinc_etherington on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you want to take it further, you can transform your star design into a full-on galaxy concept. You can make it bright and busy or black and white and lowkey. It can signify trust in the universe and the beginning and end of life as we conceptualise it.

47. Portrait

A portrait can be done of anyone that you love or adore. Photo: @solid_tat2_clothing and @underskinart on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A portrait design may not be the first thing that comes to mind when adding ink to these areas, but it can be an awesome way to add to your collection.

46. Robot

Stand out with a robot design. Photo: @CR38R_ on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This idea is a more playful, less serious take than others, but it can be significant depending on your angle. Mainly, it can be related to humanity and intelligence or feeling like you are part of the machine.

45. Geisha

A geisha symbolises beauty. Photo: @ink_mirko and @teeni_bean on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Geishas are relatively significant in Japanese culture, as they are hostesses who entertain and serve within a dining or general meeting setting. The occupation is seen as respectable and integral in their society.

44. Dragon

A dragon represents power. Photo: @TattooConnectAu and @northside_ncl on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The dragon is a common figure in East Asian culture, especially since it is closely related to Taoism, Buddhism, and Confucianism beliefs. The image represents strength, power and luck to all that come across it.

43. Medusa

Medusa is an important figure in Greek mythology. Photo: @artbyeneaa and @alteredimagehd on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

While still on the topic of cultural symbolism, Medusa is integral to the world of Greek mythology. It depicts a woman with snakes for hair that is said to turn anyone who looks into her eyes into stone.

42. Cross

Cross imagery is mostly associated with religion. Photo: @mo.tattoo91 and @goodvibrationsink on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A cross is self-explanatory religious reference for those whose faith shows the symbol within their beliefs. It is a basic yet impactful way to show dedication to your faith and general devotion.

41. Skull

A skull image can represent a lack of fear surrounding death. Photo: @tatts_by_ant and @ssbs on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A skull is more focal than a general skeleton tattoo, but the designs can be interchangeable. The meaning is synonymous with the correlation mentioned above with death.

40. Compass

A compass concept used to be associated with sailors and fishermen but has since become more mainstream. Photo: @tattoosbytim78 and @hilaryrandle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The compass concept was frequently associated with fishermen and sailors to bring them good luck, fortune and safety throughout their ocean travels. In more modern days, more have embraced the imagery for similar reasons.

39. Snakes

Snakes represent temptation and fertility. Photo: @jo_mi_tattoo and @yattedbyyana on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Snakes may not be the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to designs for ladies, but it has some feminine undertones. The imagery can represent fertility, seduction, power and rebirth.

38. Letters/initials

Letters or initials can represent any friend or loved one. Photo: @wonjaepics and @TatInspiration on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Getting initials inked on your body can be a way to pay homage to a friend or loved one, both past and present. The meaning is subjective to why you got it and to whom it relates, so you create your meaning.

37. Butterfly

Butterflies represent freedom and transformation. Photo: @nicholasleetattoo and @yellowbellytattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These dainty designs have been a favourite since they can be done in bold imagery or simply lowkey. Its meaning is centred around faith, transformation and freedom, but it can also relate to love and femininity.

36. Dog

Commemorate your beloved pooch with this concept. Photo: @harper.ink.tattoo and @zoeink.zone on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dog lovers may be happy to know this design works well in this area. You can get an image of your current beloved pup or a childhood dog that has impacted your life.

35. Heart

A heart tattoo can be realistic or symbolic. Photo: @lavidapiratatattoo.menorca and @tattoo_anastasya_wday on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A basic yet meaningful concept, heart imagery can mean various things. Mainly, it is used to commemorate romantic love between two individuals, but it can also relate to friendships, family and remembrance of past loved ones.

34. Moth

Moth concepts depict faith and trust in the process. Photo: @jadenbelle_j and @madujune_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A moth is less popular than a butterfly, but it holds strong significance regarding imagery. It can mean trust in the process, metamorphosis throughout phases of life and the natural flow of change.

33. Feather

The feather can mean freedom and faith. Photo: @inkbydes and @committedink_lou100 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A more common image on this list, feathers, are often chosen for their aesthetic and symbolism. Its meaning ranges between wisdom, courage, strength, and freedom.

32. Ring

Rings are synonymous with love and dedication. Photo:@GerMel70411640 and @miniminifics on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A ring is usually synonymous with promise and dedication, so it is ideal for those looking to show their loyalty to a loved one. Besides this, it can also mean strength, gratitude and life-long love.

31. Lightning bolt

A lightning bolt is significant in many cultures. Photo: @hoonhoonzz and @illkoncept on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The lightning bolt has a surprisingly extensive reach in various cultures, including the Greek, Chinese, Native American and Celtic cultures. Mainly, they are associated with strength, intuition and intelligence. The lightning bolt is also associated with the Greek God Zeus.

30. Dates

Celebrate a special day by inking the date on you. Photo:@sirdickel on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can commemorate a significant point in time by getting the date inked on you. The relevance of the date is subject to the individual.

29. Smiley face

A smiley face is associated with general positive emotions. Photo: @RonquilloEimy and @JikookKnot on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A smiley face can be just for aesthetic viewing or have a more relevant association. They are representative of general positive feelings of joy, optimism and happiness.

28. Dice

Dice are synonymous with risk-taking. Photo: @chrismiller_tattoos and @tattoosbydio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Often associated with waging a bet, a dice is metaphorical for 'taking a gamble'. It can mean anything from risk-taking and going out on a limb to trusting your intuition and lady luck.

27. Bracelet

A bracelet is associated with loyalty and a strong bond between two people. Photo: @juliapolczantattoo and @manu_macht_tattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A bracelet style can be symbolic of various things. Although it can be for visual appeal, it can also mean a strong bond or love between two people that is not easily broken.

26. Geometric

A geometric image can represent symmetry and balance. Photo:@tattooideas_ and @thingsandink on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Geometric designs are more aesthetically pleasing in nature than deep and meaningful, but the imagery can be significant. Although the connotation of the image is subjective, geometric drawings can represent balance, stability and symmetry.

25. Diamond

Diamonds depict high value and beauty. Photo: @englishdantattoos and @crybaby.angell on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The diamond is a popular choice among ladies, adding credence to the pop culture saying 'diamonds are a girl's best friend.' The diamond depicts beauty (both inside and out), wealth and high value.

24. Gun

A gun image can be associated with power and protection. Photo: @tattoosbyjake on Instagram and @Autosaddict on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Add an edgy flair to your body art with gun imagery, which has various associated connotations. A gun can have meanings of power, strength and leadership.

23. Bambi

Bambi represents innocence and strength. Photo: @sophiecowantattoo and @tiny.zara on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bambi is a popular Disney character thanks to the heartwarming storyline and what the character itself is synonymous with. Bambi imagery relates to innocence, trust, eternal love, grace, kindness and resilience.

22. Owl

The owl represents wisdom and good fortune. Photo: @bentself and @kyles_tattoo_studio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Owls are depicted in many cultures, with overall positive representation. Owls are heavily present in early Indian folklore as symbols of wisdom, good fortune and prophecy ideals. They are also associated with hope.

21. Flames

Flames depict passion, life and destruction. Photo: @electricvirgin and @handstyletattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fire designs can be associated with various interpretations, depending on the culture or religion. Flames depict passion, life and destruction. It can also mean God's presence and the purification process.

20. Koi fish

Koi fish are associated with luck and good fortune. Photo: @lama_del_ray and @cosmic.love.tattoo on Instagram on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Koi fish are popular in Japanese culture and other Eastern countries, as they are closely associated with many positive aspects. They are related to good fortune, wealth, strength and beauty. The design can mean overcoming life's difficulties.

19. Elephant

The elephant can depict strength and loyalty. Photo: @k_lerae and @tattoosbytim78 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The elephant is well-loved and well-respected throughout the animal kingdom thanks to its colossal size, strong loyalty to its herd and general intelligence. It can represent good luck, strength and loyalty.

18. Sun

The sun is related to light and truth. Photo: @mitchin.tattoos and @daisymaytattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fiery, strong and intense, the sun is considered a formidable force of nature. The can is associated with healing, light and truth. It can also signify the process of seeing the light after darkness.

17. Moon

The moon can be associated with change and growth. Photo: @photobomtom86 and @travstattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The moon can be synonymous with the sun making it an ideal image to pair together. On its own, the moon can represent change, growth and the natural flow of time passing.

16. Seashells

Seashells are synonymous with abundance and prosperity. Photo: @renytattoos and @spiralpathyoga on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Any ocean lover would find this image perfect for new artwork. Seashells are usually collected by people and can be made into decor or makeshift jewellery, but the imagery is associated with abundance and prosperity.

15. Bumblebee/honeybee

The bee represents hard work and fertility. Photo: @swamplost and @ghosttattoosuk on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The humble bumblebee is a frequently-chosen image for artwork, and good reason. Bumblebees indicate positive transformation, hope, femininity, fertility and hard work.

14. Palm design

An image on your palm is unique. Photo: @lukeaashley and @sephiratattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This take is more about the area the ink is in and not the image itself. You can pick and choose whichever image resonates the most with you and place it on the palm area, but it is relevant to know this is considered quite sore.

13. Crown

Embrace your more glamorous side with crown imagery. Photo: @dos_pistolas_tattoo and @truelove_tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Embrace your more glamorous side with a crown design. A crown can indicate royalty, strength, power, independence and self-control. It can also be related to your authority over your life and choices.

12. Portrait eyes

Eye artwork can mean clarity and protection. Photo: @westravtattoo and @soulinkaz_ta2 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Getting artwork of realistic, portrait-style eyes makes for a striking addition to your ink collection. It can be synonymous with clarity, protection, guidance, awareness and knowledge.

11. Spider

Standout with striking spider artwork. Photo: @millenia_tattoo and @solemn_rose on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The spider is a more edgy take on artwork for women but has various positive associations. These insects can be associated with balance, fertility, wisdom and harmony. You can get the artwork in striking designs or a more low-key look.

10. Bow

A bow is not just for aesthetic value. Photo: @LauLa55 and @LilianaNielsen on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A delicate bow may often be chosen for its aesthetic value, but it can have some deeper significance. It can relate to a sense of security as it ties to creating the final product of women's liberation.

9. Musical notes

Musical notes have a basic, upfront meaning; the love of music and the music-making process. But it can also be a personal reminder of a song of major significance to you or a loved one that is important.

8. Flash designs

Flash designs are various small artworks with no relation to one another. Photo: @kgw_tattoo on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These are more a style of ink artwork than the meaning itself, but it consists of smaller, more-spaced-out art that does not necessarily link in with one another.

7. Quotes

You can get your favourite quote permanently inked. Photo: @RebeccaRush639 and @thirty4seventy5 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The incredible thing about this idea is that you can choose just about any quote that resonates with you, from your favourite lyrics and popular quotes from world leaders to your favourite sayings from poems and movies.

6. Religious symbolism

Show devotion to your beliefs through religious artwork. Photo: @gazzalb1980 and @sarahmiller420 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can show devotion to your beliefs through permanent ink if you are religious. It can be anything from general symbols and portraits of religious figures to sayings and even extended artworks that tie into one another.

5. Clock

Clocks focus on the concept of an inevitable means to an end. Photo: @larzfrmarz and @inkredibletattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Clock artworks focus on the concept of time, as one can guess. Specifically, it has connotations relating to infinity, structure, infinite love, mortality, structure, stability and the afterlife.

4. Cartoon

Commemorate your favourite cartoon with this kind of artwork. Photo: @tattoodlifemag on Twitter and @tonton_tedk on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Although it seems like surface-level art with no specific deep interpretation, it can still show signs as to why you are getting it. You can commemorate a loved one and the nostalgia of your childhood with them.

3. Hummingbird

The hummingbird represents love for freedom and life. Photo: @root_winchester and @paintedsister on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The hummingbird makes for a stunning design to get inked as it has various significant connotations and is visually appealing. It represents a strong sense of freedom, optimism, sincerity, and love for life.

2. Dragonfly

The dragonfly relates to good luck and fortune. Photo: @dita_emtattoo and @stevesart on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

With strong ties to Chinese culture especially, the dragonfly is full of positive associations. The concept relates to good luck and fortune and eternal peace. It can also relate to commemorating a loved one who has passed.

1. Half-half design

This concept can be done with almost all of the above sketches and offers a more individual take on the above ideas. It is designed as a mirror-like concept, placing two halves of an entire image on each fist or palm.

These 60 pretty hand tattoos for women give you a wide range of options, depending on which resonates with you the most. The best choice for you is one with the most meaning.

