60 pretty hand tattoos for women with meaning: cool tat ideas 2022
If you are contemplating getting a new tattoo, you may feel overwhelmed with choices on design and where to put it. Whether it is your first one or you want to add to your ever-growing pieces, getting artwork inked on your hand is a unique, standout way to add to the collection. So, what are the best designs for this area?
Pretty hand tattoos can completely transform your look, giving you an edge and a sense of uniqueness, depending on which piece you get. Although the area can be tricky since it is such a specific area to get inked, you can still find designs that are unique to what you like and look good.
Before we get into the best hand tattoos for females, there is some other useful information surrounding the process, including if pieces on this area last and the pain level.
Do tattoos on hands last?
One of the biggest questions people have regarding this area is whether or not the ink lasts on the skin. Unfortunately, artworks on your hand tend to fade much faster than on other body parts since you use them constantly and are constantly washing them, too, causing frequent cell turnover in the area.
If you want them to last longer, wear latex gloves for the first week or so, especially when it comes to avoiding constant washing, and use an unscented soap throughout the healing process and beyond. Consider future touch-ups if necessary.
Are hand tattoos painful?
What to expect when it comes to pain levels is another nagging question since it is known that some areas are considerably agonising compared with others. Areas with more bone and nerve endings are sorer than general areas, making the hand area more painful than many other parts. But you can also opt for numbing cream if you are afraid of high pain levels.
60 female hand tattoo ideas
So, now that we know some critical information surrounding the process, here are some of the best designs for ladies to choose from:
60. Rose
A rose is symbolic in many ways, from romantic to religious reasons. It can represent a bond between you and someone you love, or it can be related to the Garden of Eden, Mary or passion and love.
59. Sword
For a tougher look, you can opt for a sword design. It can be symbolic or just for aesthetic pleasure, but its meaning is powerful. Commonly associated with warriors throughout the years, it can represent strength, honour, freedom and power.
58. Evil eye
Despite its name, the evil eye is symbolic of a positive connotation. In Greek culture, an evil eye is a bad omen passed on through jealousy. Tattoos of the icon can symbolise protection from it.
57. Vine
A vine design can be used for various reasons, from its gorgeous visual appeal to its representation and meaning behind it. Often related to Christian analogy, the concept refers to endurance, strength, partnership, friendship and faith in the process and future.
56. Lynx
A lynx is a unique take on a wild cat design, giving you a more creative form of the concept. These wild cats are native to Asia, Europe, and the northern part of North America.
55. Wolf
Like the lynx, the wolf has a strong significance in certain cultures, including the Native American culture and belief system. Depicting protection, strength, loyalty, luck, and love, a wolf is considered a strong, loyal companion that thrives on its own and with others.
54. Henna
Although used temporarily to adorn your body, this design can be made permanent with some interesting origins. Otherwise known as Mehndi (the temporary concept), this skin decoration is done mainly in India to celebrate special occasions.
53. Bouquet
A bouquet may seem like a concept with a deeper meaning, but they are surprisingly significant. Ancient cultures, in particular, have used them to represent God's delight.
52. Skeleton
You could take an edgier approach to designs with a skeleton. You can approach this concept in various ways, from a skeletal design of your bones to a small-scaled skeleton piece.
51. Eye
Unlike an evil eye, this is a more literal take on the concept. A realistic take on the eye design can represent a more spiritual aspect, such as the protective, watchful eye of God and general guidance.
50. Angel wings
Angel wings are directly related to spirituality and religion for clear reasons. They can represent the eternal remembrance of a loved one who has passed.
49. Stars
Those fans of the night sky or astronomy, in general, can get stars to pay homage to that love or for a more meaningful reason. It can mean divine guidance, protection and trust.
48. Galaxies
If you want to take it further, you can transform your star design into a full-on galaxy concept. You can make it bright and busy or black and white and lowkey. It can signify trust in the universe and the beginning and end of life as we conceptualise it.
47. Portrait
A portrait design may not be the first thing that comes to mind when adding ink to these areas, but it can be an awesome way to add to your collection.
46. Robot
This idea is a more playful, less serious take than others, but it can be significant depending on your angle. Mainly, it can be related to humanity and intelligence or feeling like you are part of the machine.
45. Geisha
Geishas are relatively significant in Japanese culture, as they are hostesses who entertain and serve within a dining or general meeting setting. The occupation is seen as respectable and integral in their society.
44. Dragon
The dragon is a common figure in East Asian culture, especially since it is closely related to Taoism, Buddhism, and Confucianism beliefs. The image represents strength, power and luck to all that come across it.
43. Medusa
While still on the topic of cultural symbolism, Medusa is integral to the world of Greek mythology. It depicts a woman with snakes for hair that is said to turn anyone who looks into her eyes into stone.
42. Cross
A cross is self-explanatory religious reference for those whose faith shows the symbol within their beliefs. It is a basic yet impactful way to show dedication to your faith and general devotion.
41. Skull
A skull is more focal than a general skeleton tattoo, but the designs can be interchangeable. The meaning is synonymous with the correlation mentioned above with death.
40. Compass
The compass concept was frequently associated with fishermen and sailors to bring them good luck, fortune and safety throughout their ocean travels. In more modern days, more have embraced the imagery for similar reasons.
39. Snakes
Snakes may not be the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to designs for ladies, but it has some feminine undertones. The imagery can represent fertility, seduction, power and rebirth.
38. Letters/initials
Getting initials inked on your body can be a way to pay homage to a friend or loved one, both past and present. The meaning is subjective to why you got it and to whom it relates, so you create your meaning.
37. Butterfly
These dainty designs have been a favourite since they can be done in bold imagery or simply lowkey. Its meaning is centred around faith, transformation and freedom, but it can also relate to love and femininity.
36. Dog
Dog lovers may be happy to know this design works well in this area. You can get an image of your current beloved pup or a childhood dog that has impacted your life.
35. Heart
A basic yet meaningful concept, heart imagery can mean various things. Mainly, it is used to commemorate romantic love between two individuals, but it can also relate to friendships, family and remembrance of past loved ones.
34. Moth
A moth is less popular than a butterfly, but it holds strong significance regarding imagery. It can mean trust in the process, metamorphosis throughout phases of life and the natural flow of change.
33. Feather
A more common image on this list, feathers, are often chosen for their aesthetic and symbolism. Its meaning ranges between wisdom, courage, strength, and freedom.
32. Ring
A ring is usually synonymous with promise and dedication, so it is ideal for those looking to show their loyalty to a loved one. Besides this, it can also mean strength, gratitude and life-long love.
31. Lightning bolt
The lightning bolt has a surprisingly extensive reach in various cultures, including the Greek, Chinese, Native American and Celtic cultures. Mainly, they are associated with strength, intuition and intelligence. The lightning bolt is also associated with the Greek God Zeus.
30. Dates
You can commemorate a significant point in time by getting the date inked on you. The relevance of the date is subject to the individual.
29. Smiley face
A smiley face can be just for aesthetic viewing or have a more relevant association. They are representative of general positive feelings of joy, optimism and happiness.
28. Dice
Often associated with waging a bet, a dice is metaphorical for 'taking a gamble'. It can mean anything from risk-taking and going out on a limb to trusting your intuition and lady luck.
27. Bracelet
A bracelet style can be symbolic of various things. Although it can be for visual appeal, it can also mean a strong bond or love between two people that is not easily broken.
26. Geometric
Geometric designs are more aesthetically pleasing in nature than deep and meaningful, but the imagery can be significant. Although the connotation of the image is subjective, geometric drawings can represent balance, stability and symmetry.
25. Diamond
The diamond is a popular choice among ladies, adding credence to the pop culture saying 'diamonds are a girl's best friend.' The diamond depicts beauty (both inside and out), wealth and high value.
24. Gun
Add an edgy flair to your body art with gun imagery, which has various associated connotations. A gun can have meanings of power, strength and leadership.
23. Bambi
Bambi is a popular Disney character thanks to the heartwarming storyline and what the character itself is synonymous with. Bambi imagery relates to innocence, trust, eternal love, grace, kindness and resilience.
22. Owl
Owls are depicted in many cultures, with overall positive representation. Owls are heavily present in early Indian folklore as symbols of wisdom, good fortune and prophecy ideals. They are also associated with hope.
21. Flames
Fire designs can be associated with various interpretations, depending on the culture or religion. Flames depict passion, life and destruction. It can also mean God's presence and the purification process.
20. Koi fish
Koi fish are popular in Japanese culture and other Eastern countries, as they are closely associated with many positive aspects. They are related to good fortune, wealth, strength and beauty. The design can mean overcoming life's difficulties.
19. Elephant
The elephant is well-loved and well-respected throughout the animal kingdom thanks to its colossal size, strong loyalty to its herd and general intelligence. It can represent good luck, strength and loyalty.
18. Sun
Fiery, strong and intense, the sun is considered a formidable force of nature. The can is associated with healing, light and truth. It can also signify the process of seeing the light after darkness.
17. Moon
The moon can be synonymous with the sun making it an ideal image to pair together. On its own, the moon can represent change, growth and the natural flow of time passing.
16. Seashells
Any ocean lover would find this image perfect for new artwork. Seashells are usually collected by people and can be made into decor or makeshift jewellery, but the imagery is associated with abundance and prosperity.
15. Bumblebee/honeybee
The humble bumblebee is a frequently-chosen image for artwork, and good reason. Bumblebees indicate positive transformation, hope, femininity, fertility and hard work.
14. Palm design
This take is more about the area the ink is in and not the image itself. You can pick and choose whichever image resonates the most with you and place it on the palm area, but it is relevant to know this is considered quite sore.
13. Crown
Embrace your more glamorous side with a crown design. A crown can indicate royalty, strength, power, independence and self-control. It can also be related to your authority over your life and choices.
12. Portrait eyes
Getting artwork of realistic, portrait-style eyes makes for a striking addition to your ink collection. It can be synonymous with clarity, protection, guidance, awareness and knowledge.
11. Spider
The spider is a more edgy take on artwork for women but has various positive associations. These insects can be associated with balance, fertility, wisdom and harmony. You can get the artwork in striking designs or a more low-key look.
10. Bow
A delicate bow may often be chosen for its aesthetic value, but it can have some deeper significance. It can relate to a sense of security as it ties to creating the final product of women's liberation.
9. Musical notes
Musical notes have a basic, upfront meaning; the love of music and the music-making process. But it can also be a personal reminder of a song of major significance to you or a loved one that is important.
8. Flash designs
These are more a style of ink artwork than the meaning itself, but it consists of smaller, more-spaced-out art that does not necessarily link in with one another.
7. Quotes
The incredible thing about this idea is that you can choose just about any quote that resonates with you, from your favourite lyrics and popular quotes from world leaders to your favourite sayings from poems and movies.
6. Religious symbolism
You can show devotion to your beliefs through permanent ink if you are religious. It can be anything from general symbols and portraits of religious figures to sayings and even extended artworks that tie into one another.
5. Clock
Clock artworks focus on the concept of time, as one can guess. Specifically, it has connotations relating to infinity, structure, infinite love, mortality, structure, stability and the afterlife.
4. Cartoon
Although it seems like surface-level art with no specific deep interpretation, it can still show signs as to why you are getting it. You can commemorate a loved one and the nostalgia of your childhood with them.
3. Hummingbird
The hummingbird makes for a stunning design to get inked as it has various significant connotations and is visually appealing. It represents a strong sense of freedom, optimism, sincerity, and love for life.
2. Dragonfly
With strong ties to Chinese culture especially, the dragonfly is full of positive associations. The concept relates to good luck and fortune and eternal peace. It can also relate to commemorating a loved one who has passed.
1. Half-half design
This concept can be done with almost all of the above sketches and offers a more individual take on the above ideas. It is designed as a mirror-like concept, placing two halves of an entire image on each fist or palm.
These 60 pretty hand tattoos for women give you a wide range of options, depending on which resonates with you the most. The best choice for you is one with the most meaning.
