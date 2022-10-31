60+ bad*ss hand tattoos for men in 2022: cool tat designs and ideas

Hand tattoos for men are increasingly becoming popular, and people are more inclined to express their creativity through body art. While most people attach sentimental meanings to the designs they choose for tattoos, others are open to trying out what they consider beautiful. So, go through this list of the best hand tattoos for men for inspiration.

Rose flower and spider web.



There are endless cool hand tattoos for men. However, before settling on one, ensure your artist is confident about his ability to deliver. Remember, tattoos are a lifetime commitment, so you do not want to live with a tattoo that does not speak to your soul. Depending on your personality, check out the ideas highlighted below.

Small tattoos for men on hand

Which tattoo is best for a boy? It boils down to your preference. If you are a minimalist and would not prefer art that is not too dramatic, these are the options you could consider.

1. Rosary bead tattoo

Cross tattoo.



Most people believe the rosary bead tattoo wades off evil spirits and demons and steers them from temptation. They also allege that it brings safety and protection. If you believe this theory, this dainty body art is the way to go.

2. Clock and inverted arrow tattoo

Simple as it might look, this design has a profound meaning. The clock represents the fragility of life, while the upside-down arrow is believed to ward off evil forces and bring about protection.

3. Butterfly

Butterfly.



Most people consider butterfly tattoos feminine. However, that is not cast in stone. Consider getting this butterfly inspiration if you want a dainty but classy body art design. Depending on your style, you could have it on the sleeve or the wrist.

4. Compass

Compass.



Compass tattoos were a standard design for sailors and fishermen. They believed that it attracted good fortune during their travels. However, this art has a slightly different meaning; it gives travel fanatics a sense of fulfilment.

Detailed male hand tattoo designs

If you are more inclined to try out cool hand tattoos, these options work best. However, prepare to endure the pain that comes with the shading process.

5. Salvador Dali

Salvador Dali.



Salvador Dali is a renowned Spanish surrealist famous for his artwork and creativity. The Salvador Dali portrait is one of his most famous works. So, consider this option if you wish to tap into his creativity.

6. Korean pattern

Korean pattern.



If Korean patterns fascinate you, consider this detailed pattern. It is the perfect sleeve tattoo, especially if you are into detailed art.

7. Lion tattoo

Lion.



Lion tattoos represent strength, courage, brevity and fearlessness. Getting this ink on your hand is one way of affirming your power and constantly reminding yourself that you can handle everything life throws at you.

8. Mandala sleeve

Mandala sleeve.



In Buddhism, mandalas represent the balance of body and mind. As tattoos, they could reflect your internal balance, soul and eternity.

9. Medusa

Medusa.



You might have noted that Medusa tattoos are gradually becoming popular. This design is considered a symbol of strength, especially for victims of sexual assault.

10. Cross tattoo

Cross.



Cross tattoos symbolise your devotion to faith or religion. It can also represent the unconditional love of Christ for the human race.

11. Wolf tattoo

Wolf.



Wolf tattoos represent protection, loyalty, strength and the true nature of a wolf. They can also symbolise family, love, devotion and luck.

12. Sugar skull tattoo

Sugar skull.



Sugar skulls are used during ceremonies to honour the spirit of the dead. They symbolise the personalised dedication to deceased loved ones.

13. Snake butterfly

The snake butterfly design is also one of the best hand tattoos for men. The snake implies that the issues and struggles you face are in the past, and the butterfly wings represent metamorphosis.

14. Cloud tattoo

Cloud tattoo.



Clouds make such statement tattoo designs. Light clouds represent cheerful times ahead, while dark clouds represent emotional heaviness. Other people associate cloud tattoos with emotional epiphany or revelation.

15. Geometric tattoo

Geometric tattoo.



Geometric tattoos are unique, subtle and classy and bear significant spiritual and religious meanings. They are tied to religious practices in ancient times.

16. Wing tattoo

Wing tattoo.



Wings generally represent freedom and liberation from anything holding you back.

17. Flower of life

Flower of life tattoo.



The Flower of Life is one of the fascinating body arts within the magical world of Sacred Geometry. It represents the cycle of life and is believed to hold the most meaningful patterns of the universe as a whole.

18. Day and night tattoo

Day and night tattoo.



The day and night tattoo signifies the duality of human nature. Its practicality in revealing life's good and bad seasons makes it a basic yet classy tattoo option.

19. Forest tattoo

Forest.



Forests are a good sign. In body art, they symbolise the abundance of life and the mysteries that come with it.

20. Blue-eyed tiger tattoo

Blue-eyed tiger.



Tigers are powerful animals, and their existence represents power and strength. Tiger cubs also represent the perfect balance between power and innocence.

21. Dragon eats mermaid

The dragon tattoo has several meanings: protection, good luck, peace, wisdom, power and strength. On the other hand, a mermaid represents a connection to the ocean, freedom, femininity, magic and independence.

22. Eye, skull and clock tattoo

Eye, skull and clock tattoo.



This design has to be the most straightforward hand tattoo inspiration for men. It represents mortality and death.

23. Palm tree

Palm trees withstand harsh weather conditions, so their significance would not be anything far from immortality and regeneration.

24. Mandala lion

Mandala lion.



If you wish to explore the deeper meaning of the strength of a lion, the mandala lion tattoo is the way to go. It represents the fight of good against evil and the balance of the two on Earth.

25. Skull tattoo

Skull.



Skulls are often assumed to be related to death and bad luck. However, that is not always the case. Even though they symbolise death and old life, they could also mean a rebirth, strength and power.

26. King and cards

Kings and cards.



This king and cards tattoo symbolises courage, strength and determination. So, if you are after ink that will inspire you always show up, consider this design.

27. Lace tattoo

Lace tattoo.



Lace is often considered feminine. That is not always the case, nonetheless. In the past, the rich adorned themselves with lace to symbolise wealth.

28. La Catrina

La Catrina.



Catrina is a skeletal Mexican female dressed in luxurious garments. She has flowing hair, elegant accessories and an ostrich feather boa. Most people consider her a symbol of wealth.

29. After Halloween

After Halloween.



Consider this tattoo if Halloween is your favourite season of the year or if you wish to go all out. However, prepare for the slightly uncomfortable process that is shading.

30. Perseus tattoo

Perseus tattoo.



In Greek mythology, Perseus killed Medusa to protect his mother; hence, the Perseus tattoo signifies a connection with a mother.

31. Angel Michael

Angel Michael.



Archangel Michael is one of the most famous men's hand tattoo ideas. Archangel Michael is the chief of all angels and brings protection, guidance, and courage.

32. Astronaut with raven wings

Astronaut with raven wings.



Neil Armstrong was the first astronaut to set foot on the moon. As a result, the image of an astronaut has become significantly symbolic.

33. Feed the machines

Feed the machines.



The feed the machines tattoo represents proactiveness in life. It signifies the morale to get things running and is the perfect body art to remind you to keep pushing.

34. The human mind and AI concept

The human mind and AI concept.



If you are a tech enthusiast looking for unique body art that is relatable and speaks to your soul, this human mind and AI concept is the way to go.

35. Galileo

Galileo.



Most people who are into history prefer getting tattoos of Galileo's quotes. However, for a unique option, consider getting Galileo's face.

36. Marcus Aurelius Antoninus

Marcus Aurelius Antoninus.



Marcus Aurelius Antoninus is no stranger to Roman history. He was the Roman emperor between 161 and 180 and set the record as a Stoic philosopher.

37. Apollo

In Ancient Greek mythology, Apollo was the god of practically everything. Therefore, a tattoo of his face symbolises art, knowledge and prophecy.

38. Chanson de Roland

Chanson de Roland.



Chanson de Roland was a song based on Roland, a Frankish military leader. It glorifies Christianity and its defeat over Islam.

39. Prometheus

Prometheus.



Prometheus is the Titan that bestowed the gift of fire to humanity and brought an age of light to the darkness surrounding humans during ancient times.

40. Icarus

Icarus.



The image of Icarus and the lessons from his story symbolise the penalties of being too ambitious. It is also a warning not to overdo things.

41. Amazon Tree Boa snake

Amazon Tree Boa.



The Amazon Tree Boa is one of the unique climbing snakes. They are also known for their fearless personality.

42. Uriel

Uriel.



Archangel Uriel is one of the seven archangels, and his name means The Fire of God. Consider this option to constantly remind yourself of how much God can do.

43. Zeus-Jupiter

Zeus - Jupiter.



Zeus is a popular figure in Greek mythology. Zeus tattoos are a popular option for people who openly show their devotion to the king of the gods.

44. Eagle

Wings.



Eagles fly high in the sky; most people consider this a symbol of freedom. An eagle tattoo could mean the same or represent the need to be safe and secure in life's endeavours.

45. Pegasus

Pegasus.



In the Middle Ages, Pegasus was a wonderful horse often added to their coats of arms, poets and scientists. The Pegasus tattoo symbolises image creation, poetry and a flight of fancy.

46. Mary

Virg*n Mary.



The Virg*n Mary tattoo signifies unconditional love and hope in difficult times. It is also symbolic of the kind of mother we wish to have, one who is sympathetic, caring, nurturing and loving.

47. Two horses

Two horses.



Horse tattoos signify freedom and strength, the outstanding character traits of a horse. They also symbolise bravery, grace, beauty and companionship.

48. Hercules

Hercules.



In classical Greek mythology, Hercules is known for his strength and numerous far-ranging adventures. Consider this tattoo if these are the traits you wish to embrace or embody.

49. Gladiator

Gladiator.



Gladiator tattoos represent courage and strength. They are also a symbol of masculinity. Consider this inspiration the next time you go for your ink appointment.

50. Angel

Angel.



The name angel is derived from the word 'angelus', which means 'messenger of god'; hence, you could use this meaning to inform what the tattoo means to you.

51. Knight

Knight.



Knight tattoos are unique, bold and very detailed. They symbolise honour, loyalty, respect and bravery.

52. Kairos

Kairos.



Kairos is an ancient Greek word meaning critical, the right or opportune moment. This graphical representation could mean so much, especially when imprinted on your sleeve.

53. Castles

Castles.



Castles are another inspiration for hand tattoos for men. They symbolise protection and power, although this meaning might vary depending on the elements included in the castle.

54. Scribe and clock tattoo

Scribe and clock.



Scribe tattoo is ceremonial and is related to knowledge. Meanwhile, clock tattoos represent mortality, infinity, endless love and existence. Combining the two could mean the infinite representation of knowledge.

55. Snake tattoo

Snake.



Snakes are a timeless symbol of rebirth, fertility, power and temptation. Consider getting a snake design, depending on what you want it to symbolise.

56. Crow tattoo

Crow tattoo.



In Northern American cultures, crows allegedly give spiritual guidance and are sometimes considered prophetic creatures. They are believed to see the future and hold the flexibility and wisdom required for change.

57. Howling wolf

Howling wolf.



A howling wolf represents strength and the connection to being unfettered, wild and free. It is also one of the unique full-hand tattoos for men.

58. Geisha tattoo

Geisha tattoo.



The Geisha tattoo is a symbol of beauty and empowerment. Even though it references the Japanese Geisha, a female known for grace and beauty, her powerful trait cannot go unnoticed.

60. Bear tattoo

Bear tattoo.



Bears are a symbol of strength, tenacity and courage. In popular culture, bears are connected with gentle friendship through teddy bears. So, a bear tattoo effortlessly exudes the balance between tenacity and softness.

Which is the best hand for a tattoo?

Any arm, left or right, is perfect for a tattoo. The choice depends on your preference.

Are hand tattoos painful?

The sleeve and fingers are, in most cases, preferred for tattoos. However, getting body art everywhere on your hand can be painful. Furthermore, places with thin skin tend to have numerous nerve endings and can sometimes trigger pain while getting the body art. However, the level of pain depends on your pain tolerance.

Is it unprofessional to have hand tattoos?

Some employers prefer not to hire people with hand and face tattoos. However, others do not have any reservations about body art. The size of the body art also matters.

These options of the best hand tattoos for men highlight how much you can do with ink. The best part is you could combine several tattoos to create a unique design making it a worthy commitment.

