50+ wool hairstyles for ladies you should try out in 2022

Wool hairstyles are more than a decade old and are slowly returning to the fashion scene. Their diversity and ease of maintenance are drawing more people to the style. So, if you are considering joining the bandwagon, the options highlighted below would make the best looks.

Are you the kind that goes for statement looks or prefers simple and laid-back hairstyles? The options in this list of wool hairstyles for ladies in 2022 will leave you spoilt for choice. The best part about it is you can always tweak the idea to create something more unique and stylish.

Long wool hairstyles for ladies

Do you prefer long, bulky hair or a short, less bulky style? Regardless of your preference, these options offer the inspiration you did not know you needed. Check them out.

1. Jumbo twists

Jumbo twists are the way to go if you prefer chunky and bulky hair. Unlike most wool braid hairstyles, jumbo twists guarantee that your crown will stand out. They are also expressive of your personality. The best part about this style is that the hair is light. However, be careful not to have it on for too long.

2. Extra long twist

If you want to achieve extra long twists, do so using Brazilian wool. The advantage is you are at liberty to decide your desired length. Nonetheless, the twists' neatness makes them one of the long Brazilian wool twist hairstyles.

3. Midi-length two-strand twists

If you are more comfortable with the midi-length twists, go for it. The length allows for easy styling and manipulation. It is also comfortable and brings out the braids' neatness.

4. Brazilian wool twists

Brazilian wool twists guarantee to never go out of style. The most exciting thing about them is they get better as they age. Adding little hints of purple wool elevates their overall look.

5. Black with hints of pink

Alternatively, if you prefer pink to purple, adding hints of pink wool to your look goes a long way in making the style more vibrant. The more defined the twists are, the better the blend.

6. Statement extra chunky locs

Are you modelling and would not mind a wool hairstyle for your photoshoot? If that is the case, consider these chunky locs. The style is easy to achieve and allows you to express your creativity. Nonetheless, it is not a look you would wear on a formal occasion.

7. Accessorised chunky locs

In the same breath of modelling and photoshoots, you could style your locs into knots. You could also elevate the style by adding popping accessories to your mane.

8. Grey box braids

Did you know you could achieve box braids using yarn? This style is neat, and unlike synthetic braids, it has no flyaways. Another reason you should try it out is the diversity in the wool colour.

9. Ombre locs

If you want a more artsy look for your photoshoot, ombre locs are the way to go. They are easy to achieve since wool lets you combine as many colour combinations as possible. So, consider this look for your wool styles for ladies.

10. Ombre locs fringe

If you have a shaven section on your head and are looking for a hairstyle that will pop and look stylish, consider these ombre locs. The colour combination is perfect, and they also look natural.

11. A pop of colour with drama

Consider this look if you are attending a themed event and would like your hair to be part of the theme. The purple detail gives the style character, and the difference in the hair's texture makes it pop even more.

12. Red and black ombre locs

Red is another colour you could explore if you are going for unique wool hairstyles for ladies. It s more subtle, so you could have it as an every-day-look. You could achieve the ombre effect with your natural hair or black yarn.

13. Yellow Bohemian locs

Bohemian locs add character to your style. Having them in yellow works best if you are fascinated by colour that much and would not mind your crown being the centre of attention.

14. Brazilian wool locs

Is wool good for natural hair? Yes, it is, especially if it is a style that requires minimum maintenance. Did you know you could achieve this dreadlock style using Brazilian wool? If you have been looking for styles that are more like natural dreadlocks, consider this Brazilian locs style. It is neat, and you could wear it to formal occasions. For a twist of colour, add hints of coloured yarn on the ends.

15. Brazilian wool locs in a crown

If you insist on having Brazilian wool locs, you could twist them to attain the crown. This style is easy to maintain since it does not require touching up.

16. Medium-sized locs

Most people prefer thin and realistic locs. However, if you like medium-sized locs better, consider getting them done in that size. You could go in with colour for a bit of touch.

17. Black medium-sized locs

Black medium-sized locs have never looked better. They look even better when they have a medium density. Getting them in medium length makes them even easier to maintain.

18. Brown ombre locs

Brown ombre locs give the illusoin of dyed hair. The trick to attaining a more natural look is ensuring a seamless transition between the two colours.

19. Shoulder-length locs

If you prefer realistic locs that looks more like your hair, consider getting these shoulder-length locs. The detail on the ends of the hair strands should be subtle enough not to draw unnecessary attention.

20. Brazilian wool spring twists

Spring twists are surprisingly another style among the wool hairstyles for short hair. You could achieve this look by going in with contrasting wool colours. However, you should be consistent with the plaiting technique to ensure the style looks more natural.

21. Black spring twists

If you have longer hair, you could work with one colour of yarn and create the spring patterns while plaiting. Nonetheless, it is one of the perfect Brazilian wool hairstyles for children.

Short wool hairstyles

How do you braid long hair with wool? If you prefer shorter and less dramatic hairstyles, consider these options:

22. Bob twists

Bob twists are among the best Short wool hairstyles for ladies. You could tweak their length depending on your hair and preference.

23. Brazilian wool with tapered ends

Did you know trimmed ends are stylish? You could achieve this list by trimming and accessorising the twists' ends. The hairstyle works with chunky and medium-sized twists.

24. Bantu knots

Bantu knots have a special way of bringing out African beauty. Did you know they are one of the wool braid hairstyles? They are easy to achieve, especially if your braids are done using wool. The best part about it is they are neat. So, style it in Bantu knots if you recently had your hair done.

25. Bob three-strand twists

What hairstyle can I make with wool? You could achieve this three-strand bob style using wool. The best part is it works best for shorter hair. Nonetheless, you could still achieve it if your hair is longer, although the three-strand braids will be slightly longer.

26. Side sweep bob twists

Another simple style to consider when looking for short wool hairstyles is this side sweep. To attain this look, ensure that the grid of your braids is perfectly and neatly done.

27. Fake twists

Are you looking for short wool hairstyles for ladies? Consider these fake blonde twists. They are perfect for 4C hair. Their length also makes them easy to maintain.

28. Fake twists with blonde highlights

Have your hair in these chunky black twists with blonde highlights and beads for a slightly sophisticated look. Their length makes them easy to maintain and style.

Bohemian locs

What hairstyle can I make with wool? Boho locs are easy to achieve using wool. These are the inspiration you could use if you choose to have Boho locs:

29. Multicoloured locs

What hairstyles can I do with Brazilian wool? If you love bright colours, this blend of pink and blue wool to attain the multicoloured look is the perfect style to consider. You could tweak the size of the locs, although it looks better with medium-sized locs.

30. Brown, pink and yellow

Another colour combination to consider is brown, pink and yellow. It is perfect for anyone who prefers bright colours. The beads go a long way in elevating the hairstyle.

31. Gypsy locs

Coloured Gypsy locs are easy to achieve. If you wish to attain this look, go in with maroon or deep red wool. If you want to elevate it, consider accessorising it with beads.

32. Bohemian Gypsy locs

Natural Gypsy locs look perfect in specific hair colours and textures. Nonetheless, you can still attain them using wool. Bohemian Gypsy locs do not look any different from natural locs. For the perfect look, consider accessorising the hair. The best part is that the locs look better as they age.

33. Platinum three-strand twists

Platinum is another colour you could explore for your locs. Luckily, wool braid hairstyles allow you the freedom to go in with the colour of your choice. Platinum locs have never looked better.

34. Chunky three-strand twists

Are you looking for simple wool hairstyles for natural hair? Consider getting chunky three-strand twists. Chunky twists are more realistic and give the illusion of very thick hair. They are also easy to maintain.

35. Chunky three-strand twists with white hints

If you wish to break the monotony of having black hair, you could accessorise with different coloured wool. The pattern in the white yarn creates the perfect contrast between the two primary colours.

Brazilian wool cornrow hairstyles

Did you know there are several Brazilian wool cornrow styles? Go through these options to find one that matches your style and personality.

36. Stitch lines

If you are looking for a protective hairstyle, consider these stitch lines. They are the perfect simple wool hairstyle for natural hair. They do not tug so much on your natural hair, so consider them if you have a tender scalp.

37. Beaded cornrows

If you wish to add a little twist to your look, consider going in with beads. They do more than accessorise the style. The best part about it is you can choose a colour that matches your personality.

38. Feed-in lines

Surreal as it might sound, Brazilian wool gives the neatest cornrows. You could mix cornrows and braids and elevate how the style looks by accessorising your hair.

39. Blue feed-in lines

What hairstyle can I make with wool? If you are looking for a quick fix, consider doing these thick cornrows. The pops of colour along the line and braid elevate the style's look. Nonetheless, this is not a style that will serve you for long.

40. Zigzag stich lines

How neat are these zigzag cornrows? The only way of achieving such a clean look is by incorporating wool while plaiting. The excess yarn creates the cornrow's extension.

41. Stitch bun

Which is the best hairstyle for a girl? Another way to be creative with your cornrows is doing a stitch bun. It is simple and equally unique. It is also easy to maintain.

42. Criss-cross cornrows

Another simple cornrow style is this criss-cross style. It is easy to achieve and does not require much effort to maintain.

43. Faux locs cornrows

Consider this cornrow hairstyle if you have your wool locs on and would like a unique style for them. It is neat and easy to wear, especially for formal functions. It is also tender on your scalp.

44. Uniform crown locs

For a less formal look, this style works perfectly. It lets you be more creative and expressive, especially with accessories. So, if you are looking for a laid-back hairstyle, this is the way to go.

45. Cornrows with multi-coloured bangs

Are you looking for statement Brazilian hairstyles for 2022? Consider this look. The coloured wool bangs add a little twist and elevate how the hairstyle looks like. It also adds to the perfectly done cornrows.

46. Woolen cornrow extensions

If you recently had your cornrows done and want to add a little spice to how they look, these woollen patterns are the way to go. They are easy to achieve and add to the overall look of the cornrows.

47. Cornrows with a twist

Brazilian hairstyles for natural hair offer a canvas to express your creativity. Everyone can get neat cornrows done. However, the circular detail on the sides gives you a statement look.

48. Orange and black wool extensions

Wool extensions are the way to go if your hair is not long enough to create these patterns. The blend of orange and black makes the style pop.

49. Multi-coloured Brazilian wool cornrows

50. Blue mohawk

Did you know you could achieve a mohawk using yarn? This style exudes confidence. However, go in with beads if you wish to add more character to the look. They will add more character to the overall look of the style.

The options highlighted above provide diverse wool hairstyles for women. If you are going for a dramatic or subtle look, there are options for you.

