40 chubby face short natural haircuts for round faces (2022 hairstyles)

You will often hear debates about women with chubby faces being discouraged from wearing short hair. This opinion is not accurate, and neither is it cast in stone. Regardless of the shape of your face, you can wear short hair. The trick is finding the style that matches your personality and exudes your confidence. These chubby face short natural haircuts for round faces provide the inspiration you did not know you needed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Low maintenance short hair for chubby face. Photo: @misskihoro (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to Justine Marjan and Giovanni, renowned hair specialists, if you are chubby, you want to choose styles that elongate your face. The good news is that you can still achieve the perfect look with short hair. So, go through this list of chubby face short natural haircuts for round faces for options.

Chubby face short natural haircuts for round faces

What is the best short haircut for a chubby face? If you are going for a conventional style or something out of your comfort zone, these are the options you could consider. Some are specific to the length and texture of your hair.

1. Tousled pixie

Tousled pixie. Photo: @Stephen Lovekin (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A tousled pixie depicts boldness, and the wavy strands make it the perfect canvas for a pixie cut. Adding volume on top gives it a flattery look. It also goes a long way in making your face appearance look longer.

2. Clipped pixie

Clipped pixie. Photo: @Edward Berthelot (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A clipped pixie is a chic yet effortless chubby face, low-maintenance haircut. The cut is tight on the side, back, and square towards the top. So, if you are looking for a look that will elongate your face and make you look slimmer, the clipped pixie is the way to go. Nonetheless, it is one of the best natural hairstyles for round faces.

3. Clipped pixie with bangs

Clipped pixie with bangs. Photo: @elly_thebarber (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If your hair is slightly longer, consider having it in bangs. You could attain this look by trimming the hair to cover your forehead slightly. Add a little twist by cutting the hair at the back and sides to give it more definition.

4. Buzz cut

Buzz cut. Photo: @Marc Piasecki (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Do Round faces look good with short hair? Yes, they do. The buzz cut is the perfect style to consider if you are unsure about going for a look that will draw unnecessary attention.

A buzz cut is a low-maintenance style that is also neat. It is also the best foundation, especially if you recently chopped off your mane to embark on your healthy hair journey. It is the best style for very short haircuts for round faces.

5. Blonde buzz cut

Blonde buzz cut. Photo: @elly_thebarber (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you wish to add a little twist to your look, consider dying your hair blonde. The best part about it is you can control the length of your mane. A bold colour like blonde also heightens your chubbiness, so consider this while getting it.

6. Platinum buzz cut

Platinum buzz cut. Photo: @elly_thebarber (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Platinum is a showstopper hair dye. So, if you wish to be the centre of attention in the room, elevate your buzz cut by dyeing your hair platinum.

7. Coloured mohawk

A coloured mohawk is another option if you want low-maintenance short hair for a chubby face. The sides are tapered, and the hair at the top of the head is a little longer. The dye gives the style a little character.

8. Platinum pixie cut

Platinum pixie cut. Photo: @ROBYN BECK (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Consider this bold pixie cut if you wish to elongate your face with minimal effort. The perfect way of doing so is by keeping the length of the top slightly longer than the back and sides. The platinum dye makes the hair's texture pop.

9. Pixie with side bangs

Pixie with side bangs. Photo: @George Pimentel (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pixies are a stylish way of rocking short hair. However, it takes confidence to wear them. So, if you want a less dramatic look that works with a chubby face, this pixie with side bangs is the way to go. It exudes a clean and confident personality.

10. Platinum pixie with bangs

Platinum buzz cut. Photo: @elly_thebarber (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you love bold colours, consider dyeing your mane platinum. You could add a little character to your look by making the ends of your bangs spiky.

11. Spiky tousled pixie

Spiky tousled pixie. Photo: @Dominique Charriau (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are unsure about short hair, the tousled cut would be the perfect chubby-face, low-maintenance haircut. It works best with medium-volume hair density. Nonetheless, if you have 4C hair, you could still rock this style by relaxing your hair. The spiky ends of the hair add character to your look.

12. Peter Pan pixie

Peter Pan pixie. Photo: @Jason LaVeris (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you have voluminous hair, consider this Peter Pan pixie. You could define your look by making the back shorter and flat ironing your bangs to make them more popping.

13. Bleached natural pixie

Suppose you are going for a minimal look; this bleached natural pixie is the way to go. It is perfect for days when you do not feel like doing too much but still want a clean look. It is also one of the best short natural haircuts for black women.

14. Sleeked-back mane

Sleeked-back mane. Photo: @zarilyn.zonroe (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Consider this sleeked-back mane if your hair is slightly longer and you want a clean look. However, it is not one of the low-maintenance short natural haircuts for black females. It requires you to touch it up during the day.

15. Sleek retro waves

Does anything say Hollywood starlets like sleek retro waves, red lipstick, and a generous side of diamonds? The sleek retro waves are the way to go if you want to look expensive.

16. Wavy tapered pixie

Wavy tapered pixie. Photo: @Edward Berthelot (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are into bangs, consider this wavy tapered pixie. You could achieve it by curling your hair. However, it is not a low-maintenance look.

17. Sleeked side sweep look

Sleeked side sweep look. Photo: @Mark Sullivan (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are looking for recommendations for a clean and more defined look, consider this side sweep pixie look. You could give it more definition by making the back and sides shorter.

18. Finger waves with a soft curl

Finger waves with a soft curl. Photo: @antonhairstyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Consider these finger waves with a soft curl if you are going for a dramatic and statement look. You could attain it by cutting the hair at the back and sides shorter than the top and sleeking it. However, it is not a low-maintenance hairdo.

19. Finger waves

Consider having finger waves if you wish to wear your hair in a classy and clean look. They are neater on a slightly longer mane. However, they will require you to touch them up often.

20. Blonde finger waves

If your hair is still short and you want it to pop, consider dyeing it blonde. It adds a little character to how it looks.

21. Short curly hair

Short curly hair. Photo: @thelionesschronicles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Imagine how gorgeous a chubby face would look with this look. The definition in the curls makes the style pop, while the subtle cut on the edges gives the style more definition. The hair colour elevates the whole look. So, if you are looking for recommendations for short hairstyles for round faces, consider this style.

22. Teeny-weeny curly mohawk

Teeny-weeny curly mohawk. Photo: @thelionesschronicles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If your hair grows out too much and you wish to give it more definition, consider getting the teeny-weeny mohawk. You could make it more stylish by adding more character through the line patterns on the sides. To make it pop, even more, step out of your comfort zone by dyeing it.

23. Rugged curls

Rugged curls. Photo: @thelionesschronicles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If your hair is more curly, consider these chunky curls. They are easy to maintain, especially if your mane is naturally curly, and do not need touch-ups during the day. Dyeing your hair gives it more character.

24. Wash-and-go

Wash and go. Photo: @thelionesschronicles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A wash-and-go is another option if you are researching low-maintenance short hair for a chubby face. It does not matter whether your hair is closely cropped or falls below your earlobes; embracing its texture by styling it in this wash-and-go goes a long way. The slightly defined curls give it a teeny-weeny afro style. It does not require much besides products for maintaining natural hair.

25. Fade

Fade. Photo: @elly_thebarber (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A fade is the perfect chubby face and low-maintenance haircut. The style is also easy to achieve, so if you consider the big chop, style your short hair in a fade.

26. Blonde fade

If you are a colour fanatic, dyeing your hair blonde while getting the fade is the way to go. You could elevate the look by playing around with line patterns on the sides.

27. Curly fade

40 chubby face short natural haircuts for round faces (2022 hairstyles). Photo: @elly_thebarber (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If your hair is curly, consider enhancing the curls on the dense part of your mane. This style is also easy to maintain.

28. Wash-and-go fade

Wash-and-go fade. Photo: @elly_thebarber (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If your hair grows out too much and you wish to tweak the look a little, consider trimming the hair at the back and keeping the top slightly longer. The wash-and-go fade looks good on a chubby face.

29. Curly pixie cut

If you are undecided about chopping all your hair off, consider going for this curly pixie cut. It works best for curly hair.

30. Messy pixie

A messy pixie can also be stylish. So, if you are looking for a style that will not require you to touch up every often, consider getting the messy pixie.

31. Tapered afro

What haircut is best for round chubby faces? An afro, when done well, would easily pass for the best style for a round chubby face. However, your hair's density and texture determine how well the style will turn out. If you have curly hair, consider getting a tapered afro.

32. Rugged afro

40 chubby face short natural haircuts for round faces (2022 hairstyles) Photo: @afrohair

Source: Instagram

Sometimes styling voluminous hair is not fun. However, simple styles like a rugged afro work magic. The best part about this look is it works with any length and face shape. It is also easy to achieve and maintain.

33. Rugged afro with a side part

Rugged afro with a side part. Photo: @sheilandinda (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The side part of this look gives your face an elongated feel. It is also easy to achieve and maintain. The best part about it is it works with any hair length, so if you are looking for round-face short natural haircuts for black females, consider this rugged afro with a side part style.

34. Blonde afro

Blonde afro. Photo: @wabosha_maxine (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Consider this blonde afro if you are more into colour and are looking for something a little playful. However, you should remember that hair dye can damage your hair if not well taken care of. So, explore this look if you are transitioning to short hair and might eventually chop off your mane!

35. Blonde highlight

Blonde highlight. Photo: @wabosha_maxine (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are unsure about dyeing your mane and prefer a more subtle look, go for this blonde highlight on your afro. The highlight does more than elevate the look. It is also one of the perfect short natural haircuts for black females with round faces in 2022.

36. Platinum highlight

Platinum is a bold colour, so most people tend to veer away from it. However, consider having the highlight at the centre of your mane if you want to explore it and still have a subtle look. You could dye the end of the hair for a more laid-back look.

37. Finger curls

If you prefer a more non-conventional style, consider going for finger curls. They are a creative way of wearing your fade or mohawk. Finger curls are a low-maintenance style.

38. Finger curl bangs

Finger curl bangs. Photo: @elly_thebarber (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are lucky to have dense hair, consider getting finger curl bangs. You could achieve this style by having a section of the finger curls cover your forehead and the rest to the back. Shortening the hair at the back and sides helps achieve a more defined look.

39. Side sweep finger curls

Side sweep finger curls. Photo: @scalptherapy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Apart from bangs, you could wear your finger curls in a neat side sweep. You could dye the finger curls and shorten the hair on the sides and back for more character.

40. Unravelled finger curls

Unravelled finger curls. Photo: @elly_thebarber (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As your finger curls age, they are more likely to unravel. You could turn it into a look by wearing the unravelled curls. The best way of wearing your unravelled curls is by doing a side sweep. Consider shortening the hair on the sides and back for a neater look.

Are round faces better with long or short hair?

Round faces look good with long and short hair. However, before settling on a style, consider the density and texture of your hair.

What length of hair looks good on round faces?

Round and chubby faces look good on both long and short hair.

Which hairstyle is best for round chubby faces?

A pixie cut looks good on round chubby faces. Depending on the density of your hair, you could do a side sweep or bangs to add more character to your look.

These chubby face short natural haircuts for round faces 2022 hairstyles highlight the options you could consider. So, if you have contemplated chopping your mane, this is the cue to do so. These options will inspire you to recreate a look depending on your liking and personality.

READ ALSO: How to wear a doek: different ways to tie it and other tips

Briefly.co.za published extensive details on how to wear a doek. If you are looking for recommendations for exciting ways of building your closet, consider checking these details out.

Doeks are part of the Tswana traditional wear. Women often wear them to elevate their looks. As a result, knowing how to tie a doek is essential. Luckily there are several ways of wearing them. Check out these stylish ways and how to achieve them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News