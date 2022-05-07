Top 20 best high top dreads haircut ideas for men in 2022

High top dreads are trendy hairstyles for men nowadays. The origin of these haircuts dates back decades ago, making them the few hairstyles that have stood the test of time. Irrespective of the style of the locks, it has become a way of expressing yourself.

The Weeknd rocked his high top dreads haircut in 2016.

Source: Getty Images

Are high top dreads good? It is based on individual preference. Those who wear them have often confessed how stylish and confident the style makes them feel. These hairstyles make for an excellent fashion statement and you can express your individuality and be comfortable. Besides the general outlook of these styles, they are easy to create and require less maintenance.

Top 20 best high top dreads haircut ideas

Some people prefer to ditch the idea of curly or straight hair for something far more fun and unique. Below are 20 ideas that you might want to consider for your next hairdo if locks are your preference.

1. Short high top dreadlocks

Short high top dreads. Photo: @menwithlocs

Source: Instagram

This hairstyle is trendy, but they require that the uppermost part of the hair be more dense and long to permit the proper twisting of the dreadlock. If you need classic medium-sized locks, you should consider this type.

2. Long dreadlocks with undercut

Long dreads with undercut. Photo: @menwithlocs

Source: Instagram

The distinguishing feature of this dreadlock is that its top dread is long and thick. In contrast, the other head parts are properly shaved to give a clean look. Thus, the thread is pronounced and easily identifiable from a distance.

3. Twisted dreadlocks

Twisted dreads. Photo: @hairbyrae_vennicole

Source: Instagram

These dread styles are made with twisted ropes bound together to form singular threads. If you need something colour that makes you stand out wherever you are, you can consider it. You can choose a variety of colours, depending on your preference.

4. Medium-sized packed dreadlocks

Medium-sized packed dreads. Photo: @menwithlocs

Source: Instagram

Suppose you are looking for braided high top dreads that spell out confidence, then this is a must. This hairstyle draws special attention due to the weaving with several types of fades and tapers.

5. Dread high top fade twist

Dread high top fade twist. Photo: @menwithlocs

Source: Instagram

This is one of the most stylish hair designs for guys. You will need to ask a professional hairstylist to shave your edges and the sides and back of your head for twisted dreadlocks, leaving only the top half of your head.

6. Criss-cross dreadlocks

Criss-cross dreadlocks. Photo: @savagestylesstudio

Source: Instagram

As for individuals looking for men's high top dread braid styles, criss-cross dreadlocks create unique strands by crossing different threads of dreadlocks together. It is a classic way of revealing a bold identity.

7. Thick high top dread styles

Thick high top dread styles. Photo: @menwithlocs

Source: Instagram

For people who hate sitting at their hairstylist's saloon for long hours, the thick high, top dread offers dense yet straightforward designs of dreadlocks. If you keep a well-trimmed beard, this style should be perfect for you.

8. Ombre dreadlocks

Ombre dreadlocks. Photo: @menwithlocs

Source: Instagram

This is a high top locs having two different colours, either dyed or a specific colour fading into another colour. Staining your dreadlocks always gives a standout from the crowd.

9. Short knotted dreadlocks

Short knotted dreadlocks. Photo: @menwithlocs

Source: Instagram

The Zulu people of South Africa are credited with inventing this hairdo. These are short, tight knots crafted to form dreadlocks. These knots are made by sectioning a strand of hair, twisting it, and stacking it to form a little knot. Each of these intricate knots has a symbolic meaning.

10. Taper fade with dreads

Taper fade with dreads. Photo: @menwithlocs

Source: Instagram

High top dreadlocks with fade styles are tough, but not with this one. This time, dreads should start at the ends of your hair rather than the scalp, leaving the top intact while the tips are braided and then wrapped up in a bun.

11. Flat top dreadlocks with a beard

Flat top dreadlocks with a beard. Photo: @menwithlocs

Source: Instagram

When your dreads get long, there is a heavy tendency that you may want to remove them. But then, this style allows you to position your locs in a high ponytail style, especially when you have it with a carefully shaved beard.

12. Freeform dreadlocks

Freeform dreadlocks. Photo: @menwithlocs

Source: Instagram

These dreads are natural to grow out, and their beauty is the style they form due to their diversity. They are usually long and scattered without forms.

13. Mohawk dreadlocks for men

Mohawk dreadlocks for men. Photo: @menwithlocs

Source: Instagram

This type is meant for those who are not yet confident about their outlook. To braid this dreadlock, your hair will be braided back and then weaved into a low bun to achieve this hairstyle. With this style, your hair will look appropriate in any ambience.

14. Pigtails high top

Pigtails high top. Photo: @menwithlocs

Source: Instagram

This type of dreadlock is meant for outspoken and confident people in their outlook. This is because the locs offer non-conventional styles to their personality. Guess what? This works absolutely with different kinds of fades and tapers.

15. Tyga's Locks

Tyga's Locks. Photo: @tyga

Source: Instagram

Rapper Tyga is an influence on long hairstyles. Curly, medium-length dreads radiate freshness and confidence. In addition, there is yet another appearance of the bun/ponytail pattern, which serves to clean up.

16. Dyed dreadlocks

Dyed dreadlocks. Photo: @menwithlocs

Source: Instagram

This type of dread gives you a distinct identity due to the different colours of dreadlocks. Here, your hair colour does the talking when it comes to the design of your next dreadlocks. Contrasting light and dark hair

17. Free flow dreads with a touch of dyes

Free flow dreads with a touch of dyes. Photo: @menwithlocs

Source: Instagram

These dreadlocks are the most common locs you can find these days. They are shot, stylish, and attractive. It gives you a distinctive identity. With the right colour, you will look appealing to your fellas.

18. Dread side pony with a subtle line up

Dread side pony with a subtle bun. Photo: @menwithlocs

Source: Instagram

If you are the type that prefers very long dreadlocks mixed with a sporting outlook, then this is the perfect locs for you. These braided dread styles are common among sports lovers.

19. Threaded top with the faded temple

Threaded top with the faded temple. Photo: @kta.styles

Source: Instagram

You can not help but notice that these short dreads remind you of box braids. Making them in this manner may also be a fun alternative to the usual stalemate hairstyles.

20. Locs with jewellery

Locs with jewellery. Photo: @menwithlocs

Source: Instagram

These dreadlocks are beautiful locs as they usually have rings around them. These little pieces of jewellery added to the dreadlock makes it sparkles all the time.

How many dreads should be in a high top?

There are no specific numbers on the number of dreads, but the average is between 40 and 75. Nevertheless, with the numbers you decide, there should be no worries.

What are 3 types of dreadlocks?

There are different kinds of dreadlocks hairstyles, but the three main ones are sisterlocks, traditional locs, and freeform locs. The sisterlocks are a natural hairstyle that features dreadlocks in the form of small dreadlocks. Traditional locs are large volumes of hair matted together to form dreadlocks. There is no management of the new growth in the case of freeform locs.

How do you do high top dreads?

The popular ways you can wear high top dreads require that you wash and air-dry your hair. The next step is to divide your hair into squares and use rubber bands to secure them in place. Twist your hair clockwise or anticlockwise and braid it to give you your desired looks. After that, twist your hair up to your ears in a bun, and then, use a hair tie to bind everything.

There is no established time for how long it takes to get hightop locs because it depends on various factors. Yet, on average, you may expect anywhere between 8 and 12 hours for your dreads to be created.

