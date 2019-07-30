50+ latest dreadlock hairstyles for different hair types

Dreadlocks have become the go-to style for a lot of people. The beauty and versatility associated with dreadlocks are some of the factors that are attracting more people to them. The best thing about them is that they can be worn by both men and women. What are the best dreadlock hairstyles to choose from today?

Decades ago, dreadlocks were associated with numerous vices in society, and were generally frowned upon. However, things have changed recently, and society has generally accepted this elegant hairstyle.

The best dreadlock hairstyles

Here is a look at the best dreadlocks styles for both men and women.

Fancy dreadlock styles for women

Here are some beautiful dreadlocks styles for ladies that one can try out today.

Ombre dreads

The added pop of colour gives your dreadlocks a lovely hue and unique style.

Dreadlock ponytail

Dreadlock ponytail

Ponytails have always brought out a clean and neat look. They also tone down the illusion that dreadlocks are rough and rugged.

Dreadlock mohawk

To bring out your chic personality, you could wear your hair in a mohawk. To maintain a neat look, you could hold the dreads into a ponytail and let it flow.

High puff dreads bun

High puff dreads bun

Are you torn between trying out this awesome style and juggling through your professional life? The high bun is one of the simple ways that you could wear the style and look gorgeous regardless of the setting.

Low puff dreadlocks bun

If you are not comfortable with wearing your dreads into the high puff bun, you could as well do the low puff bun. It is not only a stylish dreads hairstyle but also helps tone down the weight of your hair, especially since the hair tends to get heavier as it grows.

Neat but skinny dreads

Neat but skinny dreads

If you are after a neater look that will be easy to manage and style, try going for thinner dreads

Twisted dreads

To make your locks bulkier and more stylish, you could wear them in the form of twists. Twists make them look more stylish and classier.

Braided dreadlocks

Braided dreadlocks

This style brings out the rugged vibe that looks so gorgeous, especially for lovers of thick and rugged hair.

The crazy locks

If you are looking for one of the most conspicuous dreadlocks styles, this is it.

The bob length locs

The bob length locs

If your hair is shoulder-length, there is no need to worry about the styles that you could wear it because the bob length is ideal for you.

The medium-length dreads

If you do not like the idea of keeping very long hair, you could equally try out the medium length of your dreads.

Dreadlocks high up buns

Dreadlocks high up buns

Are you tired of the high up bun and are looking for a new and interesting way of styling your dreads? You could try out the two high up buns for a unique look.

Thick locks

For the love of rugged hair, you could go for the thick locks. They have a special way of looking good, especially for those who prefer bulky and more voluminous looks.

Side puff bun

Side puff bun

Are your locks thin but long and you are wondering about how to style them? Did you know that you could try out the side puff and look this glamorous?

Front bangs dreads

The most interesting thing about dreadlocks styles for ladies is that you could always wear other braid styles on your locks. For instance, bangs could be worn on natural hair or hair extensions. This is another style that one should try out.

Messy and rugged locks

Messy and rugged locks

Messy hair is one of the most interesting ways of showcasing your artistic side. You could wear your hair into this messy version and still look so good.

Curly dreadlocks

You could wear curly locks and look glamourous. The best part about this hairstyle is that the curls come out in a beautifully rough texture that makes them look so pronounced and so attractive

Dreadlocks styles for men

Check out some cool loc styles for men below:

The ombre look

You could break the monotony of wearing black hair by dying the edges of your normal locks.

The messy high up bun

The messy high up bun

The high up bun is another way of styling your locks. It is more than holding your hair together in a bun. Even though the bun might not look neat, its messy nature has a unique way of looking good.

The mohawk

This is one of the most common dreadlock hairstyles for men.

Beaded locs

Beaded locs

Beads are a great way to give your dreads a touch of colour.

Dreadlocks fishtail

If you wish to flaunt the length of your locks, you could wear it in a long fishtail. The tail makes the hair look neat and healthy.

The high up bun

The high up bun

If you thought that high up buns were an entirely female thing, you are wrong. Men, too, can try out this style to achieve a neat look.

Taper fade and dreads

Having dreadlocks does not tie you down to only a few styling options. You could wear them short and still rock your favourite cut. For instance, you could wear a tapered fade and still have the look.

Neatly done locks

Neatly done locks

This is one of the easiest ways to wear your dreads.

Mowhawk with thick locks

This a fancier version of the classic mohawk style.

Half high up bun

Half high up bun

If you are struggling with your hair being too bulky, you could wear it in a ponytail that leaves a part of it hanging.

Front bangs

Men too can wear dreadlocks in the form of bangs and look so good. This look, however, is only limited to hair that is not so long. To add a little hue to it, you could wear it in a fade pixie cut.

Coloured dreads

Coloured dreads

Your locks don't always have to be black or brown. Why not try some more adventurous colours?

Braided cornrows

This dreadlocks hairstyle tends to imitate the nature of cornrows. The locks are braided down into thick cornrows making them easy to manage. It works best with thin locks as opposed to thicker ones.

Twisted dreadlocks

Twisted dreadlocks

Twisting your locks gives them a neater look. The dreadlock hairstyle pictures above can give you an idea of how to achieve the ideal twists.

Dual colour locs

You don't have to be stuck with one colour for your dreads. Why not try a two-color combination?

Long dreadlocks

Long dreadlocks

This is perfect way to show off your hair and is one of the most elegant dreadlock hairstyles for men.

Medium length locks

You could choose to maintain a signature look by wearing your locks in a medium length. To ensure that you consistently keep your dreads at this length, you can trim the edges frequently.

Artificial dreadlock hairstyles

Artificial dreadlock hairstyles

It takes patience for one to grow their dreadlocks into a nice length. If you are planning on keeping temporary locks, you no longer have to worry because there are artificial dreadlocks that could be attached to your hair and imitate the look of real dreadlocks.

There are numerous dreadlock hairstyles one can choose from today. The style has been known to be among the most versatile, for both men and women, regardless of the length of one's hair.

