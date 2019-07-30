50+ latest dreadlock hairstyles for different hair types
Dreadlocks have become the go-to style for a lot of people. The beauty and versatility associated with dreadlocks are some of the factors that are attracting more people to them. The best thing about them is that they can be worn by both men and women. What are the best dreadlock hairstyles to choose from today?
Decades ago, dreadlocks were associated with numerous vices in society, and were generally frowned upon. However, things have changed recently, and society has generally accepted this elegant hairstyle.
The best dreadlock hairstyles
Here is a look at the best dreadlocks styles for both men and women.
Fancy dreadlock styles for women
Here are some beautiful dreadlocks styles for ladies that one can try out today.
Ombre dreads
The added pop of colour gives your dreadlocks a lovely hue and unique style.
Dreadlock ponytail
Ponytails have always brought out a clean and neat look. They also tone down the illusion that dreadlocks are rough and rugged.
Dreadlock mohawk
To bring out your chic personality, you could wear your hair in a mohawk. To maintain a neat look, you could hold the dreads into a ponytail and let it flow.
High puff dreads bun
Are you torn between trying out this awesome style and juggling through your professional life? The high bun is one of the simple ways that you could wear the style and look gorgeous regardless of the setting.
Low puff dreadlocks bun
If you are not comfortable with wearing your dreads into the high puff bun, you could as well do the low puff bun. It is not only a stylish dreads hairstyle but also helps tone down the weight of your hair, especially since the hair tends to get heavier as it grows.
Neat but skinny dreads
If you are after a neater look that will be easy to manage and style, try going for thinner dreads
Twisted dreads
To make your locks bulkier and more stylish, you could wear them in the form of twists. Twists make them look more stylish and classier.
Braided dreadlocks
This style brings out the rugged vibe that looks so gorgeous, especially for lovers of thick and rugged hair.
The crazy locks
If you are looking for one of the most conspicuous dreadlocks styles, this is it.
The bob length locs
If your hair is shoulder-length, there is no need to worry about the styles that you could wear it because the bob length is ideal for you.
The medium-length dreads
If you do not like the idea of keeping very long hair, you could equally try out the medium length of your dreads.
Dreadlocks high up buns
Are you tired of the high up bun and are looking for a new and interesting way of styling your dreads? You could try out the two high up buns for a unique look.
Thick locks
For the love of rugged hair, you could go for the thick locks. They have a special way of looking good, especially for those who prefer bulky and more voluminous looks.
Side puff bun
Are your locks thin but long and you are wondering about how to style them? Did you know that you could try out the side puff and look this glamorous?
Front bangs dreads
The most interesting thing about dreadlocks styles for ladies is that you could always wear other braid styles on your locks. For instance, bangs could be worn on natural hair or hair extensions. This is another style that one should try out.
Messy and rugged locks
Messy hair is one of the most interesting ways of showcasing your artistic side. You could wear your hair into this messy version and still look so good.
Curly dreadlocks
You could wear curly locks and look glamourous. The best part about this hairstyle is that the curls come out in a beautifully rough texture that makes them look so pronounced and so attractive
Dreadlocks styles for men
Check out some cool loc styles for men below:
The ombre look
You could break the monotony of wearing black hair by dying the edges of your normal locks.
The messy high up bun
The high up bun is another way of styling your locks. It is more than holding your hair together in a bun. Even though the bun might not look neat, its messy nature has a unique way of looking good.
The mohawk
This is one of the most common dreadlock hairstyles for men.
Beaded locs
Beads are a great way to give your dreads a touch of colour.
Dreadlocks fishtail
If you wish to flaunt the length of your locks, you could wear it in a long fishtail. The tail makes the hair look neat and healthy.
The high up bun
If you thought that high up buns were an entirely female thing, you are wrong. Men, too, can try out this style to achieve a neat look.
Taper fade and dreads
Having dreadlocks does not tie you down to only a few styling options. You could wear them short and still rock your favourite cut. For instance, you could wear a tapered fade and still have the look.
Neatly done locks
This is one of the easiest ways to wear your dreads.
Mowhawk with thick locks
This a fancier version of the classic mohawk style.
Half high up bun
If you are struggling with your hair being too bulky, you could wear it in a ponytail that leaves a part of it hanging.
Front bangs
Men too can wear dreadlocks in the form of bangs and look so good. This look, however, is only limited to hair that is not so long. To add a little hue to it, you could wear it in a fade pixie cut.
Coloured dreads
Your locks don't always have to be black or brown. Why not try some more adventurous colours?
Braided cornrows
This dreadlocks hairstyle tends to imitate the nature of cornrows. The locks are braided down into thick cornrows making them easy to manage. It works best with thin locks as opposed to thicker ones.
Twisted dreadlocks
Twisting your locks gives them a neater look. The dreadlock hairstyle pictures above can give you an idea of how to achieve the ideal twists.
Dual colour locs
You don't have to be stuck with one colour for your dreads. Why not try a two-color combination?
Long dreadlocks
This is perfect way to show off your hair and is one of the most elegant dreadlock hairstyles for men.
Medium length locks
You could choose to maintain a signature look by wearing your locks in a medium length. To ensure that you consistently keep your dreads at this length, you can trim the edges frequently.
Artificial dreadlock hairstyles
It takes patience for one to grow their dreadlocks into a nice length. If you are planning on keeping temporary locks, you no longer have to worry because there are artificial dreadlocks that could be attached to your hair and imitate the look of real dreadlocks.
There are numerous dreadlock hairstyles one can choose from today. The style has been known to be among the most versatile, for both men and women, regardless of the length of one's hair.
