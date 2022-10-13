30+ easy black toddler hairstyles and haircuts for long and short hair

Given the distinctive characteristics of their hair, black toddlers' hair is notoriously difficult to style. The first thought that could come to mind is to get your hair cut short, so you will not have to worry about styling it. However, you should only utilise this as a last choice as there are some easy black toddler hairstyles for both short and long hair.

You should be aware that toddlers will not sit still long enough to get a difficult hairstyle when styling their hair. Therefore, before choosing a certain hairstyle, you should consider several factors, including your temperament, the length and texture of your hair, and the amount of available time you have.

Easy toddler hairstyles for black hair list

Your child can wear various adorable and simple natural hairstyles, such as cornrows, buns, puffs, and sleek ponytails. They are some quick, easy black toddler hairstyles for both short and long mane.

Short hair

Let us start with toddlers with short, natural hair. Even though your kid does not yet have long mane, you can still experiment and have fun with it. Here are some suggestions to get you started if you are feeling constrained and stuck for inspiration.

1. Teeny weeny afro with a cute bow

This is one of the top easy black girl hairstyles. Apply a leave-in conditioner spray to her hair, then fluff it up with your fingers to achieve this look. Add a hair bow, flower clips, headband, or any other preferred mane accessory to enhance the look. The style lasts for a day only.

2. Afro puff with a headband

The same method as the previous style can be used to achieve this little black girl's hairstyle. Use an edge control gel to define her edges if you prefer sharp edges. Then, accessorise this sweet and straightforward hairstyle with a lovely headband of your choice.

3. Twists with double puffs

For toddlers with medium-length mane, this look is ideal. Add some ponytail elastics or little hair bows of your choosing to this hairstyle as accessories. You can change the back's style, and the front can last for up to a week. Even without double puffs, the back can still be styled as an afro.

4. Tripple mohawk

This is among the top beginner easy toddler hairstyles that may be fashioned in various ways. Any children's hair accessories of your choosing can be used to accessorise this haircut. It can last up to five days.

5. Double mega puffs

This is such a cute hairstyle for toddlers with a lot of mane. Pull her hair into these adorable double puffs if you need to quickly leave the house and do not have time to twist or braid it. Accessorise this top haircut with a headband, bow, or some beads.

6. High puff

Because all ages can wear it, this hairstyle is not only ideal for toddlers but also makes a lovely mother-daughter hairstyle. She only has to add a sweet hairpiece, like a hair flower, and she's ready to go!

7. Afro puff with a side part

This hairstyle is ideal for interim wear if your daughter's hair needs a break from braiding. Mist a leave-in conditioner into her hair, add a light oil, such as coconut oil, and fluff it up with an afro pick. After that, lay her edges with an edge control gel. Add a sweet hair bow to the side of this hairstyle to complete the look.

8. Type 3 pony puff

This is one of the easiest ponytail hairstyles for black hair little girl. Mega bows may be added as an accessory, and you're good to go.

9. Mickey mouse puffs

To achieve this black child hairstyle, pull her hair back into a protective style, add two puffs, and adorn it with a big bow. You can alter her hairstyle and accessories to match her clothing.

10. Cornrows with a bun

If you have more time and basic braiding abilities, you can braid the front section of her hair into straightforward braids. After that, make a puff out of the back hair.

If your daughter's hair is short, you can still make the most of what you already have rather than adding potentially uncomfortable hair extension items. Add some hair rings to the cornrows as an accessory.

11. High afro puff with headband

If you have to leave the house in a few minutes, your child should wear this straightforward haircut. Create a high puff with the front and let the rear hair fall naturally. Then add a stylish headband, such as an Ankara headband or skirt, to the hairstyle.

12. Mega knots

Need a basic hairstyle for a semi-formal occasion, a birthday party, or a church event? The ideal hairstyle for a formal occasion is this classy look. Add a darling hairpiece to fit the occasion's theme.

13. Double buns

This hairstyle is not only simple, but it also protects your daughter's ends and prolongs moisture retention. Use an edge control gel and a soft brush to define her edges and give the finishing touches. And if you have a formal event to attend, add a pretty bow or flower.

14. Double bantu knots with cornrows

This is a perfect in-between hairstyle because it keeps her mane stretched and ready for the next hairstyle. Remove the Bantu knots and style her hair if you desire to cornrow her full head of hair. Add hair accessories like beads.

15. Bun With Fulani Braids

This is one of the best hairstyles for a 2-year-old black girl. Tie her mane up in two thick cornrows. Add beads to the Fulani braids and hair braid rings on the cornrow at the back.

16. Curly-coily bob

This style is best for children with hair that forms tight curls in a zig-zag pattern from the scalp. The hairstyle is simply a bob with curly hair.

Twist your hair with a styling mousse while it's damp. After that, let it air dry overnight or in a dryer. After being untwisted, the natural hair will look great with a little fingerstyle.

Long mane

Now we move on to the children with long hair. For them, hairstyles may be a bit complex. These are examples of hairstyles for black toddlers with long hair.

17. Summer top knot

You can wear this complimentary hairstyle with your daughter because it is adaptable. Add a floral headband, and she's ready for an outdoor event.

18. Twisted double knot

You can twist each puff with a little kanekalon hair for a longer-lasting hairstyle. Then tie a knot by wrapping it around the bun.

19. Knotted Turban

Have you started a hairstyle but lack time to complete it? You can leave the house in only a few minutes by putting this kid's turban on.

20. Cornrows

This is the ideal option if you're looking for a black girl with a three-year-old haircut. Because a three-year-old can sit through the cornrows, this is the case. There are numerous cornrow hairstyles available. Beads or headbands work well as accessories for cornrow ends.

21. Braided ponytails

This is one of the easiest hairstyle ideas for black toddlers. The hair should be pulled back into tiny ponytails. Then, add a little Kanekalon hair to each braided ponytail if you want the hairstyle to last longer. The braided knot can be adorned with coloured bands or beads.

22. Big afro

This is one of the cutest looks on black toddler girls. You can allow your child to have an afro if her hair is strong and healthy. To keep the hair from frizzing, you must use a lot of conditioners.

23. Side part with a bow

This is the ideal solution if you are taking your child somewhere and don't have time to straighten her hair. Her hair merely has to be parted to the side, and a large bow can be added for cuteness. On toddlers with naturally curly hair, the style is ideal.

24. Twist ponytails

You can create three ponytails, with two in the front and one in the back if your child has thick, long hair. Then, using the hair that is dangling, do multiple twists. The ends of the twists can be adorned with vibrant beads.

25. Cornrows with buns

This simple black toddler hairstyle is lovely and will always be in trend. To create a lovely hair bun on top, all you need to do is plait basic cornrows and attach them to the crown. Once you're finished, you can add a colourful band as an accessory to hold the bun in place.

26. Messy curly hair

If you are finding it difficult to style your toddler's hair, you could let her show off her unruly curls. This style gives volume to your toddler's hair. Black children with thick hair that have curls seem adorable. However, you can add more volume and bounce to the hair by utilising a strategically positioned bright headband.

27. Twisted black hair

Twists are a stunning appearance and the perfect black toddler hairstyle. Her hair must be divided into pieces and twisted to get this look. Beads can be used to finish the hairstyle by securing the braids.

28. Bubble hands

To create this look, start by fully combing your child's hair before creating a variety of ponytails to wrap around her head. Add some beads at the ends of each ponytail and secure it with various colourful hair accessories.

29. Space buns with braids

This haircut is always in style. Your toddler's hair needs to be styled into two buns, and you should leave some hair around the face to braid two small braids. You can adorn the braids using decorations like beads or hair cuffs.

30. Jumbo twists

This is one of the most famous black toddler girl hairstyles. You should divide the hair into multiple strands and braid a few twists to achieve this style. If you're going to an event, you can accent the twists with coloured items. Also, you can collect the braids on top into a bun or leave them hanging loose.

31. Side-swept cornrows with braids

This hairstyle is perfect for your little princess as long as she can sit patiently and wait for the cornrows to be completed. Make as many braids as possible with the leftover hair after plaiting the side hair into cornrows. Add coloured beads or bands to the braids to give your youngster a stylish appearance.

32. Frohawks

You're mistaken if you thought that the frohawk style was for boys. Black toddlers love to wear frohawks because they are simple to make. Slicked-down or braided sides and a curly strip of hair running down the middle of the head are characteristics of the frohawk haircut. Any black toddler with medium-length hair can wear this look.

33. Mini plaits

You can choose plaits if your daughter's hair frizzes considerably more quickly in two-strand twists. When it's time to wash her hair, you may take this hairstyle down for a braid out. Simply add colourful rubber bands and fasten the ends with adorable beads if your daughter enjoys brightly coloured hairstyles.

These simple black toddler hairstyles should be helpful if you are struggling to manage your child's natural hair. The best thing is that while the styles above are simple to execute, they may accommodate your toddler's temperament level. All you have to do is decide which looks will look nice on your child.

