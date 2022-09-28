60+ richest rappers in the world and their net worth (updated list)

The global music industry has morphed over the years, leading to the discovery of new and organic music genres. Hip-hop music is one of the oldest and most popular genres. It has withstood the competition from the other genres, thanks to legends like 50 Cent and Jay-Z. These details about the richest rappers in the world highlight the genre's metamorphosis.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Richest musician in the world. Photo: @Kevin Winter and @Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What rapper has the highest net worth? Go through these details as they unpack the men and women making big moves in the international hip hop scene. They are a testament to how much being smart can earn you.

Who is the richest rapper in 2022?

This list of the richest rappers reveals the different roles these artists hold. You will also notice their similarity in diversifying their income streams and how fruitful their journeys have been.

60. Nelly - $8 million

Cornell Iral Haynes Jr, famously known as Nelly, is one of the most successful rappers in America. He is also a singer, actor and entrepreneur. Some of his top hits include Dilemma and Air Force Ones. His net worth is $8 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

59. Violent J - $13 million

Joseph Francis Bruce, popularly known as Violet J, is an American record producer, professional wrestler and rapper. He is famous for his affiliation with Clown Posse, the infamous hip-hop duo. Violet J is worth $13 million.

58. The Game - $14 million

Jayceon Terrell Taylor, known to many as The Game, or Game, is an American rapper who rose to fame in 2005 with the success of his debut album. Currently, The Game is worth $14 million.

57. Method Man - $14 million

Clifford Smith Jr, better known as Method Man, is an American songwriter, record producer, rapper and actor. He is half of the hip-hop duo Method Man & Redman. His value is $14 million.

56. Busta Rhymes - $20 million

Trevor George Smith Jr, professionally known as Busta Rhymes, is an American actor and rapper. He is one of the most accomplished figures in the industry, with 12 Grammy Award nominations. Busta Rhymes is worth $20 million.

55. Juicy J - $20 million

Juicy J is an award-winning American artist. Photo: @Andrew Chin and @Thaddaeus McAdams (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jordan Michael Houston III, commonly known as Juicy J, is an award-winning American record producer and rapper. He is one of the richest rappers and is worth $20 million.

54. Damian Marley - $20 million

Damian Robert Nest Jr Gong Marley is a Jamaican Grammy Award recipient. He is a DJ, rapper, singer and lyricist. He is also Bob Marley's son, who has been performing ever since he was thirteen years old. Damian Marley's net worth is $20 million.

53. Nick Cannon - $20 million

Nicholas Scott Cannon, known to many as Nick Cannon, is an American TV host, rapper, comedian and actor. He has been in the American entertainment scene for more than half his life. He is worth $20 million.

52. T.I - $20 million

Clifford Joseph Harris Jr, famously known as T.I and Tip, is an American record executive, rapper and actor. He set the record as one of the highest-paid hip-hop artists in the USA. His net worth is approximately $20 million.

51. J Prince - $25 million

James L. Smith, popularly known as J Prince, is an American rapper, music promoter and music executive. He has worked with icons like Lil Wayne and Drake. His net worth is $25 million.

50. Ludacris - $30 million

Ludacris is one of the most successful American artists. Photo: @Gabe Ginsberg and @Joseph Okpako (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ludacris is one of the oldest yet most successful American artists. He is a record executive, rapper and actor worth $30 million.

49. Flo Rida - $30 million

Tramar Lacel Dillard, famous as Flo Rida, is an American singer and rapper famous for hits such as Low. His worth is estimated to be $30 million.

48. Soulja Boy - $30 million

DeAndre Cortez Way, popularly known as Soulja Boy, is one of the youngest and richest rappers in the world. He is worth $30 million.

47. Lil Jon - $30 million

Jonathan Henry Smith, famously known as Lil Jon, is an American DJ, record producer and rapper. He is worth $30 million.

46. G-Dragon - $30 million

Kwon Ji-Yong, known to many as G-Dragon, is a South Korean record producer, singer-songwriter, fashion designer and entrepreneur. Most people know him as the King of K-pop and the second richest rapper in the country. He is worth $30 million.

45. Big Boi - $30 million

Antwan André Patton, famously known as Big Boi, is an American songwriter, record producer, rapper and actor. He is famous for being a member of the hip hop duo Outkast alongside Andre 300O. He is worth $30 million.

44. Andre 3000 - $35 million

André Lauren Benjamin is an American songwriter, singer, record producer, rapper and actor. He is worth $35 million.

43. Cardi B - $40 million

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, professionally known as Cardi B, is an American producer, rapper, TV star, entrepreneur and activist. She is one of the most successful female rappers, and her net worth is approximately $40 million.

42. Future - $40 million

Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, famously known as Future, is an American songwriter, singer and rapper. He is known for pioneering melody and vocal effects in modern trap music. He is worth $40 million.

41. Darryl McDaniels - $40 million

Darryl Matthews McDaniels, professionally known as DMC, is one of the pioneers of hip hop culture and one of the richest rappers in America. He is worth $40 million.

40. Daddy Yankee - $40 million

Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, famously known as Daddy Yankee, is a Puerto Rican composer, singer, rapper and actor. Daddy Yankee is famously known as the King of Reggaeton, and his worth is $40 million.

39. 50 Cent - $40 million

Curtis James Jackson III, professionally known as 50 Cent, is an American actor, rapper and businessman. He is famous for his impact on the hip-hop industry, and 50 Cent's net worth is $40 million.

38. Rick Ross - $45 million

Rick Ross is an iconic American rapper. Photo: @Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: UGC

William Leonard Roberts II, better known as Rick Ross, is an iconic American rapper. His worth is approximately $45 million.

37. Post Malone - $45 million

Austin Richard Post, professionally known as Post Malone, is an American singer, songwriter and rapper. He is worth $45 million.

36. Common - $45 million

Lonnie Rashid Lynn, known to many as Common, is an American rapper and actor who attained mainstream success for his work with the Soulquarians. He is worth $45 million.

35. Chamillionaire - $50 million

Hakeem Temidayo Seriki, famously known as Chamillionaire, is an American rapper and the founder of The Colour Changin' Click. His net worth is $50 million.

34. Chad Hugo - $55 million

Charles Edward Hugo is an American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer. He is worth $55 million and is one of the richest rappers.

33. Psy - $60 million

Park Jae-sang, professionally known as Psy, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, record producer and rapper. He is the brains behind Gangnam Style, and his net worth is $60 million.

32. Joseph Simmons aka Rev Run - $60 million

Joseph Ward Simmons, better known as Rev Run, is an American producer, rapper, DJ and TV personality. He is one of the founding members of the hip-hop group Run-DMC and his worth is $60 million.

31. J. Cole - $60 million

J. Cole is an American singer, songwriter and record producer. Photo: @Josh Brasted and @Joseph Okpako (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jermaine Lamarr Cole, famously known as J. Cole, is an American singer, songwriter, record producer and rapper. J. Cole's net worth is approximately $60 million.

30. Akon - $60 million

Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, professionally known as Akon, is a Senegalese-American record producer, singer and entrepreneur. He is the brains behind hits like Hold My Hand and Lonely. Akon's net worth is $60 million.

29. Ice T - $65 million

Tracy Lauren Marrow, popularly known as Ice T, is an American producer, songwriter, rapper and actor. He is worth $65 million.

28. Wiz Khalifa - $70 million

Cameron Jibril Thomaz, professionally known as Wiz Khalifa, is one of the most talented American rappers, singers and songwriters. Wiz Khalifa's net worth is $70 million.

27. Will.i.am - $70 million

William James Adams Jr, known to many as Will.i.am, is an American singer, songwriter, record producer and rapper. He is the founding, and lead member of the musical group Black Eyed Peas and his net worth is $70 million.

26. Nas - $70 million

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known as Nas, is an American rapper, often considered one of the greatest rappers of all time. He is worth $70 million.

25. Kendrick Lamar - $75 million

Kendrick Lamar is the most influential rapper of his generation. Photo: @Jason Koerner and @ Joseph Okpako (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kendrick Lamar Duckworth is an American record producer, singer, songwriter and rapper. He is often considered one of the most influential rappers of his generation. Kendrick Lamar's net worth is approximately $75 million.

24. DJ Khaled - $75 million

Khaled Mohammed Khaled, professionally known as DJ Khaled, is an award-winning record executive, record producer, DJ and author. DJ Khaled's net worth is $75 million.

23. Migos - $80 million

Migos is an award-winning American hip-hop trio formed in 2008. Migos' worth is approximately $80 million.

22. Timbaland - $85 million

Timothy Zachery Mosley, known to many as Timbaland, is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, record executive and rapper. Timbaland's worth is $85 million.

21. Michael Diamond, aka Mike D - $90 million

Michael Louis Diamond, professionally known as Mike D, is an American music producer, musician and rapper. He is best known for being a founding member of Beastie Boys. His net worth is $90 million.

20. Adam Horovitz aka Ad-Rock - $90 million

Adam Keefe Horovitz, better known as Ad-Rock, is an American guitarist, rapper and actor. He was a member of the Beastie Boys, and his net worth is $90 million.

19. Pitbull - $100 million

Armando Christian Pérez, professionally known as Pitbull, is an American rapper and businessman. He is worth $100 million.

18. Nicki Minaj - $100 million

Who is the richest female rapper? Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, known to many as Nicki Minaj, is a singer, songwriter and rapper based in the USA. She is the richest female rapper and is worth $100 million.

17. LL Cool J - $120 million

James Todd Smith, better known as LL Cool J, is an American songwriter, record producer, rapper and actor. He is worth $100 million.

16. Swizz Beatz - $150 million

Kasseem Daoud Dean, famously known as Swizz Beatz, is an American record executive, record producer and rapper. He is worth $150 million.

15. Snoop Dogg - $150 million

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, known to many as Snoop Dogg, is an American rapper, actor and media personality. Snoop Dogg's net worth is approximately $150 million.

14. Ronald Slim Williams - $150 million

Ronald Jay "Slim" Williams is an American record executive and entrepreneur. He is the co-founder of the record label Cash Money Records, and his worth is $150 million.

13. Birdman - $150 million

Bryan Christopher Williams, popularly known as Birdman, is an American record executive, rapper and co-founder of Cash Money Records. He is worth $150 million.

12. Ice Cube - $160 million

O'Shea Jackson Sr, famously known as Ice Cube, is an American rapper, filmmaker and actor. He is worth $160 million.

11. Lil Wayne - $170 million

Lil Wayne is an American singer, songwriter, rapper and record executive. Photo: @Greg Doherty and @ Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, professionally known as Lil Wayne, is an American singer, songwriter, rapper and record executive. Lil Wayne's net worth is $170 million.

10. Usher - $180 million

Usher Raymond IV, better known as Usher, is an American R&B singer and rapper. Usher's net worth is approximately $180 million.

9. Master P - $200 million

Percy Robert Miller Sr, famously known as Master P, is an American record executive, rapper, actor and entrepreneur. He is the founder of the record label No Limit Records. Master P is worth $200 million.

8. Eminem - $230 million

Marshall Bruce Mathers III, famously known as Eminem, is an American record producer and rapper. He is recognized for popularizing hip-hop music. Eminem is also recognized as one of the greatest rappers of all time. Eminem's net worth is $230 million.

7. Drake - $250 million

Aubrey Drake Graham, famously known as Drake, is the richest rapper in Canada. He is a singer and one of the top 10 richest rappers in 2022. Drake's net worth is approximately $250 million.

6. Pharrell Williams - $340 million

Pharrell Lanscilo Williams is an American record producer, singer, songwriter and rapper. Pharrell Williams' net worth is $340 million.

5. Russell Simmons - $340 million

Russell Wendell Simmons is an American record executive and entrepreneur. He is worth $340 million.

4. Dr Dre - $500 million

Andre Romelle Young, better known as Dr Dre, is an American record producer, rapper and entrepreneur. He is the co-founder of Beats Electronics, which Apple acquired in 2014 for $3 billion. Dr Dre's net worth is $500 million.

3. P Diddy - $900 million

Sean Love Combs, professionally known as P Diddy or Puff Diddy, is an American record executive, record producer, singer, rapper, actor and entrepreneur. P Diddy's net worth is $900 million.

2. Jay-Z - $1.3 billion

Shawn Corey Carter, popularly known as Jay-Z, is the second richest rapper. He is a record producer, co-founder of Roc Nation, rapper and entrepreneur. Jay-Z's net worth is $1.3 billion.

1. Ye - $6.6 billion

Who is the number 1 richest rapper? Ye, better known as Kanye West, is the richest rapper in the world. Ye is an American songwriter, rapper, record producer and fashion designer. Kanye West's net worth is $6.6 billion.

If you have been keen, you must have noticed that nearly all the celebrities mentioned in this list of the richest rappers in 2022 have more than one income stream. Some are record label owners and producers, others actors and entrepreneurs.

READ ALSO: Who are the 40 richest rock stars in the world and their net worth?

Briefly.co.za published mind gobbling details about the richest rock stars in the world. You will not believe how much they are worth.

Rock music is one of the oldest music genres. It has nurtured and provided a platform for stars to succeed. Their worth proves how lucrative the genre is.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News