KWAZULU-NATAL - Two more suspects have been arrested after being found in possession, downloading, accessing and manufacturing explicit child images in Umbilo in Durban.

13 Suspects arrested

This brings the total number of arrests to 13. According to a statement by the South African Police Services, the 12th suspect, a 58-year-old man, was arrested after being found with images and videos of children involved in sexual activities.

Another 62-year-old male was arrested after police found images of children being sexually abused on his device. Other arrests were made in Gauteng and the Western Cape last year.

During the operation, the Department of Social Development helped relocate children aged six years old and four months living on the same property. The SPCA was also contacted to aid in removing a neglected dog and kitten.

Netizens disgusted

People across the country could not believe what was found on the property. Many are calling for harsh sentences for those who have violated innocent children's lives.

Read the reactions:

@El Patron commented:

"What an astonishing work by the SAPS."

@Tshepo Mahlatji shared:

"Well done, police."

@Nothando Ntando Serimula commented:

"A big issue in SA."

@Thekiso Motaung expressed:

"I think KZN must be an independent country serious like Lesotho. South Africa can't afford to be associated with this kind of province it's like Sodom and Gomora."

@Amilia Smith Olivier shared:

"Well done..lock them up."

@Lerato Lekhela expressed:

"Disgusting, well done, police."

14 undocumented children rescued

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service arrested two suspects who were suspected of human trafficking.

A video of 14 undocumented children being rescued went viral, and it is believed that they were travelling from Midrand when a passenger spotted them.

The passenger alerted the police, and netizens called for traffickers to be harshly punished.

Source: Briefly News