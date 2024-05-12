Thembinkosi Lorch is reportedly earning between R350 000 and R400 000 at the Mamelodi Sundowns

Briefly News takes a look at the footballer's luxury lifestyle, including his designer clothes and million-rand car

Lorch also goes on lavish holidays and has shared images of himself spending time in Zanzibar and Spain

Thembinkosi Lorch is shining at Mamelodi Sundowns. The midfielder has impressed fans after moving from the Orlando Pirates to The Brazilians. The 31-year-old is at the top of his game in terms of goal-scoring. Compared to his performance in the last six seasons, he has gotten better stats in the four months he has been at the Sundowns.

Thembinkosi Lorch is on the top of his game at the Sundowns. Photo credit: @thembinkosi_lorch_3

Source: Instagram

How much does Thembinkosi Lorch earn at Mamelodi Sundowns?

Lorch's salary is a mystery; reports of how much he earns contradict what his lawyer claims. The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder was embroiled in a legal battle against his ex, Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala. According to snl24.com, Lorch's attorney argued in court that he earns R50 000.

His lawyer never revealed whether the R50 000 was monthly or weekly, but Lorch's football success undoubtedly benefits his bank account.

While R50K is a lot of money for mere mortals, it's not much for a famous footballer - especially not one with a market value of R15 million.

The lawyer further claimed Lorch only sees 20% of his salary after paying child support and fulfilling his other monetary duties.

When one looks at Thembinkosi Lorch's lifestyle, it's hard to believe he gets by on R10 000 a month.

According to The South African, Lorch's gig at the Mamelodi Sundowns is believed to be worth between R300 000 and R450 000 a month. However, no official confirmation about his earnings has been made public.

So, the question is whether Lorch is a big baller or a struggling football star. Briefly News will let his luxury lifestyle do the talking.

Lorch had to cough up R100 000 in assault case

The footballer was found guilty of assault on his ex-girlfriend, Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala. The Randburg Magistrate's Court gave Lorch a suspended sentence and ordered him to pay R100K to the anti-gender-based violence body People Opposing Women Abuse.

Thembinkosi Lorch's cars: Inside the footballer's garage

Are you even a famous footballer if you don't have a whip with at least six zeros in the price tag? Thembinkosi Lorch is the proud owner of a R1.1 million vehicle, according to snl24.com.

The footballer shared glimpses of his luxury Jeep Grand Cherokee 3.6L on Instagram. Take a look at the post below:

Before driving the million-rand SUV, the Sundowns midfielder reportedly owned a red Volkswagen GTI.

Thembinkosi Lorch reportedly owns a house in Johannesburg

The midfielder is said to own a house in the Midrand area, according to SA Rich and Famous.

Lorch doesn't blatantly flaunt his home on social media, which is a smart move for security reasons. Some of his Instagram posts, however, do give South Africans small glimpses into the luxury home.

In one image, Lorch wears designer footwear while chilling in a kitchen fit for a modern home magazine:

Lorch has posted several photos of himself in the same kitchen. Take a look at another image below:

In a post shared on Christmas, Lorch is seen posing in a dining room. In one of the images, a Sundowns jersey proudly displaying his name is framed against the wall.

Thembinkosi Lorch is a fashion king

The footballer puts a lot of effort into his appearance. From artistic tattoos to out-of-the-box hairstyles (yup, we're referring to the blonde buzzcut), Lorch isn't the sweats and T-shirt kind of guy.

The 31-year-old's Instagram account features him rocking designer outfits, including Gucci, Karl Lagerfeld, Love Moschino, Puma and BALR.

Lorch often wears Karl Lagerfeld T-shirts, some of which can be priced anywhere from R2 500 to R8 000.

In a post expressing gratitude for birthday wishes, Lorch sports a Love Moschino T-shirt. For those who are not fashion lovers, Love Moschino comes from the famous European Moschino fashion house label and offers chic and vibrant designs:

Thembinkosi Lorch's jetsetting lifestyle

Nothing screams money quite like having the luxury to travel abroad on lavish vacations. Lorch is no stranger to travelling internationally; the footballer shared several images online showcasing downtime in different paradises.

In one of his recent Instagram posts, the midfielder showed off his impressive body art while chilling in a pool in Spain. The exact location of the envy-invoking vacation is Occidental Puerto Banús.

Take a look at the post below:

In another Instagram photo, Lorch is living it up in Zanzibar. The 30-year-old seems to have a fondness for white sandy beaches and clear blue oceans:

Thembinkosi Lorch pinpointed the exact location of one of his lavish trips. He stayed at the Hotel Riu Palace in Zanzibar in June 2021. Currently, the Hotel Riu Palace prices range from R11 500 for a minimum of two nights for two adults.

Who is Thembinkosi Lorch's girlfriend?

What is fame and fortune without someone to share it with? Unfortunately for Lorch, his love life is far less successful than his professional life. As mentioned above, Lorch got into legal trouble after assaulting his ex, Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala.

Lorch's fans finally thought he found love in 2021 when he and Natasha Thahane sparked dating rumours. In June of that year, Brielfy News reported Natasha and her footballer bae were photographed together on what appeared to be a romantic getaway.

Their romance was later confirmed, and they welcomed a child during their three-year relationship. Lorch and Natasha called it quits in February 2024. The actress took to social media to confirm the news and revealed they will remain friends and co-parent their son.

How many kids does Thembinkosi Lorch have?

Lorch is the father of two children, aged eight and three. However, The South African reported on rumours suggesting the footballer has four children with four different baby mammas. These claims have never been confirmed.

The footballer does not post photos of any children on his social media account, nor has he ever spoken about fathering kids. His lawyer revealed in court that one of Lorch's kids lives with their mother in Qwa-Qwa.

The court statement read:

"As a soccer player, his salary fluctuates, and his salary is roughly R50 000. He has to send money to his first child, who lives with their mother in Qwa-Qwa, and he lives with his other child. My client will appreciate a suspended sentence."

Lorch is focusing on his career in 2024

In this day and age, social media is the window to one's soul. If Lorch's Instagram is anything to go by, the footballer is focusing on his career - and it's paying off.

Lorch hasn't posted any more beachy breakaways or glimpses into his lux Jozi home, his posts all focus on his time at the Mamelodi Sundowns. One thing is for sure: this move to The Brazilians was good for his bank account and his performance.

