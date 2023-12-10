Mzansi Magic: My Brother's Keeper's cast, plot summary, full story, trailer

The Mzansi Magic My Brother's Keeper premiered on DStv Channel 161 on October 23, 2023, at 7:30 PM, replacing the award-winning Gomora, which ended in its fourth season. This newest telenovela has 130 episodes and features some of the best cast, starring Wiseman Mncube, Zola Nombona, S'dumo Mtshali, Lindani Nkosi and more. The series promises suspense, family drama and top-tier performances.

My Brother’s Keeper tells the story of Nqubeko, the strong and overambitious son of a mistress tired of being side-lined by his father. Photo: @Mzansi Magic (modified by author)

Produced by Rhythm World, the team behind the hit telenovela Umkhokha-My Brother's Keeper is the tale of a family drawn into a deadly succession battle. The television show focuses on the traditional customs of Ukungena.

Mzansi Magic My Brother's Keeper's plot summary

The television shows depict greed's corrupting nature as an empire family is thrown into a deadly succession battle. According to Shirley Adonisi, who is the M-Net's local entertainment channels director, she shared the following about the television show:

We have consistently provided our audience with top-notch local entertainment spanning various genres. As we prepare for the debut of 'My Brother's Keeper,' we are excited to introduce another excellently crafted and professionally produced series to our DStv Compact subscribers.

My Brother's Keeper's full story

My Brother's Keeper tells the story of Nqubeko, the strong and overambitious son of a mistress tired of being side-lined by his father. He decides to break the rules of ukunenga by going after his brother's widow, Fakazile, the woman who holds the controlling power of the Shabalala family empire.

This puts him in a collision with his four half-brothers, threatening to bring down the family's fortunes. Who will emerge victorious in these fights? Check out My Brother's Keeper's episodes for a sneak peek of what transpires.

My Brother's Keeper's cast

My Brother's Keeper features some of the industry's finest actors and actresses who bring the storyline to life. Here is a glimpse of interesting facts that you should take into account about the multitalented and star-studded cast:

Zola Nombona as Fakazile Shabalala

Nombona is an award-winning South African actress. Photo: @SNL24 (modified by author)

Nombona (aged 31 years as of 2023) was born on March 10, 1992, in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, South Africa. She is an actress credited for Intersexions (2013), Lockdown, and Isono. Zola's performance in the show has captivated audiences, earning her high praise and sparkling enthusiastic reactions on social media.

Wiseman Mncube as Nqubeko Shabalala

He won the 2019 Simon Sabela Awards in the best actor category for his role on Uzalo. Photo: @TimesLive (modified by author)

Wiseman (aged 33 years as of 2023) was born on May 29, 1990, in Ulundi, Durban, South Africa, to a family with five siblings. He is an actor, playwright, and director from South Africa, widely known for appearing in Gold Diggers, Uzalo, and the eHostela television series.

Lindani Nkosi as Mshengu Shalalala

He is best known for his role as Lincoln Sibeko in the popular soap opera Isidingo. Photo: @TimesLive (modified by author)

Lindani (aged 55 years in 2023) was born on March 5, 1968, and is a legendary actor famous for portraying Nelson Mandela in the film Drum in 2004. He also portrayed Lincoln Sibeko in the soap opera Isidingo.

Mnqobi Kunene as Khwezi

Mnqobi blanded his first starring role in television when he was cast as Simphiwe in How to Manifest a Man. Photo: @SNL24 (modified by author)

Kunene is a renowned actor, model and social media influencer. He is famous for his roles in How to Manifest a Man and Imbewu: The Seed.

Sdumo Mtshali as Donga

Sdumo pursued acting at Durban University of Technology before entering the Class Act in 2010. Photo: @SNL24 (modified by author)

Sdumo (aged 40 as of 2023) was born on March 3, 1983, in Durban, South Africa. He is a celebrity actor famous after winning the first season of the SABC1 reality competition Class Act.

Additional cast members include:

Sparky Xulu as Thuthuka Shabalala

Rosemary Zimu as Puseletso Shabalala

Nkanyiso Mchunu as Ndumiso Shabalala

Nelisa Mnchunu as Lerato Shabalala

Mzansi Magic My Brother's Keeper takes viewers on a thrill ride that keeps them on the edge of their seats. Watch it today and enjoy the thrill of the corrupting nature of greed.

