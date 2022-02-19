South Africa's The wife: Cast, episodes, series, soundtrack and seasons

Everyone is driven by passion and adventure to reading a book. But, certainly, when it comes to watching the same book acted and a few scenes added, everything looks quite different. The feeling is not the same, and sometimes the story seems to be different.

When Showmax screened their own telenovela based on one of Dudu Busani-Dube's bestselling novels, Hlomu the Wife, fans were ecstatic. They flocked to social media to express their delight. Now, the show is getting better with the second season out.

Is The Wife a series? Yes, this new South African drama is a telenovela serial that features the life of eight Zulu brothers rising from a crime family and revealed through the eyes of their spouses. The Wife is the eighth Showmax Original from South Africa, released in 2021.

The Wife's book

The Wife's first season was inspired by the book Hlomu The Wife, published in 2015, and it was totally sold out as of 2022. It is a fiction, romance novel set in a South African slum based on actual events.

Since then, Dudu Busani has written and published four bestseller novels, establishing herself as a successful black female novelist who is lauded for her ability to narrate stories.

The Wife's actors

Mbalenhle Mavimbela plays Hlomu

Kay Sibiya plays Sandile the doctor

Lindah Majola plays his twin sister Langa

Kabelo Moalusi plays Lux

Thuli Phongolo plays Lerato

Saint Seseli plays Bab'Dladla

Ayanda Nhlangothi plays Ma'Dladla

Bonko plays Mqhele Khoza

Mondli Makhoba plays Nkosana

Abdul Khoza plays Nqoba

Kwenzo Ngcobo plays Mandisa Qhawe

Zikhona Sodlaka plays Mandisa

Sipho Ndlovu plays Sambulo

Bab Majola plays Bongani Gumede

Siyabonga Shibe plays Gwaza Ntando Mcube

Dlakadla plays Geja Dumisani Dhlamini

The Wife's episodes

How many episodes does The Wife have? The South African drama series has 40 episodes in each season. The first season revolves around a journalist who falls in love with a cab driver and falls prey to his secrets. The season ended on 3rd February 2022.

How can I download The wife?

There are lots of options for downloading series. However, for The Wife, You may need to get a Showmax subscription to watch it. Showmax offers thousands of hours of local and foreign films and shows for a monthly membership (usually R99 per month).

What happens in Hlomu's The Wife?

As you watch the drama unfold, you will notice Hlomu, a young woman, meets Mqhele Zulu, and they fall in love. Hlomu is content, even though portions of Mqhele's personality and past make her uneasy.

Their love is strong, and they are there for one other in both good and bad times. Mqhele and his seven brothers, on the other hand, have a chaotic history that includes a deceased warlord father.

Where can I watch The Wife in South Africa?

You can watch the episodes of the Showmax telenovela on Showmax, where you can binge-watch all of season 1 and get new episodes of season 2 every Thursday starting 17th February 2022. The Wife is produced by Stained Glass, the company behind SAFTA-winning productions.

Where else can I watch The Wife?

DStv subscribers can watch episodes of the drama online on Showmax. Showmax is the only platform that is showing the story.

Does The Wife have season 2?

Yes, the TV show second premiered on 17th February 2022, and the three new episodes are trending already. This season is based on Zandile The Resolute, another best-selling book by Dudu Busani-Dube, and it revolves around the love story of Nkosana Zulu and Zandile.

How many seasons does The Wife have?

There are three seasons lined up for The South African telenovela. However, as of February 2022, only one of these three seasons has been released fully.

The South African show is now the talk of every household. The Zulu brothers are wealthy, attractive, powerful, and ruthless. They eventually become one of Johannesburg's richest and most prominent families, but the risk persists.

It will be interesting what the upcoming episodes unfold.

