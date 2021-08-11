Jacob Tlokana penned an influential book with the aim of exploring all the challenges faced by the post-apartheid youth, titled Life of a Born Free in South Africa

Born and bred in Randfontein, West of Johannesburg, Tlokana’s book recently made its entry into the market and he tells Briefly News there are plans for another

At the same time, this news publication has gathered that Tlokana’ is studying towards an LLB degree through UNISA despite going through a period of using drugs in the past

Jacob Tlokana is one of South Africa’s up-and-coming authors and Briefly News brings you his inspiring story. The young man is based in the West of Johannesburg, in Kagiso.

He recently authored a book with the aim of detailing the challenges facing the so-called 'born-frees' - the children into democracy - titled Life of a Born Free in South Africa.

Briefly News chatted exclusively to Jacob Tlokana, who grew up in a township and was raised by a single mother who worked as a nurse. He is the second-born of five children.

Tlokana's personal experiences are mirrored in the struggles encountered by many black teenagers in post-apartheid South Africa. The ambitious man says this is his first book and it looks to further explore the concepts of the Rainbow Nation, language and South African disappointment.

Tlokana explains he was not a drug addict but he was exposed to using substances and later decided to take a different route.

Briefly News also gathered that the Randfontein-based author is currently busy studying towards an LLB degree through UNISA. He told Briefly News:

“Yes, it is my first book. So far, most people who bought the book are the people who know me personally since it has only been a month since the book has been on sale. These individuals have shared positive responses because the majority relate to what I am sharing in my book.

"I felt the need to share a generational story and I, being part of that generation as a born free from my personal experiences, gave me more reasons to write about it. In telling this story, I give a depth-narration of the current generation.”

In the post-apartheid Mzansi, it’s become evident that many youths are involved or affected by drug-related issues. Tlokana explains his plight:

“Actually, I was never a drug addict. Just like many of us during self-discovery, I found myself exposed to drugs and having to occasionally engage. Then later realised the behaviour might lead me astray from my desired aim in life.

"What leads this generation to be involved in drugs was and still is a lot of societal issues. These issues are lack of recreational facilities and activities in our schools and communities, to mention a few."

Tlokana’s book recently made its debut in the market but he has something else already cooking in the oven and also shares an inspirational word with the youth. He continued:

“I have something in the oven baking as we speak. Your dreams are valid, no matter how unclear things may look like. I believe everyone has a calling and my calling is to touch lives through writing. We all came to this world with different purposes, this is the reason why we face different challenges. For as long as we grind and push, we will get what belongs to us, for we are the future leaders.”

