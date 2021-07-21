Mzansi Reacts to Dali Mpofu’s Son Sizwe After Releasing New Book ‘New Apartheid’

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh is the son of a well-known advocate, Dali, and has released a new book that is welcomed in Mzansi

The former Oxford University student says the book aims to address the persistence of apartheid in the modern-day Mzansi

Briefly News looks at the social media reactions and there's no doubt the book is set to be a bestseller in Mzansi and beyond

The son of Advocate Dali Mpofu, Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, is set to launch his book titled The New Apartheid next week. Mpofu-Walsh says he cannot wait to have interviews to share his insights on what led to him penning this one.

The 32-year-old author is a proud holder of a doctorate in international relations from the University of Oxford. He has released his latest book and it will be launched next week, 28 July.

Mpofu is already receiving positive reviews from any people who read the book and many seem to agree with the title as it suggests the divisions are still entrenched in modern-day South Africa.

Speaking to SundayWorld, Mpofu-Walsh says apartheid continues to persist in Mzansi but the difference is that it’s privatised now. He said:

“I don’t think we have properly defined the problem that confronts South Africa. It’s deeper than poverty, unemployment or inequality. All these are symptoms of a deeper malaise. First, we need to define the problem that faces this generation. And I define that problem as the new apartheid. Apartheid continues to persist in South Africa in many guises, despite our democratic order.”

Mpofu-Walsh, who has been married to Sumaya Hendricks for nine years, said he wants young South Africans who are disappointed with the current situation to read his book, as well as those who believe we need to take drastic steps to remake our country.

Briefly News takes a look at the reviews and reactions where some social media users are also sending proposals to the young author.

The post reads:

@MvieVie5 said:

“Good boy, we must not be only the consumers of knowledge but producers.”

@Sbu_Speedy said:

“Having listened and watched your interviews with different leaders of the society, the impartiality and art of probing I'm confident that this book will be a best seller. We behind you.”

@Bolofology said:

“I want to work on an isiZulu translation. That will lead to extraction of terms so we can later work on a Nguni Glossary of Political and Economic Terms. Interested?”

@Makashule said:

“I should get it and become the interviewer. It will be good just to be on the other side.”

@GiftedMo_2 said:

“I’ll probably buy this as I support, knowledge production by educated black men especially in literature because, many don’t read at all but I know it’s a waste of my time as I foresee far-left radical blames rhetoric without viable, sensible solutions.”

@SyNtuli said:

“This book is dropping at the right time where there is evidence of apartheid resurgence. Freedom fighters are turning in their graves. It's a spit on their face...Can't wait to get a copy.”

@Ben10Rs said:

“The relevance of this book especially after what we witness with the #pheonixmassacre.”

