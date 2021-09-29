Halala: Man Graduates Despite the Challenges, Shares Pics of #MamaIMadeIt Moment

A handsome young man has headed online to celebrate his university graduation, 2 years after the fact

The 2019 graduate's ceremony had been delayed following restrictions set on by the coronavirus pandemic

Mzansi flooded the comments section with loving messages and were happy to see the young man make his mother proud

A wonderful young man has social media users gushing after sharing exactly what an amazing feeling he experienced as his mother watched him graduate. The WITS student worried about qualifying for the degree after a reality TV competition took some of his attention during the final year.

Source: Twitter

But, with some hard work and a push from his family, the 2019 graduate made it. And even though the coronavirus may have put a small delay on celebrations, the young man is grateful for every single moment.

Heading online, Twitter user @MncedisiSindane shared the heartwarming post.

"I finished my degree in 2019 when I thought I’d fail because of competing in Top 10 of Presenter Search on 3... God pulled through!

On Monday I walked the stage because I couldn’t in 2020(Covid) and it was perfect!

My Moms got to see this

My Wits journey is now complete!," he captioned the touching post.

South Africans were proud to see how far the young man had come especially given all that he had been through. The mommy-son love had social media users waaaay too deep in their feelings.

Check out some of the reactions to the post below:

@Mavumavu91 said:

"Congrats, the edge has been officially conquered."

@rodie_adrian said:

"Congratulations... so dope!!"

@MirandaMaponya said:

"Congratulations."

@Vuyo_Ngc said:

"Congratulations man!"

"It takes a village": Man graduates, pays tribute to his people in heartfelt post

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a local graduate has Mzansi feeling touched after paying tribute to his culture on graduation day and the large community that raised him. The newly qualified doctor is a true believer in the spirit of Ubuntu, attributing all his success to the many lives that have crossed paths with his own.

Heading online, popular student forum @VasityWorld shared the young man's inspirational story. Dr Sibongiseni Mgolozeli wrote:

“It takes a village to raise a child.” - African proverb

“I am, because you are. And you are, because you are.” NgesiXhosa sithi umntu ngumntu ngabantu.

"I am eternally grateful to God, my family, friends, colleagues and everyone who have contributed to this achievement, however small or big," he captioned the touching post in part.

The traditional attire he wore also sought to pay tribute to the many ancestors who had paved the way for the young student. He looked super dapper in his red beaded gown and South Africans could not help noticing.

Check out some more of the congratulatory messages below:

Lemo Tjabaka Mokapane said:

"Love this principle of Ubuntu theory."

Luzuko Mkwayimba said:

"Congratulations sir, I'm inspired. God bless you."

Tiisetso John Rantlo said:

"Doc, The NQF Level 10 gang."

Michael Thato said:

"The attire Doc, it's fire."

Mfesane Nkwenkwezi said:

"Well done Doc."

Bathandwa Madikizela said:

"Ufunde wayityekeza."

Busi Laho said:

"Huntshu Doc."

