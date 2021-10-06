An innovative young Ghanaian is reported to have recently built the first excavator in Africa that operates on water

Essilfie Abraham revealed he is studying Automotive engineering at Takoradi Technical Institute in the Western Region of Ghana

The exceptional young man shared that he needs support to undertake more projects in the near future

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A brilliant Ghanaian student known as Essifie Abraham is reported to be the first African to build an excavator that uses water as a power source.

In the video sighted by Briefly News on a YouTube channel called High Schools Africa, Essilfie, a student of Takoradi Technical Institute, revealed that he used cardboard, rubber tubes and water for his excavator.

He shared that there were no wires, batteries, sensors, or cables involved in the manufacturing process.

Essilfie Abraham: Takoradi Technical Institute Student Builds Africa's First Excavator that uses Water as fuel Photo credit: Paul Taylor/Getty Images, High Schools Africa

Source: UGC

Abraham was seen operating the fully functional excavator in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The young technocrat shared that he reads automotive engineering in school.

When asked what his greatest desire is, Essilfie said having financial support would propel him to greater heights.

A few of the comments have been listed below;

From George Amoah:

It will be a shame if the school authorities don't let the government know this. In Israel such talented children are taken to special school and groomed. The school is great let government know what is going on please.

Bernard Yawson replied:

Great TTI . All the best keep it up. One step at a time.

From Virtuous Croby:

This school is doing a great job big ups

Joachim Suam wrote:

That's my formal school Am very proud u guys Wow fantastic job

Watch the full video linked below;

Briefly News earlier reported that a young Ghanaian scholar has impressed many after pictures of him with a dustbin he allegedly made himself using empty water sachets goes viral on social media.

Briefly News sighted the post on one Gyamfi Sampson's Facebook timeline. The post currently has over 500 likes with 1300 shares and 83 comments.

Going through the comments, it appeared that Ghanaians were very impressed with the young man's work and a number of them were willing to purchase some for themselves.

The idea that it was a sustainable way of managing the excess water sachets waste problems in the country made a lot lt of netizens buy into the idea of doing more of this, it appeared.

Source: Briefly.co.za