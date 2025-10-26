Kaizer Chiefs have booked a place in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage after a resounding win over AS Simba in the second leg of the preliminary round, securing a 3-0 aggregate victory.

Nigerian striker Etiosa Ighodaro scored his first goal for Amakhosi, with Zitha Kwinika and Glody Lilepo also getting on the scoresheet.

The first leg of the tie ended in a goalless draw last weekend, and Cedric Kaze promised that his team would get a win in the second leg.

Kaizer Chiefs thrash AS Simba

Kaizer Chiefs' summer signing Ighodaro retained his place up front, leading the attack in his continental debut for the Soweto giants, while Glody Lilepo returned to the starting lineup after missing the goalless draw against Siwelele on Wednesday in the Betway Premiership.

The decision to recall Lilepo proved effective almost immediately, as the Congolese winger broke into the box just three minutes in and forced a save from the goalkeeper, allowing Ighodaro to capitalise on the rebound and score his first goal for the Glamour Boys.

The advantage was extended in the 14th minute when Mfundo Vilakazi delivered a teasing free-kick that defender Zitha Kwinika converted, marking the defender's first goal of the season.

Kaizer Chiefs were not slowing down on their momentum as they added the third in the 25th minute after Lilepo rose high to head in Vilakazi’s corner, putting his name on the scoresheet.

Despite dominating the first half, the hosts received some worrying news when Lilepo had to be stretchered off after failing to recover from an earlier knock. Fans chanted his name in support as he was helped off the field.

Kaizer Chiefs went into halftime with a 3-0 lead over AS Simba in the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round tie.

Source: Briefly News