Kaizer Chefs legend Tefu Mashamaite has been relieved of his duties as head coach of SAFA Limpopo ABC Motsepe League side Phalaborwa United, just a month after taking charge.

The former Amakhosi captain was appointed in September, he was brought in to guide the ambitious club to promotion into the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

However, his tenure was short-lived, with the club’s management opting to part ways with the 41-year-old following a disappointing run of results.

The South African lower division side's decision to let Mashamaite go came after they uffered a Nedbank Cup qualifier defeat to Nkowankowa Continental FC at the Nkowankowa Stadium on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

Mashamaite and his team were eliminated after a 4-3 defeat in a penalty shootout, marking a disappointing end to the tie. The role at Phalaborwa United was his first official coaching job, coming shortly after the former Bafana Bafana defender stepped away from his career as a player agent.

Phalaborwa United confirm Mashamaite's sacking

Phalaborwa United released an official statement to confirm the sacking of Mashamaite after their elimination from the Nedbank Cup.

“Phalaborwa United Football Club has announced that it has parted ways with Head Coach Tefu Mashamaite following the team’s early exit from the 2025/26 Nedbank Cup,” the club statement reads.

The club went on to confirm that the management decided that a change in leadership was necessary as part of its assessment of the team’s performance and overall direction.

Also in the official statement, the club expressed gratitude to coach Mashamaite for his efforts and contributions during his tenure and wished him success in his future endeavours. Preparations are already in progress to appoint a new head coach ahead of the upcoming fixtures, with an official announcement expected soon.

