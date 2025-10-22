Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has offered further insight into the squad options available for selection ahead of their clash with Siwelele.

The Glamour Boys are set to welcome the Free State side to the FNB Stadium on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, for their Betway Premiership encounter, with kickoff set for 7:30 pm.

Kaze provided a positive update on Kaizer Chiefs’ squad fitness during the club’s media open day at Naturena on Monday, confirming the return of several players to full training.

He revealed that Etiosa Ighodaro and Shinga have both been training consistently for the past 10 days, while Thabiso Monyane rejoined the group three days ago.

In addition, Luke Baartman and Mfundo Vilakazi have returned from their participation in the Under-20 FIFA World Cup, and Asanele Velebayi is also back in contention.

“Velebayi is training, while Baartman and Vilakazi are both back from the World Cup,” Kaze said, adding that Monyane may still need more time to regain full match fitness. “Monyane might be a little short on fitness to return this week, but the others are available for selection.”

Source: Briefly News