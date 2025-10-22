Remo Stars are looking forward to the second leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round clash against Mamelodi Sundowns this weekend after the Brazilians secure a vital advantage on their visit to Nigeria in the first leg.

The Premier Soccer League giants thrashed the Nigerian Professional Football League defending champions 5-1 at the at MKO Abiola Sports Arena on Sunday, October 19, 2025.

The win put Miguel Cardoso's side one foot in the CAF Champions League group stage while Remo Stars will be looking to win 4-0 or more for them to overturn the first leg result.

Remo Stars' boss talks tough ahead of second-leg

Remo Stars technical advisor Tiago Conde is confident his side can overturn the deficit when they travel to South Africa for the second leg. The NPFL champions are targeting at least four goals against Mamelodi Sundowns to secure qualification for the CAF Champions League group stage.

Conde acknowledged Mamelodi Sundowns’ quality and admitted that his team would learn from the defeat, despite giving their all in the match. Speaking to Sport247, he said, “We respect Sundowns; they are one of the best teams in Africa, and you could see their quality today. The boys gave everything, and we’ll take lessons from this defeat. We’ll correct our mistakes before the return leg.”

Reflecting on the heavy loss, Conde noted that setbacks are part of football and growth. “Sometimes you lose to learn,” he said. “We’ll review our performance, fix our defensive lapses, and approach the second leg with a stronger mindset. Overturning a four-goal deficit is difficult, but not impossible.”

He concluded by emphasizing that his side is still developing at this level. “We are a young team still finding our rhythm, and this experience is part of our growth. We’ll come back stronger.”

