FC Saint Eloi Lupopo head coach Guy Bukasa has outlined what his team must do to prevent an Orlando Pirates fightback in the return leg in South Africa.

The Congolese side stunned the continent with a 3-0 victory over last season’s CAF Champions League semi-finalists, ending Pirates’ impressive 11-match unbeaten streak. The Sea Robbers had not conceded three goals in a match since their 3-2 defeat to Pyramids in the CAFCL semi-final in Egypt.

