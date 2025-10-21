Orlando Pirates lost 3-0 to Saint - Eloi Lupopo in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary qualifiers

Tbo Touch shared three reasons why Orlando Pirates suffered a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Saint-Eloi Lupopo

Tbo Touch argued that he had done his research and suggested that Orlando Pirates wouldn't have lost if it weren't for these three reasons

Beloved radio personality Tbo Touch has lifted the lid on why Orlando Pirates were defeated 3-0 by Congolese club Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary qualifiers.

For the Buccaneers to proceed to the next round, they have to overcome the 3-0 deficit with a 4-0 victory when Lupopo visits South Africa for the return fixture on Saturday, 25 October 2025. While fans are still debating whether Orlando Pirates still have a fighting chance, Tbo Touch has shared details of what went wrong in Lubumbashi.

Tbo Touch shares why Orlando Pirates lost to Lupopo

Speaking on The Touchdown Show on Metro FM, Tbo Touch shared that the 3-0 drubbing had little to do with football. Tbo Touch shared the conditions that Orlando Pirates faced while playing Saint-Eloi Lupopo. He suggested that Orlando Pirates players were psychologically unsettled before kick-off.

He claimed that he had gathered from his research that Orlando Pirates players were warned about landmines on the Stade Kibassa Maliba football pitch before the match.

“I did enough research, my team told me they were warned in the locker rooms that landmines were on the field. How are you going to play knowing that at any given time, you might set it off? Everybody is going around saying Orlando Pirates lost 3-0. Do research,” Tbo Touch said.

He said the dirty tactics didn’t end there. Tbo Touch alleged that the Sea Robbers’ pre-match preparations were sabotaged. He claimed that Orlando Pirates played the match on an empty stomach because their hotel didn’t serve breakfast as usual.

“First of all, when they got to the hotel, they did not even have their regular breakfast. They did not have their regular breakfast. The nutritionist warned them. Told them guys we will have to go play hungry,” Tbo Touch added.

Coupled with empty stomachs, Tbo Touch claimed that the weather in Lubumbashi wasn’t conducive to a soccer match. He said the match officials should have called off the game the same way the Cape Town Marathon was cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

