Springbok great Frans Steyn has donated one of his iconic match jerseys for a fundraising initiative aimed at supporting a critically ill child

The campaign centres on a lucky draw format, with proceeds directed toward covering costs for a life-saving stem cell transplant for a young girl

The initiative has drawn strong attention in South African rugby circles, linking one of the game’s most decorated modern players with a deeply personal fight for survival

Springboks legend Frans Steyn is putting his iconic jersey up for auction, all in support of a worthy cause, helping a young girl raise funds for a life-saving stem cell transplant.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner (2007 and 2019), known for his versatility and long international career with the Springboks, has made one of his iconic jerseys available for a charity initiative. The jersey forms part of a fundraising effort where supporters and donors can contribute for a chance to win it, with all proceeds going toward a children’s healthcare cause.

According to Netwerk24, the jersey is being offered through a lucky draw to raise funds for Olive Noël, a nine-year-old girl from Bloemfontein who is at the centre of the campaign’s emotional drive.

A local publication in Bloemfontein, NovaNews, reports that Olive, a Grade 3 learner at Eunice Primary School, is set to travel to the Netherlands in the coming days for a life-changing operation.

Olive Noël's health battle

Olive was diagnosed with a rare genetic bone marrow failure syndrome and survives on blood transfusions every three weeks, alongside daily medication. She is frequently hospitalised because her immune system struggles to fight even minor infections.

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She became seriously ill just weeks after birth, when tests revealed severe aplastic anaemia. Her haemoglobin had dropped to around three, far below the normal level of approximately 14 for her age, and her bone marrow was not producing blood properly. She was admitted to the neonatal ICU in heart failure, requiring urgent transfusions.

This marked the beginning of a long medical journey involving blood tests, scans, bone marrow biopsies, and specialised genetic testing in the United Kingdom. The results confirmed a mutation consistent with Diamond-Blackfan anaemia, a rare inherited bone marrow failure syndrome.

To date, Olive has received more than 150 transfusions. To prevent iron overload, a serious complication that can damage the liver, heart, and other organs, she is on daily medication and undergoes regular monitoring.

Frans Steyn Springboks legacy

Steyn’s involvement in the initiative has been widely praised as he continues to use his rugby legacy to support meaningful causes. During his career, he played alongside Springbok greats such as former captain John Smit, now a businessman, and legendary lock Victor Matfield, one of the most decorated forwards in South African rugby history.

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The 18-year-old caught the eyes of fans worldwide at the Pretoria Boys High 125th Anniversary Easter Rugby Festival.

Source: Briefly News