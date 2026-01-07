Victor Matfield is one of South Africa’s most capped rugby players, achieving over 120 Test appearances and leaving a lasting mark on Springbok history

Beyond the field, Matfield has built a strong financial portfolio through endorsements, property investments, luxury assets, and business ventures

He continues to influence rugby and the community through coaching, media work, philanthropic initiatives, and involvement with global rugby awards

Springboks legend Victor Matfield earned 120 Test caps for South Africa, placing him in the elite class of centurions alongside Bryan Habana, Tendai Mtawarira, Willie le Roux, who reached his milestone in 2025, captain Siya Kolisi, who achieved his in the last season against France, and the most capped and still playing Eben Etzebeth.

Victor Matfield stands dejected in the rain after the 2015 Rugby World Cup semi-final match between South Africa and New Zealand at Twickenham Stadium. Image: Richard Heathcote

Source: Getty Images

A veteran of the 2007 Rugby World Cup, Matfield also boasts multiple Super Rugby and Currie Cup titles. His professional contracts with the Bulls, Northampton Saints, and Springbok central contracts laid the foundation of his wealth.

Since retiring from rugby in May 2016, Matfield has remained deeply involved in the sport as a rugby pundit and analyst. He frequently appears on SuperSport match coverage and analysis panels and contributes to rugby media and commentary events. He has also participated in coaching and consultancy roles, offering line-out coaching and technical expertise to provincial sides and assisting national teams in advisory capacities.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Victor Matfield's wealth, endorsements, and lifestyle

Beyond rugby, Matfield has expanded into the world of business, joining several Springbok legends who have evolved into the corporate world, such as Bryan Habana and former captain John Smit. He has served as CEO of Wildswinkel Holdings, a diversified company, and has been involved in business development. Past sponsorship agreements with brands such as Mitsubishi South Africa highlight his commercial appeal beyond the rugby field.

Matfield reportedly owns high-end properties in and around Pretoria, a common lifestyle choice for established South African professionals. He has been married to Monja Bekker Matfield since 2003. As of 2025, Quick Read magazine reported his estimated net worth to be around R150 million.

Over the course of his career, Matfield secured several high-profile endorsement deals that significantly boosted his financial portfolio. Between 2005 and 2012, he partnered with Athletic Gear Co., a leading sports apparel company, earning approximately R28.5 million.

Victor Matfield celebrates with the trophy after winning the International Test match between Argentina and South Africa at José Amalfitani Stadium. Image: Gabriel Rossi

Source: Getty Images

A look at Victor Matfield's investments

From 2008 to 2015, he worked with Performance Sports, which specialises in equipment and gear, adding around R38 million. His decade-long collaboration with Health Essentials, a nutrition and health brand, from 2010 to 2020 contributed about R19 million. Finally, his partnership with Global Fitness, an athletic footwear company running from 2012 to 2023, brought in an estimated R32.3 million.

Matfield has also diversified his wealth through strategic investments. He owns high-end residential properties in major South African cities valued at approximately R22.8 million. His passion for automobiles is reflected in a luxury vehicle collection worth around R5.7 million. Each year, he allocates about R1.9 million to travel and exclusive experiences, participating in international programs and private events.

Beyond personal and lifestyle investments, Matfield contributes to the community through philanthropic donations, supporting sports academies and youth development initiatives across the country.

Even after retiring, Matfield continues to make a significant impact on rugby as part of the adjudication panel for the World Rugby Awards. His legendary imprint on South African rugby extends beyond the playing field, reflected not only in the life he has built for himself but also in the lasting influence he continues to have on others years after hanging up his boots.

Handre Pollard takes on an ambassadorial role

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard has taken on a new role away from the pitch, becoming the ambassador for a premium brandy brand recently launched in South Africa.

The partnership was revealed playfully, with Pollard surprising shoppers in disguise during an appearance at Checkers.

Source: Briefly News