Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo is one of the most iconic football stars to ever come out of South Africa. He also played for Soweto football giants Kaizer Chiefs and was part of the historic 1996 Bafana Bafana team that won the African Cup of Nations.

Doctor Khumalo during the special screening of 16V Doctor Khumalo Untold at Langhams Estate on October 02, 2022, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Various online estimates place Khumalo’s net worth at roughly US$5 million (approximately R70 million), earned through his long playing career at Kaizer Chiefs, endorsements, media work, coaching, and football academy ventures. Other reports suggest slightly higher local estimates in South African rands (R30–50 million) when considering multiple income streams such as football commentary, brand deals, business ventures, and academy fees.

Kaizer Chiefs star and football career earnings

Since retiring from professional football in 2004, Khumalo has remained a popular figure in South African football. During his career at Kaizer Chiefs, he made 397 appearances and continues to influence the club, backing the then-coach Nabi to deliver success while appreciating the introduction of promising young talent into the senior squad.

Khumalo’s earnings also include his media work, commentary, and ambassador roles with brands such as Puma and Ford. In June 2025, he celebrated his birthday in style with the launch of Puma’s re-released legendary 16V boot, highlighting his ongoing influence in football and brand partnerships.

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend, Theophilus "Doctor" Khumalo, celebrated his birthday in style.

Which premium cars are part of Khumalo's collection?

Doctor Khumalo owns a luxury home in one of Gauteng’s affluent suburbs. The property is modern, spacious, and equipped with premium features and security. Court records from his earlier personal life show that some assets, including a former house, were divided during his divorce.

Khumalo enjoys a collection of premium cars. Some of the vehicles linked to him include:

Ford Mustang GT Cabriolet, associated with his ambassadorial role with Ford

Audi A7 Sportback, another high-end car in his collection

Mercedes-Benz CLS (approx. R800 000), spotted at public events and on social media.

Reports also mention luxury SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, BMW 7 Series, and Audi Q8, though details vary by source.

Khumalo’s lifestyle focuses on quality and comfort rather than flashy displays of wealth. He rarely showcases his assets on social media compared to other celebrities. Additionally, he runs the DK15 Football Academy, which contributes to his income while supporting youth football development.

Doctor Khumalo’s net worth and lifestyle reflect his decades of success on and off the pitch, cementing his status as a South African football icon and an influential figure in the sport.

