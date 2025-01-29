Doctor Khumalo supports Kaizer Chiefs’ decision to promote several youngsters into their senior squad after Siphesihle Tati joined a host of promoted players

The Chiefs legend said the introduction of the 20-year-old Tati and Naledi Hlongwane is following a great tradition at the Soweto giants

Local football fans praised Tati on social media and said Chiefs should consider promoting more youngsters to their senior squad

South African football legend Doctor Khumalo praised his former side Kaizer Chiefs after they added Siphesihle Tati to a long list of youngsters promoted to the senior squad.

Attacking midfielder Tati, aka Zizo, is set to be rewarded with a three-year contract at Amakhosi and Khumalo said the club is following a great tradition of promoting young players.

Soweto giants have promoted several talented youngsters from the development side to their senior squad.

Tati joins teenage striker Naledi Hlongwane in the senior team after the star was given a three-year contract and the number 35 jersey.

Doctor Khumalo backs Kaizer Chiefs youngsters

Khumalo speaks about Chiefs' youngsters in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Khumalo said Chiefs have a history of promoting young players, using himself as an example, after he made his debut as a 20-year-old in 1987.

Khumalo said:

“These boys will grow slowly but surely. It’s not a tragedy, it’s a phase that Kaizer Chiefs are going through. I’m part of a generation that was started underage, and what happened to me? I never thought that I would be an AFCON champion or play overseas. And if it were not for Kaizer Chiefs, I wouldn’t have achieved that.”

Tati travelled with Chiefs during their pre-season trip to Turkey, according to the tweet below:

Tati joins the Chiefs senior squad

During their pre-season trip to Turkey, Tati was part of the travelling squad and Chiefs management is confident the player can quickly adapt to the senior squad.

This season, Chiefs have relied heavily on young players with academy prospect Mduduzi Shabalala emerging as a key player for coach Nasreddine Nabi.

During the January transfer window, Chiefs not only promoted youngsters but also brought in Makabi Lilepo, Tashreeq Morris and Thabo Cele as new arrivals.

Coach Nasreddine Nabi is following a tradition of promoting youngsters at Kaizer Chiefs, according to club legend Doctor Khumalo. Image: KaizerChiefs/Twitter and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images.

Source: UGC

Amakhosi supporters praise Tati

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise Tati and said Cheifs should consider promoting more players into the senior squad.

Sibusiso Jabulani Miya backs Chiefs:

“Khosi 4Life.”

Ncesh Finca is a fan of Tati:

“Long overdue.”

Piet PS Sathekge Loretta asked a question:

“What about Neo Motlhoko? He must also get promoted.”

Mancoba Prince Sweswe admires the youngster:

“Tati is class.”

Thamsanqa Magwaza wants more young players in the squad:

“I saw this guy play; he is a good player with attacking skill. There are others like the Dlamini brothers and Metala Makhubo; our promising striker.”

Kaizer Chiefs youngster attracts overseas interest

As reported by Briefly News, Mduduzi Shabalala has attracted interest from overseas clubs after impressive displays for Kaizer Chiefs this season.

Shabalala has emerged as a key player for Chiefs’ coach Nasreddien Nabi this season after breaking into the first team last season.

