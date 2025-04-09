Siya Kolisi and his ex-wife, Rachel Kolisi, reacted to a video shared by Eben Etzebeth, showing how the Boks star converted his garage into a fitness gym

Etzebeth has been out of action for a while due to a serious injury but is expected to resume training for both his club (Sharks) and the Springboks soon

The post shared by the two-time Rugby World Cup champion also garnered different reactions from netizens on social media

Siya Kolisi and his former wife, Rachel Kolisi, both dropped reactions after Eben Etzebeth shared a video of how he converted his garage into a fitness gym.

Etzebeth has been on the sidelines for a long time due to a long-term injury, but reports have it that the Sharks star is expected to be back in action for his club and the Springboks.

The two-time Rugby World Cup champion needed to be back at his best when he returned to action, which could be one of the reasons he decided to turn his garage into a gym.

Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth of South Africa poses with the Webb Ellis Cup during the South Africa Winners Portrait shoot. Photo: Adam Pretty.

Siya, Rachel 'react' Etzebeth converts his garage into a gym

Etzebeth posted a lovely video on his official Instagram of how his garage was converted into a gym as he prepares to return to action after being out of action for months due to injury.

The 33-year-old also shared pictures of the process of building the gym and appreciated Evolve Fitness Africa for doing a wonderful job.

"Evolve Fitness turning my garage into paradise 💪🏼 Thanks for making training easy the last couple of months @evolve_fitness_africa," the South African rugby star captioned his post on social media.

Siya who is a close friend, club and national teammate of Etzebeth, dropped a reaction by liking the post on Instagram.

Rachel, the former wife of Siya Kolisi, went further than his ex-husband by liking the post and also dropping a comment on the post.

"Flip this is so cool!," the South African businesswoman said on Eben's post on social media.

Siya and his former wife, Rachel Kolisi, both dropped reactions as Eben Etzebeth turned his garage into a beautiful fitness gym

Siya and Rachel were not the only ones who dropped reactions on Etzebeth's decision to convert his garage to a gym, the post also drew several reactions from Eben's followers and fans on social media.

Fans react as Etzebeth converts his garage into a gym

vishalappalraju said:

"Glad you finally realised I’m the biggest in the gym, though you didn’t have to make a home gym, I would have trained at a different time Eben😂😂😂"

original_denno wrote:

"I've seen this man play both live and on tv. Trust me when i say i don't think he has enough weights. Is this his cardio room perhaps 😂😂."

Cobus Van Rooyen added:

"Eben doesn’t turn a room into a gym. A room turns itself into a gym when Eben arrives! 🔥"

Alejandro Arrubla implied:

"I'm sure that Eben can lift the whole garage with one hand…"

ttbko reacted:

"😂😂😂 Paradise? I'll bet there will be many times when you think it's more like purgatory!!! Stay fit, great man!"

lloyd.8841 shared:

"The goal is FREEDOM. (To do whatever you want whenever you want.) GOALS!!! 🙌🔥"

