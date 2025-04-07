“Dankie Grootman”: Legendary Lucas Radebe Pops Off in Dance Video With Kids, SA Stans Family Man
- Legendary soccer player Lucas Radebe decided to bust some moves with his kids, and South Africa was loving the family man vibes
- The retired sportsman has a vibrant presence on social media, and his TikTok is filled with his and his loved ones' antics
- People across Mzansi gave the famed footballer some props and complimented him on the major dad energy he gave
South Africans gave a massive shout-out to legendary soccer player Lucas Radebe after he shared a clip of himself dancing with his family in their home. The famed and retired sportsman has a vibrant TikTok presence and isn't afraid to bust a move.
A man of good fun
The family man posted the clip on his lucasradebe19 TikTok account, where the clip reached over 8,000 likes on the platform. The clip starts with one of the younger members and Lucas taking centre stage. The others then join in one by one while the famed soccer player does his thing. Even though he's the oldest of the bunch, he has the most expressive moves.
For the fam
Visiting Lucas's TikTok is a treat for the eyes. The man loves having a good time with his family. One clip shows him untangling the hair of a young family with a pair of scissors, while another shows the legend leading another dance video. Outside the family fun, you can see special moments the man was proud of.
For instance, one clip shows Lucas holding a qualification while dressed in a cap and gown. Overall, the retired soccer star loves his family. South Africans loved the energy and effort he put into his loved ones.
Read the comments below:
Collen said:
"Mr Radebe is a family man like me, I wish for all of us celebrities to normalise this to inspire our fans out there."
Zola mentioned:
"I never wanted to be a stepmother, but these kids have stolen my heart 🥰🥰 I am ready."
"Pay my ex a visit": Man smashes Toyota windscreen with a single slap, SA stunned by mighty strength
Nhlanhla Mamashila commented:
"Growing up watching you, you were so serious. I never thought you would be this dancing dad one day 😂"
✌ asked:
"Captain, what's your take on Nabi's performance at Naturena?"
Magxubane♥️💖🌹🤍MamXesibe posted:
"My 3-year-old son saw you on the packet of Lays yesterday and said Mama nanku uBhuti🤣"
Sihle Junior Shabalala shared:
"Uncle Lucas is a talented individual ✌️"
The notorious Chris said:
"Watching you at Leeds, I didn’t expect to one day see you doing TikToks 😂 Legend 🔥"
