Legendary soccer player Lucas Radebe decided to bust some moves with his kids, and South Africa was loving the family man vibes

The retired sportsman has a vibrant presence on social media, and his TikTok is filled with his and his loved ones' antics

People across Mzansi gave the famed footballer some props and complimented him on the major dad energy he gave

Legendary footballer Lucas Radebe had SA amused when he dished out some dance moves with his family. Image: lucasradebe19

Source: TikTok

South Africans gave a massive shout-out to legendary soccer player Lucas Radebe after he shared a clip of himself dancing with his family in their home. The famed and retired sportsman has a vibrant TikTok presence and isn't afraid to bust a move.

A man of good fun

The family man posted the clip on his lucasradebe19 TikTok account, where the clip reached over 8,000 likes on the platform. The clip starts with one of the younger members and Lucas taking centre stage. The others then join in one by one while the famed soccer player does his thing. Even though he's the oldest of the bunch, he has the most expressive moves.

See the video below:

For the fam

Visiting Lucas's TikTok is a treat for the eyes. The man loves having a good time with his family. One clip shows him untangling the hair of a young family with a pair of scissors, while another shows the legend leading another dance video. Outside the family fun, you can see special moments the man was proud of.

Lucas loves posting content of him and his family. Image: Blue Images

Source: Getty Images

For instance, one clip shows Lucas holding a qualification while dressed in a cap and gown. Overall, the retired soccer star loves his family. South Africans loved the energy and effort he put into his loved ones.

Read the comments below:

Collen said:

"Mr Radebe is a family man like me, I wish for all of us celebrities to normalise this to inspire our fans out there."

Zola mentioned:

"I never wanted to be a stepmother, but these kids have stolen my heart 🥰🥰 I am ready."

Nhlanhla Mamashila commented:

"Growing up watching you, you were so serious. I never thought you would be this dancing dad one day 😂"

✌ asked:

"Captain, what's your take on Nabi's performance at Naturena?"

Magxubane♥️💖🌹🤍MamXesibe posted:

"My 3-year-old son saw you on the packet of Lays yesterday and said Mama nanku uBhuti🤣"

Sihle Junior Shabalala shared:

"Uncle Lucas is a talented individual ✌️"

The notorious Chris said:

"Watching you at Leeds, I didn’t expect to one day see you doing TikToks 😂 Legend 🔥"

A South African lady and child moved the nation after sharing a sweet picture of her granny and her son. The picture showed the 100-year difference between the gogo and boy.

