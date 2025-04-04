“Your Little Paradise”: SA Loves Free State Man’s Modern Shack Renovations

A young man from Bloemfontein in the Free State province shared a video of how he renovated his shack

The clip, shared on TikTok, saw the gentleman tidy his home and add unique features to make it more modern

Members of the online community complimented the neat space and provided suggestions in the comment section

A man from Bloemfontein showed the internet how he renovated his shack. Images: @pontsho_62

Having the freedom to do whatever you wish with your home sparks pride and excitement.

A man from the Free State, who was committed to bettering his home, proudly shared with online viewers how he recently renovated his shack's interior, giving it a modern feel despite its exterior.

A stunning shack makeover

Using the handle @pontsho_62, the Bloemfontein resident uploaded a video on his TikTok account where he added a bed and other household items to brighten his home.

The young man set up his mirror on wheels and a unique wine bottle holder, which he had placed on a wooden table.

The end of the clip saw @pontsho_62 relaxing at the foot of his tidy bed and about to watch a show on Netflix on his phone while the strip lights flickered different colours on his walls.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the shack's renovations

Several local members of the online community adored what the man had done to his home's interior and also provided suggestions on what he could do to make his home even better. Some were also curious about where he bought the items shown in the video.

Internet users loved what the man had done to his shack. Image: The Good Brigade

After seeing what the man had done to his place, @lesaevents.lesaev said:

"Get stick-on tiles as well, my brother. Your place is beautiful."

@bosslady_mims0 stated with love:

"Start where you are with the resources you have."

@sharmee10 shared their suggestion in the comment section:

"Your place is nice, but please cover the zinc with ceiling boards and paint it."

An impressed @user2450706284279 comically said to the man:

"Do you have someone in your life? If you don't, I'm here."

@tumelo8439 added in the comments:

"I'm proud of you, bro. May God bless you more and more. One more thing, never forget where you came from and the people who are showing love to you now."

@ammyson4 adored what the homeowner had done and wrote to him:

"Your little paradise."

After sharing they loved the content, a concerned, @pillaykzn noted:

"Don't let the mirror face your bed. It invites bad spirits and witches."

