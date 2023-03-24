Sandile Masa Khumalo renovated and designed the interior of his shack in Durban and shared pictures of the result online

The renovated shack features neon lights inside and out, which can be seen at night

Netizens responded with positive feedback and suggestions for improvements, including changing the flooring, adding a TV stand or cupboard, and putting LED lights near the bed

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A Durban has shared before and after images of his shack on Facebook. @Sandile Khumalo/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A man from Durban named Sandile Masa Khumalo shared pictures of his shack that he renovated and interior designed. The man's home was refurbished with neon lights inside and out. He made a post asking people for feedback.

The Durban man asks netizens for feedback on his shack design

The home was installed with neon lights that can be seen at night. You can check some pictures from the post below:

Sandile used neon lights to light up the interior as well. @Sandile Khumalo/Facebook

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Exterior of the shack before neon lights

Source: Facebook

Exterior of shack after neon lights

Source: Facebook

People shared their thoughts and improvements with him

@Nogaya Asisipho said:

"Love this!❤️"

@Theo Ramongalo added:

"Absolutely amazing"

@Thuso Kupa said:

"Remove dat screen n atleast put a cupboard o need a tv stand cos mo le zenkeng ilo senyeha ka pele via letsatsi.otherwise beatifull indeed❤️"

@Inzalo KaShaka Zulu said:

"My advice is to put the LED light at the top close to your bed lime njengo U or L so that if likhanya kungabi mnyama kakhulu if u have time go check my room on my wall"

@NtsoakiNaughty Lefulebe added:

"Wooo clean"

@Roxanne Chinanaynah Pillay said:

"Actually looks elegant,put a grey solid curtain not to dark ,those fur carpets large one"

@Nonkululeko Mdunge said:

"Love it! ❤️"

@Sanele Nxele Mlambo

"Nice"

@Kere Gibson

"The floor is taking all the attention. Try to put brown or solid colour"

Pretoria man shares four pictures of blue bedroom design

In m more home renovation stories, Briefly News reported on Adrian Makanda from Pretoria after he shared four photos of his home and bedroom design to a Facebook group meant to give feedback to users. The man also bought a blue projector light to cast a shade in his bedroom, giving it more character.

@Minky Matome added:

"By 21! You're going far. My sons are still a momma's boys and I can't wait they get jobs and move. Good job."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News