A toddler's TV time was disrupted by load shedding, but the child showed no reaction, only disappointment

The video of the incident went viral on TikTok, prompting humorous responses from netizens

The toddler eventually left the house to play outside, demonstrating resilience in the face of frequent power cuts

It was at this moment when loadshedding struck the toddler knew he had to go outside. @miss_pkay/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

Even toddlers are used to having loadshedding at this point. One was seen in a viral TikTok post having their tv time disrupted by the power cut. The boy showed no reaction, instead sitting there staring into the distance before leaving the house.

TV time over for toddler after Loadshedding strikes

No tears, no screams and no emotion. Only disappointment. The little boy already knew what it meant. It was time to do what old generations used to do: play outside. You can see the video below:

Netizens posted hilarious responses to the video

@ratuu said:

"He was like "awuthi ngiyo bona ama gents ""

@zimy25 said:

"Eish manje zonke i-stress zakhe ziyabuya"

@Ndumiso Ngcobo said:

"Iskhathi sengudu ke manje, ake ngvale amajita"

@kholofelolanga added:

"Seka jwayele xem"

@Rati. said:

My boi said "aii lemme go check the gents"

@lastborn said:

"Defeated "manje i have to play with those kids""

@Sthembiso Shandu said:

"He's not hurt but just disappointed at this point"

@KRB added:

"Didn't even bother reacting to any emotion. Just defeated..."

@denzel said:

"He decided to join the EFF MARCH"

@MaThumbeza added:

He really just said “yeah nerh.”

Ramokgopa says Eskom’s issues are technical, not corruption-related

In more loadshedding stories, Briefly News reported on the Black Business Council praising ailing power utility Eskom for improving the efficiency of its power stations, which has resulted in the reduction of loadshedding.

Ramokgopa said there was a flaw in the structural integrity of Kusile's chimney and the design of the flue-gas desulphurisation, adding:

"[They] have nothing to do with corruption and everything to do with technical designs.”

Source: Briefly News