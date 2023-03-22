A local madala entertained his stylish peers with his smooth dance moves at a festive get-together

The old man was dancing to jazz music, and his effortless performance captured SA's attention

His TikTok video went viral, and SA netizens said the clip made them reminisce about the good old days

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

An old man impressed social media users with his dance moves. Image: @moshitwamasoga

Source: TikTok

An old man brought old-school vibes to TikTok and was rewarded with staggering views. The gent performed a jazz dance routine at a seemingly Stokvel meeting. His mates clapped for him as he dazzled on the red carpet in front of them.

Video of Jazz dancer goes viral on TikTok

The video was a success on social media and was seen by more than 346 000 people. The vibey man managed to keep his outfit and hands clean while busting moves on the floor in the clip posted by @moshitwamasoga.

Watch the TikTok video of the jazzy madala below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens discuss the old man's jazz moves

Many people shared stories of their elderly fathers and uncles who share a love fond of jazz music in the comments. They also gave the old man rave reviews for his performance.

@sam_lol2510 said:

"Bring back the vibe. Cool music relaxing on Sunday."

@hazelbigeyes posted:

"This guy has a look of a history teacher."

@user5367124403244 mentioned:

"Iyhoo you are the best, my brother."

@itsmissmdluli4 shared:

"You shorty, remind me of my late uncle."

@thewifesa mentioned:

"Sir l give you a bow. Jazz music was my dad's signature."

@mmaneles commented:

"Takes me back to the good old days with my mama and papa."

@deslayayi shared:

"My kinda groove, I can attend this session of dance."

@ladychaz00 wrote:

"Ai shame hands up and give the man a Bell's. He really feels it deep down no doubt."

Minister of Electricity: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wows SA with groovy dance moves: "No more loadshedding"

Briefly News reported that Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was appointed as the minister of electricity on Monday, March 6, 2023, and the politician became a household name overnight. SA citizens are interested in the man who has been tasked with dealing with the energy crisis in South Africa.

The day after his appointment, a short video showing Ramokgopa having the time of his life at an event emerged online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News