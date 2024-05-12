One TikTok video by a man showed people the sizeable house that he managed to build for his family

The family man in the TikTok video wanted a home to be built quickly, and he chose an interesting option

Many people were fascinated by the man's home, and he walked everyone through how much it cost

A man in a TikTok video showed people his family home. Many people were impressed by the stunning house, which was built from scratch.

TikTok video showed a wooden house a man build for his family. Image: @siyabu_.

Source: TikTok

The video of the man's home receives thousands of likes, and many people are curious about what went into building it. Netizens were in all of the amazing homes built on short notice.

Man shows off wooden home

In a TikTok video, a man named @siyabu_ showed off the two-bedroom house he built for his family. The house was built in less than a month. In the video, he did that everything, including an extra store room, cost him R200 000. Watch the video below:

SA applauds man's family home

Many people thought the man's home was stunning. They complimented his work ethic, which indicated his dedication to providing a home for his family.

Read the comments:

music evolution gushed:

"It's beautiful my god."

Laila commented:

"Most homes in America are build like this."

Gigaba wrote:

"This should be RDP housing. Cheaper and more space."

LadyDee342 said:

"Wow very fair, this is beautiful."

user6051133154050 wondered:

"Sorry for asking but why a wooden house."

Ndivhuwo Sinyage the creator replied:

"1. Cost effective, 2. Quick, 3. Durable, 4. Beautiful."

Li ! added:

"Wow. This is fantastic, well done."

Dakalo Lolo Mudau was amazed:

"It’s cheaper than I expected. Big and spacious."

Lady builds portable home from zinc and wood

Briefly News previously reported that in a recent post on X, a hardworking Nigerian lady showcased her uniquely designed new house. Using only zinc and wood she built a cosy home for herself.

The space included a bedroom, a kitchen, and an empty area, making it a truly one-of-a-kind dwelling.

By ingeniously repurposing materials, she created a functional living space that defied conventional norms.

Source: Briefly News