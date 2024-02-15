A gentleman shared pictures of his house to a popular Facebook group and was greeted with kindness

A young man took the internet by storm after unveiling his one-room house, which he built at age 21.

In a Facebook group chat, a young South African man shared pictures of his humble house. Image: @Simahle Mhlabeni

A young man shows off his humble abode

The gentleman took to his Facebook account and shared images of his humble home in a popular group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The 24-year-old's living space contains a bed which is beautifully made and well-covered with a stunning duvet. His room is painted blue and has one couch. His room also had carpet on the floor and a beautiful art portrait on the wall.

He also had a mirror on the wall, a big brown wardrobe and a white curtain. People were impressed at how neat and clean his room looked.

Take a look at the post:

Inside the house of the young. Image:@Simahle Mhlabeni

Peeps clapped for the young man

The post attracted many likes and comments. Online users rushed to his comments section to praise him on his stunning home.

Mervis Zulu said:

"Absolutely amazing."

Mem Mpho Ke Shadi wrote:

"Beautiful."

Mamphazimarh Siwelarh gushed over the man's home, saying:

"Very impressive!"

Stella Ashiborgwu added:

"Well done!!"

Kamogelo Mabaso commented:

"Change the paint colour."

