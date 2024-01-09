It has taken this man over two years to build his dream home, but the finished product was worth the wait

Twitter user @MabasaRodney showed off pictures of his stunning completed home with pride

Mzansi people let the man know that he has accomplished something admirable and that his home is beautiful

A South African man took to Twitter to share the finished results of his gorgeous home. It took him two years to build it, but it was worth the wait.

Mzansi people over flowed with pride witnessing this man's growth and accomplishment. Image: @MabasaRodney

Source: Twitter

In today's times, if you can build yourself a home, you are one of the very fortunate. Most people are struggling to pay rent.

Proud man shows off gorgeous new home

Twitter user @MabasaRodney had shared pictures of his home under construction back in 2022, and it did not look like much yet. However, in 2024, he shared progress pictures showing the completed home, which is gorgeous!

The man explained that he was building this beautiful home all for himself. Take a look:

Mzansi showered the man with praise

The home wowed many people. Mzansi citizens took to the comments section to let the man know that he had built a mansion worth showing off and had every reason to be proud.

Read some of the kind comments:

@SechogelaPhadim clapped:

“It is beautiful; you have done extremely well for yourself.”

@lucky_matsime is inspired:

“Congrats abuti. May God continue to strengthen you until the completion. I wish to build my mom the same house”

@Masengwa_ asked:

“You have such a beautiful home, Bafo. Congratulations, man. Do you still have contacts of the person who drew your house plan?”

@mzuncumani said:

“Beautiful big mansion, bro.”

@john_kerr_m loves it:

“This is nice, sir ”

Zulu couple build dream home instead of having a wedding

Briefly News reported that a Zulu couple chose to build a beautiful home over having a wedding, and they do not regret their decision.

Today, the couple lives in a gorgeous home in the village and is enjoying the fruits of their wisdom.

The couple posted their home on TikTok, where the video, shared by @alphamale.zero7, went viral, reaching over 150K people. The video displays the stunning home externally and internally. The yard is a beautiful yard and is big enough to build another house. Their home also seems to have a beautiful interior with amazing tiles and wall decorations.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News