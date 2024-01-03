These young doctors sacrificed a lot to get to where they are today, and Mzansi people are proud of them

Twitter user @DrSurpy shared the story of his and three other young doctor friends inspiring success

People clapped for the young men's achievement, and some even drooled over the fiery scrubs look

A young South African doctor took to social media to share his and his friends' success story. Seeing the group of young medical professionals filled people with pride.

These young doctors filled the hearts of Mzansi people with great pride. Image: @DrSurpy

Source: Twitter

Choosing to become a doctor is a dedication to saving other lives while sacrificing a lot of your own. These men deserve the hype they received.

Four hunky doctors beam with pride

Twitter user @DrSurpy shared a picture of himself and three other young doctors in scrubs, leaning on a car. He captioned the post with a powerful message sharing the battles they all had to overcome to get here.

“My gents from med school to colleagues

“You might encounter many defeats, but you must never be defeated ever. In fact, it might even be necessary to confront defeat. All the way through and go on!

“This is the time we prayed for!!!”

Mzansi showers the hunky doctors with praise

Many people took to the comment section to share how proud they are of these young men. Some women even took the opportunity to try to secure a doctor's husband, lol.

Read some of the comments:

@thabisokr hyped:

“Well done, boys, keep pushing and uplifting others! ”

@Tumi_Motswasele clapped:

“Black excellence ”

@Pear_Mo said:

“One on the far right looks like the man I’m gonna marry”

@Oh_BonnyLass loves it:

“I’m going to contact you when I launch my new scrubs line!”

@GerBearMonaz said:

“The content we are here for. Well done, Gents!”

@hephzebahB is all for it:

“I just love young doctors ”

