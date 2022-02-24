A photo of a handsome Mzansi doctor has social media abuzz with excitement and netizens faking illnesses

Dr Vuyo Tshona (@dr.vuyotshona) took to Instagram to share a pic in his medical scrubs along with a positive caption

Several South African online users have shown the post a lot of love and made their admiration known

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

There is just something about a hunky man in uniform that has the power to make the ladies weak at the knees. A good-looking doctor left social media drooling after sharing a photo of himself recently on his Instagram account.

A good looking doctor left the ladies mesmerised after sharing a photo in his scrubs recently. Image: @dr.vuyotshona/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

Dr Vuyo Tshona (@dr.vuyotshona) captioned his post:

"The world looks brighter from behind a smile. Let's keep on keeping on. Ithethile iDyan.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Judging by the comments on the post, which has over 5.7K views, Tshona has gained a whole lot of admirers. Others even said they weren’t feeling well to get his attention.

thulisiwem_ reacted:

“Hayibo, ngiyagula.”

Teegeemosh shared:

“Nice.”

Luyolorasmeni said:

“Dr Tshona.”

couragechituru60 replied:

“My Dr, nothing do you.”

project_penguin_0607 wrote:

“Posts like these make me want to be a doctor but med school doesn't sound soo rosy, I fear for my mental health.”

its.randy_ asked:

“Scrubs plug?”

king_knight_of_cups reacted:

“Daddy.”

african_bank commented:

“Now that's the way to keep going and not let anything and anyone hold you back from reaching your #AudaciousGoals.”

ke_omphile responded:

“You remind me of someone special.”

Hunky young doctor stuns Mzansi with gorgeous snaps of killer purple BMW

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on an aspiring general surgeon who has the ladies of Mzansi hot under the collar with a viral snap of him in killer threads and swanky whip.

Mokgomotsi Derick Kibiti took to his Twitter account to post pics of himself standing next to his purple-coloured car, and peeps can’t get enough.

The post received a massive number of reactions, and he simply captioned the hot pic with a purple heart. Saffas were overwhelmed by how the doc looked next to his shiny purple BMW, and they were quick to react.

@mie_shuga said:

“I love your car.”

Source: Briefly News