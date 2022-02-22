Digital marketer and YouTuber, Gift Makoti, has set hearts aflutter after he posted splendid snaps of his surprise engagement

Makoti’s impromptu engagement post received massive reactions and likes from all corners of South Africa

Many men were put to shame with his lovely idea and others commented that he has set the engagement bar very high

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Gift Makoti is getting married and he took to social media to announce it. Image: Gift Makoti/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

A man has taken to Twitter to share the news that he will soon be getting married after his bae agreed to tie the knot in a whimsical surprise proposal.

Gift Makoti took to his Twitter to share several snaps of his bride-to-be and himself at a lavish proposal. The romantic fella decorated a garden beautifully with big letters reading: "She said yes."

Groom-to-be Gift Makoti captioned the romantic pic:

“She said yes!!! #SettledWithGiftAndKea”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Peeps reacted massively to the post with many flooding their timelines with huge messages of congratulations.

@mosa_BK said:

“Beautiful! Congratulations.”

@GiftJMthimkhulu wrote:

“Love is beautiful.”

@lebohang__m reacted:

“OMG!!! Congratulations.”

@DembeEric reacted:

“Priceless moment.”

@DiagoMpho reacted:

“I knew this day was near. you both are made for each other, what a soul you have their mate.”

@ brianbuys_ wrote:

“This is beautiful. Congratulations!!!”

@Tshepo_Ranko added:

“I’m so happy for you bro.”

@Mmabatho101 said:

“Congratulations.”

@VinnnyN added:

"I'm just picturing a 'She said no' sign right next to that one ready to be lit up.”

@Miss_Madikane added:

“Swear I’m not crying.”

@Man_from_otuboi said:

“People setting the bar high, nedda.”

Man in suit rolls himself on the ground as he proposes to his girlfriend

In more news about men proposing, Briefly News wrote about a man who became the subject of social media debate after he was captured engaging his girlfriend in an unusual manner.

The yet-to-be-identified man in a Twitter post by @bruno_akampa created a scene in public as he was captured to have rolled on the ground.

While confusion ensued with the girlfriend trying to figure out why her man rolled on the ground, he hops on one knee with an engagement ring in hand. The stunned girlfriend received the ring as both posed for a shot as a guitarist appeared to play behind them.

Source: Briefly News