A 45-second video has gone viral on Twitter and Mzansi can't stop laughing at the video which sees a young boy fall off a treadmill

The video which received 18.9k views online and was posted by social media user @danielmarven features a young boy who is chucked off a treadmill and does a few tumbles before regaining composure

Peeps could not get over the hilarity of the viral video and said that it was a highlight of their day

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A clip of a young boy falling off a treadmill has gone viral and peeps can't get over how funny it is. Image: @danielmarven/ Twitter & Getty Images

Source: Twitter

A little boy has Mzansi in stitches after a video showing him falling off a treadmill went viral.

In the video clip, a boy can be seen running on the treadmill as it quickens it's pace.

After a few seconds, the lad decided to take off his top while still running and missteps leading him to fall off the machine and tumble a few times.

The hilarious clip was posted onto Twitter by social media influencer @danielmarven.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@danielmarven captioned the viral video:

"Ntwana was comin alright yazi...I don’t know what happened..."

@owen_sibiya reacted:

“How life gets when you stop doing it for yourself but want to please people.”

@Dlakathi said:

“Treadmill fails are always A1.”

@NachanzaM said:

“He became overconfident!”

@ceenoh_n said:

“I'm so dead. The Boss @t_dzyl·11hHe rolled twice.”

@lizenne3 said:

“This oke had me in the first 20 seconds.”

@LongGenius1 said:

“That ass-whooping gon be lit.”

@MajubaMagwaza added:

“Watching too much of Tom & Jerry.”

@mmalenyalo_82 said:

“He didn’t even check if he was hurt or not!!!”

@LerryMoso said:

“This just made my night.”

Mom films funny video with delightful tot, Mzansi feeling broody

In other news about children doing interesting things, Briefly News wrote about a Sudanese mom who has shared a cute video of her infant daughter jiving along to a popular beat and peeps can’t get over the adorable clip.

Hanya Ismail, who posts using the TikTok handle @adore_hanya, posted the clip of her daughter and it received a massive amount of reactions and comments.

The tiny tot is seated on a sofa looking up at her doting mom who is filming the video and as the music starts the camera darts to various angles, much to the little lady’s delight.

Hanya Ismail captioned the clip:

"We tried lol #fyp #viral #baby #mommydaughter #fypシ #trending #foryou #foryoupage"

Source: Briefly News