A mother and daughter impressed South African online users with their dance moves

The duo took to TikTok and participated in a popular dance challenge where they moved to Amapaino

The online community reacted to the clip, with many confused about who is the mom and who is the daughter

A mom and daughter impressed Mzansi with their dance moves. Images: @refilwe_chirwa/ Instagram, @refilwe_chirwa/ TikTok

Source: UGC

A woman took to her TikTok account and showed off her moves with her 16-year-old daughter.

In the video uploaded by @refilwe_chirwa, she and her daughter participate in a popular TikTok dance. The duo can be seen rocking ripped jeans, sneakers, and comfortable tops as they dance to Amapiano.

They nailed the dance. One could tell they did not put themselves into something they did not practise. They impressively moved in sync.

Mom and daughter dance to Amapiano

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were left in awe by the video

The video garnered over 1.1 million, with many online users impressed by how they danced. Some couldn't differentiate between the mom and daughter.

@Assah M wondered:

"Hayibo. Is the mom in the room with us? "

@Loveshnie wrote:

"Ok you just gained a follower ."

@_2 commented:

"Ya'll look like sister or friends "

@Lando Lindokuhle said:

"It's giving sister vibe ❤️."

@April asked:

"Were you guys at Orlando stadium over the weekend?"

@Bhut'Lwazee said:

"We need parents like these,parents who are friends to their kids......"

@lindi_nhlapo adored:

"The only way I could tell if she's mom is because of the top she's wearing otherwise u can't, u look like siblings I tell u ."

@Molikeng loved:

"I only see sisters here ."

