One mother called her 16-year-old daughter to ask her if she was in a romantic relationship

The uploaded TikTok video showed the little girl answering her mom with confidence

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the mom and daughter cute

A mother asked her teenage daughter about her dating life. Images: @refilwe_chirwa

A loving mother took to her TikTok account and shared a moment asking her 16-year-old daughter if she is dating.

In the clip, @refilwe_chirwa is seen sitting on a sofa relaxing. She called her daughter, who was seemingly busy doing the house chores. The mom, without stuttering, asked her daughter if she was dating.

This is a question that most teenagers find difficult to answer, especially to their parents. However, the youngster confidently said yes, she was dating. The mom asked her again to confirm, but the teenager didn't fold.

Curious, the TikTok user asked her child about her boyfriend, age, ethnicity, and name. However, the young one was unwilling to let her mom know that much. She just confirmed the boy's race, saying he was white.

Mom asks 16-year-old about dating life

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the mom for her parenting

The video garnered over 100k likes, with many online users laughing at the situation and loving the woman's parenting.

@user: Ntoki Mababe30495349925 complimented:

"Your daughter is so beautiful."

@PERFECT PLUMBING & PAINTING shared:

"I’m 22 and I deny like nobody’s business ."

@Lerato Dladla said:

"I like the way she's been honest with you."

@Lindzzy laughed:

"Girl did not hesitate- she was smiling even she looks happy mommy."

